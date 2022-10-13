Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pregame ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque. A public reception will be held for the inductees at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the SSHS Multipurpose Building, followed by an on-field induction at 7 p.m. at Prim Stadium before the Wildcats host Paris for a district football game. Friends, family and supporters are invited to attend the reception.

