12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: CBS 12

Some Palm Beach County beachgoers got an unusual sight on Wednesday...a 12-foot alligator in the surf and walking along the sand.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent a trapper to capture the gator and bring it to a local farm.

A man captured video of the alligator being dragged out of the ocean and loaded onto a truck.

The FWC says that alligators can swim in and tolerate salt water for short periods of time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
