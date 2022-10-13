ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting at North Philly Gas Station

One man was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 1:29 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to a gas station in the Stenton neighborhood at East Mount Airy Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man shot in the upper right side of his back inside a vehicle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WGMD Radio

Dover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning

Dover Police were called for a shooting on South Bradford Street just after one Sunday morning. A 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body was located. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime
fox29.com

Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight

PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old wanted for murder in connection to deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old has been identified as the fourth suspect wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. Philadelphia police say they are searching for 15-year-old Troy Fletcher in connection with the ambush shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage. Police say Fletcher is wanted for murder and other related offenses. Two other suspects have been arrested and charged, while another teen also remains at large. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy