Suspect arrested in connection to 6 murders in CA, Stockton officials say

STOCKTON, Calif. -- Stockton authorities said on Saturday an arrest has been made linked to the six murders in California. Stockton police chief Stanley McFadden, city manager Harry Black and Mayor Kevin Lincoln made the announcement in a joint press conference regarding the homicide series investigation. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of...
STOCKTON, CA

