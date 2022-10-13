Read full article on original website
247Sports
Brian Kelly praises Jayden Daniels, LSU's performance after Florida win
LSU football coach Brian Kelly touted his team's resiliency and will to win following the Tigers' 45-35 victory at Florida on Saturday night, the program's third SEC win in four tries during his first season. Jayden Daniels accounted for a season-high six total touchdowns as LSU torched the Gators on the road with precision offensively.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida Gators' third-down defense continues to trend in the wrong direction
Just from watching the games it was clear that Florida Gators defense has struggled at times to get off the field. But the numbers paint a picture that’s much worse. Florida’s third-down defense is dead last in the nation. It is 131st out of 131 teams. The full...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida suffers decommitment from 4-star ATH, brother of current Gator
Creed Whittemore, who committed to Florida in May and is the brother of a current Gator, has backed off his pledge, he announced on Sunday. Whittemore is a 4-star athlete out of Gainesville, Florida (F.W. Buchholz), recently visited Mississippi State earlier this month. He has a reported 18 offers. Whittemore is listed at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 175 pounds, and is rated the No. 28 athlete in the country, and the No. 84 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Richardson breaks off 81-yard touchdown scamper against LSU
Goodness, Anthony Richardson. Seconds after LSU’s band played ‘Won’t Back Down,’ Richardson broke off an 81-yard run that featured horrible tackling, incredible athleticism and a touchdown. LSU still leads big, but the Gators are attempting to inch back in it with under 14 minutes remaining in the game.
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Florida: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 7 21 14 3 — 45 Florida 14 7 0 14 — 35 FLORIDA: Justin Shorter 51 pass from Anthony Richardson at 14:01 (Adam Mihalek kick) DRIVE: 2 plays, 52 yards, 0:51. KEY PLAY: Trevor Etienne returned the opening kickoff 47 yards to set up the touchdown throw on the second play from scrimmage. GATORS 7, TIGERS 0.
theadvocate.com
'I love this team': Southern basketball coach Sean Woods likes Jaguars' mix of old, new
Last year’s junior-college Division I men’s basketball championship tournament turned into a one-stop shopping event for Southern basketball coach Sean Woods. The Jaguars signed five players from four teams at the tournament, which highlight a group of six newcomers for Southern as it looks to find the finishing kick that eluded it last season.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Buchholz wins shootout over Oakleaf
Offenses flashed on Friday night at Citizens Field as Buchholz remained undefeated with a 45-31 win over 4S District 3 rival Oakleaf (Orange Park). The win also gave the Bobcats (6-0) their second win in district play. Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, a 2023 4-star Florida commit, threw for five touchdown...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Athletics Announces New Football Gameday Policies
With the Nicholls State University football team scheduled for four home games over the next six weeks, the Nicholls Athletics Department has announced several updated policies for game days at John L. Guidry Stadium. BAG POLICY. The only bags allowed into the stadium will be the following:. – Clear plastic...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY
Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
LSUSports.net
Former Tiger Basketball Player, Asst. Coach Randy Livingston Named To State High School HOF Class
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Basketball player and assistant coach Randy Livingston was announced this week as a member of the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the induction will take place...
mainstreetdailynews.com
UF’s Go Greater campaign raises $4.5 billion
University of Florida alumnus Al Warrington kicked off the Go Greater with a $75 million gift in 2014. At the time it was the largest-ever donation in school history, but UF still had a long way to go to reach its $3 billion goal. This week, UF announced Dr. Herbert...
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
archiscene.net
Discover The Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana designed by EskewDumezRipple
EskewDumezRipple have revealed their design for the Burden Welcome Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. People visiting the neighboring Botanic Gardens, Rural Life Museum, Louisiana State University (LSU) AgCenter, and other community and cultural venues will be served by the new Welcome Center. The 28,625-square-foot facility will detail the history of the Burden family and the Burden property, one of the largest donations ever made to LSU and the surrounding community, and will provide visitors with an overview of the many destinations scattered throughout the 440-acre property in the heart of Louisiana’s capital city. Discover more after the jump.
WCJB
Chiefland High School will hold its homecoming parade despite the cancellation of their football opponent
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Chiefland High School homecoming parade on Friday even though their football opponent canceled. The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and there will be a Pow Wow after the starts at 6:30 p.m. Pow Wow events include king court, queens court, and...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
WCJB
‘The show must go on!’ Chiefland Middle High School still has homecoming festivities after homecoming game was cancelled
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -.Chiefland Middle High School held its homecoming parade today despite the homecoming football game being canceled. Chiefland was supposed to battle Zarephath Academy at tonight’s homecoming game but they dropped out just days before the game. Chiefland’s head football coach James Corbin told TV20 he reached...
blackchronicle.com
Pride Center of North Central Florida building vandalized
Pride Center of North Central Florida board members arrived Saturday morning to seek out their building’s entrance door and window shattered. Among the rubble, rocks and a hateful observe have been discovered. At round 4 p.m. on Friday, the proprietor of the Center’s Plaza seen no injury to the...
NOLA.com
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
Fire reported at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
