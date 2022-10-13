Read full article on original website
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have benefitted from the sack that led to a controversial roughing-the-passer call on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett last week, but his reaction to the hit is costing him a few bucks. Brady was fined by the NFL for kicking Jarrett after...
Welcome back to New Orleans, Burrow family. When the Burrow family was last in New Orleans, Joe was leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. Sunday, Burrow is back, this time with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are taking on the New Orleans Saints. Ahead of kickoff in New Orleans,...
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not impressed with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields and the Bears fell to the Commanders of Washington 12-7 on Thursday night. After the game, Fitzpatrick crushed Fields for not knowing what kind of quarterback he is. ...
In just a few hours, the biggest game of the college football weekend will take place from Knoxville. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young is expected to make his return to the starting lineup as well. Before...
Nick Saban has a lot of work to do following Alabama's stunning 52-49 loss to the Volunteers of Tennessee on Saturday night. After the game, though, Saban didn't speak poorly on his players while speaking with the media. Saban recognizes his team needs to learn from its experience on Saturday...
The wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared some disturbing news on social media this weekend. Brittany Mahomes, the longtime partner and recently married wife of the MVP quarterback, didn't get much privacy while out with her family this weekend. The wife of the Chiefs quarterback shared...
The biggest game of the college football weekend takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee later this afternoon. No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be a shootout. ESPN's College GameDay was back in Knoxville ahead of the matchup and had a few interesting guests. One of which...
The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft had a surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night. Kraft, the longtime owner of the Patriots, married his girlfriend, doctor Dana Blumberg, in a surprise wedding in Manhattan on Friday night. A lot of NFL stars were in attendance, from Robert Kraft...
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
Earlier this week, former college football announcer Brent Musburger made headlines with a new comment about Katherine Webb. He looked back at his controversial comment about her during an Alabama game and said he still jokes about it with Brian Kelly. It's safe to say he doesn't think he said anything wrong.
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
Cleveland Browns fans are fed up. Sunday afternoon, Browns fans are calling for their defensive coordinator, Joe Woods, to be fired. The Browns are losing to the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland fans are very fed up with their defensive coaching staff. "I am not a fan of people...
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Week 7 of the 2022 college football season is in the books and it surpassed sky-high expectations. Clashes between Alabama
The Notre Dame football program has officially fallen off a cliff. The Stanford Cardinal, which hadn't beaten an FBS team in 11 tries, upset the Fighting Irish 16-14 in South Bend this Saturday night. An embarrassing loss for Notre Dame and, specifically, Marcus Freeman. What has happened to the Fighting...
The following bold predictions for the Indianapolis Colts Week 6 game are precisely that bold. Of course, the Colts will need to self-scout and change multiple aspects of their scheme to find success. But, if they do, these bold predictions will have a chance to become a reality. 3 Bold...
