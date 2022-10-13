ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kevin Spacey accuser ‘was not bothered’ by separate alleged sexual incident

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfb37_0iXjbQ1W00

Anthony Rapp experienced an “act of sexual violence” at the hands of another actor which was “shocking and inappropriate, but did not bother him,” a court has heard.

Lawyers for Kevin Spacey said multiple “traumatic” experiences throughout Mr Rapp’s life may have resulted in his diagnosis of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mr Rapp’s civil lawsuit has accused Mr Spacey of an “unwanted sexual advance” during a party in 1984. The American Beauty star has “categorically denied” the allegations.

The court previously heard that forensic psychologist Lisa Rocchio had diagnosed Mr Rapp as experiencing symptoms of full PTSD after 2017, the year that his accusations against Mr Spacey were published.

During his cross-examination of Ms Rocchio on Thursday, Mr Spacey’s lawyer Chase Scolnick listed several events that Mr Rapp had discussed during her evaluation of him.

The alleged incidents included being attacked by a group of men in London, having his family targeted by a “murderous gang,” and being punched in the stomach by late actor Yul Brynner when Mr Rapp was 10 years old.

Mr Scolnick also referred to an accusation Mr Rapp had made against late US actress Susan Tyrrell, who he said made a “sexual advance” on him.

Earlier on Thursday a key member of Mr Spacey’s legal team, Jennifer Keller, tested positive for Covid-19.

Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered members of the court to put on masks but allowed proceedings to continue following the news.

Ms Keller tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning, and she will be unable to attend the court for at least six days.

She will then be required to provide two negative tests within 24 hours and show signs of improving.

Mr Rapp’s lawyer Richard Steigman said he would be happy to continue with proceedings in Ms Keller’s absence, but that he would follow court protocol.

Judge Kaplan ordered that those who had been in contact with Ms Keller within the past 48 hours, as well as the entire jury, should provide their contact information and test on both Sunday and Tuesday, then report the results.

He asked who in the courtroom required testing kits, to which Mr Spacey raised his hand.

The hearing, in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, is due to resume on Monday and is expected to last for two weeks.

In a US civil case, any allegations only need to be proven “on the balance of probability” rather than to the criminal standard of “beyond all reasonable doubt”.

