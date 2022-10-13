Read full article on original website
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The 2 new true-crime Netflix releases everyone is talking about
For much of 2022, Netflix true-crime releases — including titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan — have turned into some of the buzziest hits in recent memory for the streamer. In the US, two newly released titles from the genre are currently dominating Netflix’s Top 10...
CNBC
Netflix will charge $6.99 a month for new ad-supported plan starting Nov. 3 in U.S.
Netflix is pricing its ad-supported service at $6.99 a month, which will be $1 less than Disney+ and Hulu with commercials. Commercials will be 15 or 30 seconds in length and will play before and during Netflix's content. Netflix's "Basic with ads" tier will include an average of four to...
Netflix is introducing a cheaper subscription tier with ads. Here’s what you need to know
Basic with Ads will launch in Australia on 3 November as the streaming service hopes to recoup its first subscriber losses in more than 10 years
ohmymag.co.uk
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Hulu's price hike is coming — here's how to avoid it and save
If you buy in on Hulu now, you can save later, by using annual pricing to dodge the price hike.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
CNET
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick
TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney
Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
Get Popular Streaming Services from $2.99 With This Prime Video Deal
Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to the horror channel Screambox for just $2.99 a month plus week-long free trials to Paramount+, Showtime, EPIX and AMC with no commitment. Buy Screambox Subscripton $2.99 Like Shudder (AMC’s horror movie streaming...
Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu
As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Netflix launches cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan
Viewers will watch four to five minutes of ads per hour on this plan. How much does new Netflix plan cost? What is the cheapest streaming service?
UK homes cancel streaming services to reduce spending
Almost 1m British households have given up on the streaming revolution so far this year, as the cost of living crisis forces increasingly budget-conscious consumers to stop taking services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The premiere of two of the most-hyped and expensive shows of all time...
France 24
Netflix to debut subscription with ads
Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
Amazon Freevee: everything you need to know about the free streaming service
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Freevee, a free ad-supported streaming service that features library and original titles.
Netflix to join Hulu and Disney+ with a cheaper ad-supported streaming tier
Around 10 percent of Netflix content will not be available in this new tier. Alicia Quan/UnsplashStarting next month, $6.99 will get you (most of) Netflix with 5 minutes of ads per hour.
Netflix to unveil $7 a month ad-supported streaming service
Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S., a 55% markdown from Netflix's most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free. Netflix's ad-supported option will also be rolling out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the U.K., according...
Netflix's ad-supported tier is here, and it's got some major restrictions
Keeping up with streaming services gets expensive, fast. Prices keep going up, and inevitably the one you're not subscribed to will be where the next hot show debuts. In an effort to remain attractive to viewers, a growing number of these services have been looking into ad-supported offerings, letting them lower their prices and, in turn, get more subscribers on board. It's a tactic that has been used by Hulu and HBO Max, and soon Disney+ will join their ranks, as well. Now Netflix is the latest service to confirm plans to bring ads to its platform — letting you save some cash, so long as you're comfortable with the trade-offs.
