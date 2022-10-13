Read full article on original website
20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating
When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove
BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
Nampa students get a special surprise
A member of Idaho's armed forces has been away from her kids for seven months. Yesterday she returned home and surprised her step sons.
Should Boise Bars Start Closing At 11 pm?
Going out for a night on the town in Boise with friends is great. You can start getting ready at 10 pm, be at the club by 11:30 pm, have a late-night snack at 2:25 am, and spend all weekend nursing that hangover. It's the best. Or, is there a...
COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk
Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19. Listed in the green, low-risk category last week,...
Man who allegedly drove car at two women also burned LGBTQ pride flag, Boise police say
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Matthew Lehigh, who was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving his vehicle at two women and yelling a homophobic slur, will face at least one new charge after he admitted to taking several actions targeting the LGBTQ community. Lehigh, 31, was charged with felony arson Friday...
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Boise’s Most Spooky Cemetery is One of the Scariest in the Country
Celebrating the spooky season can be totally fun and family friendly, but it can also be beyond scary... it just depends on how you like to celebrate Halloween, I guess. Answer this question and you’ll know exactly which type you are... Would you rather go to a trunk-or-treat event,...
Idaho’s Best Farm to Table Restaurant is in Downtown Boise
The Boise food scene is getting better and better constantly. We have been named one of the best 'foodie' cities over the last couple of years and for good reason. Idaho is also a great farming state so farm to table is definitely a big deal in the gem state.
Emmett Hosts Country Music Event Benefitting Idaho Police Groups
Idaho is a safe, special place that honors the service of its law enforcement community. Police officers appreciate how folks in every Idaho community take time to thank them for their work or buy them a meal. A group in Emmett is holding a special one-of-a-kind event Friday night benefitting Idaho law enforcement groups.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
Idaho Today: Trilogy Valor by Shea Homes
Sponsored by Trilogy Valor by Shea Homes. 55+ Community Trilogy Valor is opening in Kuna with resort style living. Showcasing 6 homes on October 22nd.
Health officials warn of hazardous toxins in Lake Cascade and the Payette River
BOISE, Idaho — Health officials are warning members of the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade and the Payette River. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have discovered algal blooms in the water, that can be harmful to both people and pets.
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boise, ID, in 2022
Sushi is one of the most popular and beloved foods worldwide, and it has a special significance in the city of Boise, ID. This vibrant and eclectic town boasts some of the best sushi restaurants in all of Idaho, offering everything from classic rolls to creative fusion creations. Whether you’re looking for simple nigiri or more elaborate rolls, you can find a wide selection of delicious options at dozens of different sushi joints around town. With its abundance of fresh seafood and expertly crafted rice, Boise’s vibrant culinary scene proves that this is truly a city that loves its Sushi. So if you need an ultimate foodie experience, be sure to add a stop at one of these amazing sushi spots to your itinerary.
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
9th annual Hoptober Freshtival is set for Saturday
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Brewing is hosting the 9th annual Hoptober Freshtival on Saturday. The event is focused on shining a light on beers brewed with fresh hops. Typically when harvesting hops, farmers will process and freeze them so they can be used throughout the entire year. Boise Brewing does something different to make a special beer though.
Did You Know It’s Illegal To Do This With Leaves in Boise?
One of the most beautiful parts of living in the City of Trees? There's no shortage of beautiful fall colors to soak in or capture photos of. Walking beneath an incredible canopy of red, gold, and orange leaves is the primary reason that we've been prioritizing strolling down the Greenbelt to walk to lunch instead of getting in the car and hitting a drive-through. It's a peaceful (and functional) way to break up the workday.
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
