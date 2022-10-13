ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Breezy with some showers on the way back this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A gorgeous but slightly cool day across the mountains on this Friday afternoon as we await another frontal boundary pushing into the region later this weekend...that’s the one that will set up much colder weather throughout the region. Ahead of it, we’re watching gusty winds out of the southwest keeping us milder throughout the day.
HAZARD, KY
Beautiful Friday ahead, watching weekend rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to Friday, but the forecast looks fantastic by this afternoon. However, we are tracking some weekend rain chances. The weather looks fantastic to close out the work week. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures will be comfortable in the mid-and-upper-60s. You may also notice a breezy southwest wind. We could see gusts up to 20 mph at times. Get outside and enjoy!
ENVIRONMENT
Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning. Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68. Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11. She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair. Burton...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Third annual Oktoberfest held in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music along with vendors are lined up in downtown Hazard. Eastern Kentucky bands are playing while locals enjoy barbecue and drinks at the festivities. Regional Music Promoter Tim Parks said bringing the music acts to Hazard continues to be an exciting addition to the area.
HAZARD, KY
2nd annual KSP Cruising With Cruisers Car Show held in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Vehicles representing decades of evolution took over Whitesburg today. “This is mine and my Papaw’s ‘66 C-10,” participant Addy Scott said pointing at their award-winning red truck. Some of the vehicles are generational projects, others are representations of perseverance. “The flood got into...
WHITESBURG, KY
2nd annual Believers Music Festival underway in Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A steady buzz fills the Harlan Civic Center as locals stand with their arms raised celebrating the music they love and sharing it with others. “It’s an outreach that we’re trying to do for the community and the surrounding areas to get people more involved in gospel music,” Believers Tabernacle Church Pastor Tim Goshen said.
HARLAN, KY
Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
FRANKFORT, KY
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the guest speakers at Pikeville Pride this year was US Senate Candidate Charles Booker. Booker took the stage Saturday afternoon to address the people who came out and spoke about recent events such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and his background, growing up in Louisville.
PIKEVILLE, KY
Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA

