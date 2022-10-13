Adult and 10-year-old killed in overnight triple shooting

A 10-year-old and an adult are dead following a triple shooting in the 7000 block of Dokkum Drive in Memphis, police say.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 1:42 a.m. in a Memphis neighborhood between Appling Road and Summer Avenue south of Bartlett city limits.

The adult victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition but died about 8 a.m., police said.

A second adult was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

One person is detained. This is an ongoing investigation, police say.