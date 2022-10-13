ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Obituary – Phyllis Carter

A graveside service for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharp Cemetery in Yantis, Texas with a visitation being held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ms. Carter passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Jo Ann Castle Agee

Jo Ann Castle Agee was born October 19, 1935, to James Aubrey and Hazel M. Poor Castle in Saltillo, Texas, and departed this earth for her heavenly home on October 11, 2022. In a life well lived, Jo Ann was a woman of faith, conviction, and love… and (1 Corinthians 13:13) the greatest of these, is LOVE.
SALTILLO, TX
KSST Radio

Carson Bradley Hicks

Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituaries
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for October 19th, 2022

City National Bank is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair

You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back

By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
The Associated Press

Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Former Sulphur Springs athletes honored for accomplishments

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pregame ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque. A public reception will be held for the inductees at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the SSHS Multipurpose Building, followed by an on-field induction at 7 p.m. at Prim Stadium before the Wildcats host Paris for a district football game. Friends, family and supporters are invited to attend the reception.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees

Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fall Festival Parade

The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially gets underway this Saturday, with the line-up at Buford Park in Sulphur Springs at 9:00 am. The start of the Parade is 10:00 am. It will begin at the park and head downtown to end at Brookshires.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
GILMER, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife

A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Who is the Tyler, Texas Car Mechanic People Won’t Stop Talking About?

What is it about this particular mechanic in Tyler, TX that people seem to love so much?. Before I even begin, let it be known that this article was unsolicited. Honestly, I've never had the need (yet) to take my current car to a mechanic. However, I have heard countless friends and family members lament over the concerns they have whenever they've found themselves in a position to need one.
TYLER, TX
