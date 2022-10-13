ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
Netflix Reveals Ad-Supported Tier Launch Date And Pricing, Which Undercuts Disney

Netflix is undercutting Disney+ on price by a dollar a month as it prepares for a landmark expansion into advertising-supported streaming. The company said its new subscription tier, Basic with Ads, will cost $6.99 a month and will launch November 3 in the U.S., more than a month before Disney’s December 8 rollout of the ad-supported version of Disney+. Canada and Mexico will get the new plan November 1 and two days later it will go live in the U.S., Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UK, with Spain following on November 10. In the U.S., the entry-level...
Get Popular Streaming Services from $2.99 With This Prime Video Deal

Just in time for fall, Amazon has launched a number of new offers on its Prime Video Channels page, which allows you to subscribe to premium streaming services and download movies using your Amazon account — for cheap. Prime Video Channels typically cost between $4.99 and $10.99 per month (the price they’d be if you subscribed on their respective websites), but right now, you can get a subscription to the horror channel Screambox for just $2.99 a month plus week-long free trials to Paramount+, Showtime, EPIX and AMC with no commitment. Buy Screambox Subscripton $2.99 Like Shudder (AMC’s horror movie streaming...
Hulu raises its subscription prices today

Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
UK homes cancel streaming services to reduce spending

Almost 1m British households have given up on the streaming revolution so far this year, as the cost of living crisis forces increasingly budget-conscious consumers to stop taking services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. The premiere of two of the most-hyped and expensive shows of all time...
Netflix to debut subscription with ads

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
Netflix to unveil $7 a month ad-supported streaming service

Netflix next month will unveil the first version of its video streaming service with ads, giving cost-conscious viewers a chance to watch most of its shows at a steep discount in exchange for putting up with commercial interruptions. The ad-supported service is scheduled to debut Nov. 3 as Netflix tries to reverse a drop in subscribers. It will cost $7 per month in the U.S., a 55% markdown from Netflix's most popular $15.50-per-month plan, which is ad-free. Netflix's ad-supported option will also be rolling out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain and the U.K., according...
Netflix's ad-supported tier is here, and it's got some major restrictions

Keeping up with streaming services gets expensive, fast. Prices keep going up, and inevitably the one you're not subscribed to will be where the next hot show debuts. In an effort to remain attractive to viewers, a growing number of these services have been looking into ad-supported offerings, letting them lower their prices and, in turn, get more subscribers on board. It's a tactic that has been used by Hulu and HBO Max, and soon Disney+ will join their ranks, as well. Now Netflix is the latest service to confirm plans to bring ads to its platform — letting you save some cash, so long as you're comfortable with the trade-offs.
