cw34.com
Family members face 12 criminal charges but not for the shooting that led to their arrests
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started when Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office agents found a car used in a shooting. It was the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting happened two days earlier. Authorities followed it until the car stopped in a driveway north of...
cw34.com
Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
WPBF News 25
South Florida lawyer Beatrice Bijoux found not guilty by way of insanity after hitting 4 people with her car in February
STUART, Fla. — Based on a report by a medical doctor, the state agreed this afternoon that Beatrice Bijoux was not guilty by way of insanity when she plowed her vehicle into a group of people outside a Stuart grocery store back in February. Bijoux appeared before a judge...
Sheriff: Okeechobee detective accidentally shot by friend
Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.
cw34.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
South Florida woman arrested after 10-month-old ingests fentanyl and dies
A Florida woman's been arrested after an infant in her care died from ingesting fentanyl.
Palm Beach County Man With Dementia Missing, Police Seek Help Locating
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 9:04 p.m. Saturday, October 15: Angelo had been found and is safe. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who is missing from Lake Worth Beach. Police issued this alert Saturday […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
Gardens woman, 76, dies in train-car crash in West Palm; stalled railcars halted east-west traffic
WEST PALM BEACH — A 76-year-old Palm Beach Gardens woman has died from injuries she sustained when a freight train struck her SUV on Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach, city police said Friday. West Palm Beach Fire Rescue drove Harreen Bertisch to St. Mary's Medical Center, where she died following the wreck on...
12-Foot Gator Dragged Off Beach In Palm Beach County
Alligators aren't often found on the beach, but the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they can tolerate salt water for short periods of time.
Vero residents will be allowed to stay in homes after fears of eviction
Dozens of residents in Vero Beach are breathing a sigh of relief after fears they might have to soon vacate their homes.
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce Completes Temporary Parking Lot
Fort Pierce - Friday October 14, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has announced that it has completed the expansion of the temporary parking area located on Indian River Drive between Avenue D and Backus Avenue. The Public Works Department finished construction this past week and the improved temporary parking...
Shooting Leaves One Dead In West Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A shooting late Sunday night in West Boca Raton left one person dead. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called to the 9400 block of Aegean Drive which is north of Yamato […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Delray Beach, FL
Delray Beach, a lovely city on Florida's southeast coast, is a must-visit. The Pineapple Grove Arts District is home to many public sculptures and art galleries. Delray Municipal Beach is also a family and pet-friendly beach recognized by Travel Holiday as the best in the southeastern US. In addition, this...
travelawaits.com
Florida’s New High-Speed Train Will Test 110 Mph Speeds This Month — Here’s Where It’s Happening
Florida’s new high-speed train will begin speed testing this month ahead of opening to Orlando in 2023. Brightline will test trains at maximum speeds of 110 miles-per-hour the week of October 17, 2022. People in Martin and St. Lucie counties should be alert to follow the law around active railroad tracks and railroad crossings.
Palm Beach County's first new high school in 17 years opens next fall. What will it be named?
Palm Beach County's newest high school won't be named after actor Brad Pitt or Asgard, a mythical Nordic city that has risen to fame with an assist from The Avengers. A committee charged with naming the high school, on Lyons Road in the western Lake Worth area, left those on the cutting room floor.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with Endless Views of Wide Water Asks $12.45 Million in Stuart, Florida
The Home in Stuart, a magnificent waterfront property with wonderful outdoor entertainment spaces set around an infinity pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 6881 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Martin A. Conroy (Phone: 561-523-6148) at Sailfish Point Realty, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Stuart.
cw34.com
Snowbirds arriving, and experts urge everyone to get COVID booster
West Palm Beach, FL/CBS12 News — Snowbirds are starting to arrive in our area here in south Florida meaning more part-time residents from the northeast. Health experts say this adds to the importance of getting the COVID-19 booster. The White House this week is urging people to get the...
