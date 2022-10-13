ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly praises Jayden Daniels, LSU's performance after Florida win

LSU football coach Brian Kelly touted his team's resiliency and will to win following the Tigers' 45-35 victory at Florida on Saturday night, the program's third SEC win in four tries during his first season. Jayden Daniels accounted for a season-high six total touchdowns as LSU torched the Gators on the road with precision offensively.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator

Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Anthony Richardson breaks off 81-yard touchdown scamper against LSU

Goodness, Anthony Richardson. Seconds after LSU’s band played ‘Won’t Back Down,’ Richardson broke off an 81-yard run that featured horrible tackling, incredible athleticism and a touchdown. LSU still leads big, but the Gators are attempting to inch back in it with under 14 minutes remaining in the game.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU vs. Florida: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 7 21 14 3 — 45 Florida 14 7 0 14 — 35 FLORIDA: Justin Shorter 51 pass from Anthony Richardson at 14:01 (Adam Mihalek kick) DRIVE: 2 plays, 52 yards, 0:51. KEY PLAY: Trevor Etienne returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to set up the touchdown throw on the second play from scrimmage. GATORS 7, TIGERS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Buchholz wins shootout over Oakleaf

Offenses flashed on Friday night at Citizens Field as Buchholz remained undefeated with a 45-31 win over 4S District 3 rival Oakleaf (Orange Park). The win also gave the Bobcats (6-0) their second win in district play. Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, a 2023 4-star Florida commit, threw for five touchdown...
GAINESVILLE, FL
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Athletics Announces New Football Gameday Policies

With the Nicholls State University football team scheduled for four home games over the next six weeks, the Nicholls Athletics Department has announced several updated policies for game days at John L. Guidry Stadium. BAG POLICY. The only bags allowed into the stadium will be the following:. – Clear plastic...
THIBODAUX, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY

Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF’s Go Greater campaign raises $4.5 billion

University of Florida alumnus Al Warrington kicked off the Go Greater with a $75 million gift in 2014. At the time it was the largest-ever donation in school history, but UF still had a long way to go to reach its $3 billion goal. This week, UF announced Dr. Herbert...
GAINESVILLE, FL
L'Observateur

Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
archiscene.net

Discover The Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana designed by EskewDumezRipple

EskewDumezRipple have revealed their design for the Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. People visiting the neighboring Botanic Gardens, Rural Life Museum, Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter, and other community and cultural venues will be served by the new Welcome Center. The 28,625-square-foot facility will detail the history of the Burden family and the Burden property, one of the largest donations ever made to LSU and the surrounding community, and will provide visitors with an overview of the many destinations scattered throughout the 440-acre property in the heart of Louisiana’s capital city. Discover more after the jump.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WCJB

‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -.Chiefland Middle High School held its homecoming parade today despite the homecoming football game being canceled. Chiefland was supposed to battle Zarephath Academy at tonight’s homecoming game but they dropped out just days before the game. Chiefland’s head football coach James Corbin told TV20 he reached...
CHIEFLAND, FL
blackchronicle.com

Pride Center of North Central Florida building vandalized

Pride Center of North Central Florida board members arrived Saturday morning to seek out their building’s entrance door and window shattered. Among the rubble, rocks and a hateful observe have been discovered. At round 4 p.m. on Friday, the proprietor of the Center’s Plaza seen no injury to the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA

