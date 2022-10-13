PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old has been identified as the fourth suspect wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. Philadelphia police say they are searching for 15-year-old Troy Fletcher in connection with the ambush shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage. Police say Fletcher is wanted for murder and other related offenses. Two other suspects have been arrested and charged, while another teen also remains at large.

