Read full article on original website
Related
Sparta man arrested after police pursuit
A Kent County man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.
No one hurt in 3-vehicle rollover crash on WB I-196
No one was hurt in a three-vehicle rollover crash on I-196 near the U.S. 131 interchange Saturday afternoon.
Man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Stolen credit card led deputies to storage unit theft suspects
Ashley and Edward Trout, both 30, were arrested earlier this week and charged Thursday with conducting a criminal enterprise, breaking and entering with intent, possession of a stolen credit card and larceny of a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
Man found putting phone into Goodwill fitting room with women inside
LOWELL CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies were searching for a man who placed a phone under the door of a changing room in a Lowell Township store on Friday, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says. The man was identified on Saturday with help from the community. A 19- and...
WWMTCw
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
WWMTCw
Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man not guilty by insanity in 2021 double killing
A Galesburg man who admitted he shot and killed two of his neighbors in the summer of 2021 was found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Couple arraigned on storage unit break-in charges
Two people accused of breaking into at least 15 storage units were arraigned on their charges Thursday.
2 arrested for at least 15 storage unit break-ins
A Cedar Springs-area couple has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least 15 storage units.
Power restored to hundreds near Allegan
Consumers Energy crews have restored power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Women in deadly purse snatching in Grand Rapids area seek early release from prison
KENT COUNTY, MI – They were young – Eboni Spight was 18, Monika McCain, 21 – when they targeted 81-year-old Margaret Herrema in a Meijer parking lot. They had already stolen four or five purses in previous days. Spight parked next to Herrema, who was loading groceries....
Dramatic video shows GR crash, homeowner wants more stop signs at intersection
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family is speaking up, and voicing their concerns after surveillance cameras captured a scary crash that happened right in front of their home, totaling one of their parked cars on the street. Jennifer Hoye said it was around 3 p.m. Wednesday when she heard...
Fox17
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
Teen charged after vehicle stolen with toddler inside
A teenager has been charged for allegedly stealing a family’s car with their 2-year-old inside before leaving the child alone on the side of the road.
Busy street in Grand Haven closing for several weeks for apartment construction
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A busy Grand Haven street will close for the next three weeks for ongoing work on an apartment development. Jackson Street/Harbor Drive between Third Street and Columbus Avenue is scheduled to close on Monday, Oct. 17, according to a notice from the city of Grand Haven. It’s expected to reopen after 5 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists now charged with murder
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- A driver who crashed into a group of bicyclists riding in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser, killing two, has now been charged with second-degree murder. Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler said Wednesday, Oct. 12 that he authorized the new charges. He said he made the decision based on...
PD: Driver shot, killed by passenger in SE GR
Authorities say a woman was shot and killed in southeast Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.
Major Freeway Closed in Grand Rapids Starting This Weekend
This is normally the time of year that road construction projects are wrapping up and they are putting the orange construction barrels into storage until next spring. That is not the case in the Grand Rapids area this weekend... Total Closure of Westbound I-96 Begins Early Saturday Morning. About a...
Comments / 0