ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Driver ‘nodded off’ in police car after crash killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists, prosecutor says

IONIA COUNTY, MI – A judge revoked bond for a woman facing second-degree murder charges in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists and injured three others. Mandy Benn, 42, of Ionia, had been free on $100,000 bond but Ionia County District Judge Raymond Voet on Friday, Oct. 14, revoked her bond after prosecutors added second-degree murder charges.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Washington Avenue#Business Hours#Holland Police Log#Silent Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy