South Carolina man will buy car with lottery money
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man bought the winning lottery ticket at the KC Mart #9 on 701 S. Buncombe Road. in Greer.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said the winner. “I spent $2 on a scratch-off and won $30,000.”
The man said he will be visiting the convenience store again in his new ride.
"I like to play the Lottery," he said.
