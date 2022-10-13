Read full article on original website
Breezy with some showers on the way back this weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A gorgeous but slightly cool day across the mountains on this Friday afternoon as we await another frontal boundary pushing into the region later this weekend...that’s the one that will set up much colder weather throughout the region. Ahead of it, we’re watching gusty winds out of the southwest keeping us milder throughout the day.
Beautiful Friday ahead, watching weekend rain chances
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a chilly start to Friday, but the forecast looks fantastic by this afternoon. However, we are tracking some weekend rain chances. The weather looks fantastic to close out the work week. We stay dry under plenty of sunshine and blue sky. Temperatures will be comfortable in the mid-and-upper-60s. You may also notice a breezy southwest wind. We could see gusts up to 20 mph at times. Get outside and enjoy!
Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning. Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68. Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11. She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair. Burton...
Third annual Oktoberfest held in Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Live music along with vendors are lined up in downtown Hazard. Eastern Kentucky bands are playing while locals enjoy barbecue and drinks at the festivities. Regional Music Promoter Tim Parks said bringing the music acts to Hazard continues to be an exciting addition to the area.
2nd annual KSP Cruising With Cruisers Car Show held in Whitesburg
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Vehicles representing decades of evolution took over Whitesburg today. “This is mine and my Papaw’s ‘66 C-10,” participant Addy Scott said pointing at their award-winning red truck. Some of the vehicles are generational projects, others are representations of perseverance. “The flood got into...
Pikeville cruises past Russellville 42-7 in Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than a year after claiming a state title against Russellville, Pikeville crushed them in the regular season. The Panthers (6-2) put the clock on a treadmill against Russellville 42-7. Pikeville will host Hazard next week for Class 1A District 7 title.
2nd annual Believers Music Festival underway in Harlan
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A steady buzz fills the Harlan Civic Center as locals stand with their arms raised celebrating the music they love and sharing it with others. “It’s an outreach that we’re trying to do for the community and the surrounding areas to get people more involved in gospel music,” Believers Tabernacle Church Pastor Tim Goshen said.
People in Perry County still living in tents nearly three months after flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are still people living with inadequate housing throughout Eastern Kentucky following the deadly flooding in late July. Some are still living in tents or trailers and many tells us they don’t know how they are going to recover. One man in the Rowdy...
‘We can be ourselves’: Pikeville Pride celebrations held Saturday
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is back in action after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of people gathered at the Pikeville City Park to celebrate the LGBTQ Plus community. They showed their support and had fun with music, food and more. Volunteer organizer Emma Lowe said...
Two weeks left for EKY flood survivors to apply for FEMA assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky flood survivors have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, October 28. People in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley Counties who suffered damage during the historic flash flooding of July 2022 are eligible to apply.
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
Charles Booker makes stop in Eastern Ky.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the guest speakers at Pikeville Pride this year was US Senate Candidate Charles Booker. Booker took the stage Saturday afternoon to address the people who came out and spoke about recent events such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and his background, growing up in Louisville.
Father and son injured in Dickenson County shooting
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An argument between father and son led to both being shot in Southwest Virginia Thursday night. Deputies from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting on Carter Stanley Highway near McClure just before 9:00 Thursday evening. Deputies and EMS crews responded and found two men with gunshot wounds: one in the side and one in the leg.
Kentucky State Police investigating after person hit by semi truck
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London is investigating after a large semi truck hit a person along the interstate in Laurel County. Troopers were called to the scene around the 34-mile marker in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 just after 10:40 Thursday night. The...
Traffic stop leads to several trafficking charges for Knox County man
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday, October 11. In a news release, they said 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County was pulled over by Deputy Jesse Smith because of canceled tags on Highway 1232.
‘They really care about us here,’ staff and patients of EKY residential recovery center discuss life after opening
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center in Perry County opened its doors in August, but staff were met with a slow start. “It was kind of slow at first, but now we’re getting them at a fast pace,” said Nikki King who works in Peer Support.
