inkfreenews.com
Trail Fest Invades Hauth Trailhead
WARSAW — Events continue today, Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Winona Lake Trail Fest at Hauth Trailhead, 900 Pierceton Road, Winona Lake.. The Kid’s Mountain Bike races began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. From noon until 5 p.m. there will be potluck food and beverages. The weekend long event will conclude with a poker run — mountain bike and running courses from 2-5 p.m.
inkfreenews.com
Vernell Flower
Vernell Flower, 79, of Plymouth, IN passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home in Plymouth, IN. Arrangements are pending at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.
inkfreenews.com
Two-Day Trail Fest This Weekend In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Trail Fest, a fundraiser for the future Winona Lake Bike Park, is set for this weekend. The event is presented by K21 Health Foundation and Bikereg.com and organized by KCV Cycling Club. All activities will be at the Hauth Trailhead where the future...
inkfreenews.com
Oakwood Cemetery Requests Removal Of Temporary Decorations
WARSAW — Oakwood Cemetery is requesting that all non-adhered decorations be removed as soon as possible. Pots with flowers on foundations and monument bases as well as saddles (flower arrangements on top of monuments) do not need to be removed. Winter/Christmas decorations may be placed after Nov. 15. Please...
inkfreenews.com
Mural At Visitor Center Highlights Best Of Elkhart County
ELKHART — A new mural celebrating the qualities that make Elkhart County such a well-crafted community has been installed at the Elkhart County Visitor Center, 3421 Cassopolis St., Elkhart. Goshen artist Josh Cooper’s bold and colorful style shows off the creative, entrepreneurial and hand-crafted assets of Elkhart County, from...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Maureen Haab Receives ‘The Difference Is You’ Award
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library is proud to announce that staff member Maureen Haab is this year’s recipient of “The Difference Is You” award. This honor is bestowed each year on one library staff member in Indiana who goes above and beyond for their library and their community.
inkfreenews.com
Metal Quonset Building Burns In Milford
MILFORD — Milford Firefighters along with five other departments continued to extinguish a fire at a Quonset building at Syracuse and James streets Saturday night, Oct. 15. Firefighters were alerted of the fully engulfed fire at 9:18 p.m. It was officially brought under control at 11:18 p.m. A backhoe from a local contractor was being requested to assist in extinguishing the fire.
inkfreenews.com
Eugene L. ‘Sonny’ Dutoi
Eugene L. “Sonny” Dutoi, 89, Bremen, died at 3:42 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at South Bend Memorial Hospital. He was born May 3, 1933. On December 27, 1992, he married Kathryn Bandy; she survives. Additional survivors include children, Kathy Lynch, Angola, Leslie (Zacc) Hutchings, Plymouth; nine grandchildren;...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 11:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 300S, Warsaw. Drivers: Regino Urusa Olivera, 62, East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw; and Justin F. Vining, 42, South County Farm Road, Claypool. Vining applied the brakes on his vehicle for three deer that ran across the roadway, when Olivera’s vehicle struck the back of his vehicle. Vining and a passenger in his vehicle, Leah Vining, 37, South County Farm Road, Claypool, complained of pain to the neck and were transported to a hospital. Damage up to $25,000.
inkfreenews.com
New Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park
WARSAW — There’s a new spot in Warsaw for pickleball players to enjoy the sport. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of K21 Courts at Bixler Park, 503 N. Detroit St., with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 14. People have been able to use the facility since Oct. 1.
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Celebrates Ledgeview’s New Food Truck
WARSAW — Customers can now enjoy Ledgeview Brewing Co.’s food on the road thanks to its new food truck. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the truck on Thursday, Oct. 13. The truck has been in use since this year’s Fat & Skinny Tire Fest...
inkfreenews.com
Come And Participate In Flight For The Fight: Raising Awareness
WARSAW — Now that you have your work done and the evening is setting in, make your way to the north gate at Warsaw Airport off CR 300N, across from The Dells, and help “Flight For The Fight: Raising Awareness” for Rochelle Devenney and other families battling sarcoma cancer.
inkfreenews.com
Fall Choral Fest To Be Held Oct. 22
WINONA LAKE — Classic Arts Programs and Grace College will be hosting a Fall Choral Fest at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at Winona Lake Community Church, 902 College Ave., Winona Lake. Directed by Dr. Ardis Faber, this concert will feature world music and spirituals. Performing groups include:. Classic...
inkfreenews.com
One Injured Southwest Of Milford
MILFORD — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 7:52 tonight, Sunday, Oct. 16. The crash occurred southwest of Milford at CR 900N and CR 300W. The driver of a Nissan Sentra was transported by Lutheran EMS to a local hospital. The extent of the driver’s injuries are unknown.
inkfreenews.com
Rev. Merle Holden
The Rev. Merle Ross Holden, 76, Nappanee, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. He was born Dec. 13, 1945. He married Judith Grace Swihart on April 3, 1971; she survives. Merle is also survived by one sister, Sharon (Charles) Vaughan, Angola; and one brother, Richard Holden, Lake...
inkfreenews.com
John Kwiatkowski
John Kwiatkowski, 84, Winamac, died at 12:10 a.m. Monday, Oct.10, 2022 ,at Life Care Center in Rochester. He was born on July 15, 1938. On April 6, 1963, he married Nancy Marie Neubieser. She passed away on March 2, 2008. He is survived by a son, Michael John (Angela) Kwiatkowski,...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
inkfreenews.com
Jon Thomas Denney
Jon Thomas Denney, 65, Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 4, 1957. He married Tracey Bever on Nov. 10, 1984. He is survived by his wife, Tracey Denney of Wabash; two children, Zac (Ashley) Denney and Zoe Denney, both of Fort Wayne; father, Donald Denney of Wabash; brother, Michael (Terri) Denney of Wabash; and his sister, Jane (John) DeJong of Granger.
inkfreenews.com
iDNA Requesting Tax Abatement From County
WARSAW – A Kosciusko County company that sells officially licensed sports products is seeking a tax abatement for property at 2666 S. Country Club Road. On Thursday night, Oct. 13, the Kosciusko County Council approved a declaratory resolution designating the property as an economic revitalization area for personal property. The Council will consider the personal property three-year tax abatement at its 6 p.m. Nov. 10 meeting.
inkfreenews.com
Ed Lynch Jr.
Ed Lynch Jr. 68, Winamac, died at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at his home. He was born on Sept. 25, 1954,. He married Terri L. Hamman on Oct. 14, 1978. She survives. Additional survivors include two daughters: Shannon (Micah) Cook of Winamac, Heather (Joell) Grisel of Westfield; three sons: Kyle (Sue) Lynch Colorado Springs, Colo., Eddie Lynch III of Winamac, Sean Lynch of Carmel; and eight grandchildren.
