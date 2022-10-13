Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 11:08 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, South County Farm Road, south of East CR 300S, Warsaw. Drivers: Regino Urusa Olivera, 62, East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw; and Justin F. Vining, 42, South County Farm Road, Claypool. Vining applied the brakes on his vehicle for three deer that ran across the roadway, when Olivera’s vehicle struck the back of his vehicle. Vining and a passenger in his vehicle, Leah Vining, 37, South County Farm Road, Claypool, complained of pain to the neck and were transported to a hospital. Damage up to $25,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO