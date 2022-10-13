Read full article on original website
Woman shot during argument across the street from bar in Old City
Investigators say an argument inside a bar between the victim and a man carried over to a parking lot across the street.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Hospitalized After Drive-By Shooting at North Philly Gas Station
One man was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 1:29 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to a gas station in the Stenton neighborhood at East Mount Airy Avenue for a report of a shooting, police said. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man shot in the upper right side of his back inside a vehicle.
18-year-old killed in North Philadelphia triple shooting; 2 others injured
A party at a venue on N 11th Street was just ending when two masked men allegedly walked up and opened fire at about 9 p.m.
fox29.com
Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
FOX CHASE - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section. Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning
Dover Police were called for a shooting on South Bradford Street just after one Sunday morning. A 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body was located. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
SWAT officer released from hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia
"Had to be home and go see my family," Officer Eddie Quintana said.
Man shot at East Mt. Airy gas station: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Mt. Airy. It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the Liberty Gas station on Easton Road near Lowber Avenue.Officials say security footage shows the passenger of a white Kia opening fire on a car parked at a pump.The 24-year-old victim was shot once in the back.At this time police do not have a motive.
fox29.com
Man, 28, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in North Philadelphia, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 28-year-old man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia. According to officials, 25th District police responded to the shooting Thursday afternoon, about 2:45, on the 3200 block of North Front Street. When they arrived, officers found the 28-year-old man with gunshot...
Is a quadruple shooting linked to a crash involving a stolen SUV? Philly police are investigating
Police are trying to determine if a crash is related to a nearby shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.
CBS News
Man stabbed, killed during domestic dispute in Fox Chase: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 43-year-old man was stabbed and killed in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section on Saturday morning, police say. The stabbing happened on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Police say the man was stabbed in the neck during a domestic dispute. He was pronounced...
Questions remain after man found shot to death in West Oak Lane
A man was found shot to death on Cheltenham Avenue in West Oak Lane.
fox29.com
Police: 3 men, 1 woman injured in Kensington quadruple shooting overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Four people are recovering after they were shot in Kensington early Friday morning, according to authorities. Officials say officers responded to the 800 block of East Willard Street for a report of a person with a gun. Responding officers found four gunshot victims, according to police. Authorities say...
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section
According to police, the man was walking out of a nearby gas station when a blue Ford Edge came speeding down the road.
Man leaving work killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say the victim had just closed his family's variety store for the night when he was shot multiple times.
CBS News
Shooting in Frankford sends two people to the hospital: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood leaves two people hospitalized on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of Unity Street around 7:20 a.m. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the left leg once and a 27-year-old man suffered a...
Fourth Suspect Identified In Deadly Roxborough High School Shooting
Authorities have identified a fourth suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Troy Fletcher, 15, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with murder and other related offenses, Philadelphia police said. He remains at large.
2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Pennsylvania high school
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> 2nd suspect charged in ambush shooting outside high school. Police said they...
Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old wanted for murder in connection to deadly shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old has been identified as the fourth suspect wanted in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School last month. Philadelphia police say they are searching for 15-year-old Troy Fletcher in connection with the ambush shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage. Police say Fletcher is wanted for murder and other related offenses. Two other suspects have been arrested and charged, while another teen also remains at large.
fox29.com
Video: 2 suspects sought in shooting death of Philadelphia man, 42
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month. The incident happened back on Oct. 1, on the 900 block of Marcella Street. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old man, was sitting...
NBC Philadelphia
Corner Store Worker Killed in ‘Targeted' Drive-by Shooting, Philly Police Say
A man working at his family's Philadelphia corner store is dead after he was hit multiple times while getting into an SUV in a drive-by shooting after closing up the shop Thursday night, police said. Philadelphia police on patrol heard several gunshots around 8 p.m. and rushed toward the 2200...
