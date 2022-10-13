Read full article on original website
Obituary – Phyllis Carter
A graveside service for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharp Cemetery in Yantis, Texas with a visitation being held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ms. Carter passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.
Jo Ann Castle Agee
Jo Ann Castle Agee was born October 19, 1935, to James Aubrey and Hazel M. Poor Castle in Saltillo, Texas, and departed this earth for her heavenly home on October 11, 2022. In a life well lived, Jo Ann was a woman of faith, conviction, and love… and (1 Corinthians 13:13) the greatest of these, is LOVE.
Sulphur Bluff Team Named Grand Champion At Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Build Off
The first ever Help-A-Child Benefit Ag Mechanics Team Build Off was a huge success Friday, with all 35 teams commended by the judges for their welding skills, safety practices and use of PPE, and manner in which they worked together as a team. In the end, however, only the teams constructing the top four ranked smokers went home with awards.
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
Dinner Bell Menu for October 19th, 2022
City National Bank is a repeat Community Partner for Dinner Bell. Dinner Bell is so grateful for their continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair
You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
4 Jailed On Probation Warrants, 2 Arrested In Court, 3 Others Jailed On Felony Warrants
Over the last week, nine people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants. Four people were jailed in Hopkins County on violation of probation warrants, two were taken into custody in district court, and three on other felony warrants, according to arrest and jail reports. Arrested In District Court.
Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back
By Johanna Hicks, Hopkins County AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent, [email protected]. National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
Former Sulphur Springs athletes honored for accomplishments
Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pregame ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque. A public reception will be held for the inductees at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in the SSHS Multipurpose Building, followed by an on-field induction at 7 p.m. at Prim Stadium before the Wildcats host Paris for a district football game. Friends, family and supporters are invited to attend the reception.
2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees
Fall Festival Parade
The Hopkins County Fall Festival officially gets underway this Saturday, with the line-up at Buford Park in Sulphur Springs at 9:00 am. The start of the Parade is 10:00 am. It will begin at the park and head downtown to end at Brookshires.
Is This Pretty Tyler, TX Park as Unsafe as Some People Say? Even ‘Haunted?’
People in Tyler, TX were chatting on a social media group page about one park that they claim is a criminal "hot spot." Some even say it's haunted. How could this pretty Tyler, Texas park be that dangerous?. OK, I confess I'm a bit skeptical about these kinds of things....
Chamber Connection – Oct. 12: Stew Festival, Youth Expo, Help-A-Child Benefit Coming Up
Stew Tickets Available Now At Local Banks; Stew Merchandise, Quart Tickets On Sale At Chamber Office. Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for...
Gilmer ISD locks down schools after prank calls
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Gilmer ISD announced that they locked down elementary and intermediate school campuses on Friday after a series of calls, that were determined to be false, were made to the schools. According to officials, no one was ever in any danger at the schools but the buses are going to be a […]
Sulphur Springs Teen Accused Of Injuring Five With A Knife
A Sulphur Springs man was accused of injuring five people with a knife, two of whom pressed charges against him early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Zack Horne and Drew Fisher and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at 2 a.m. Oct. 16, 2022, to a complaint of an active disturbance on FM 71 east. While they were responding, dispatchers received additional information, first, that a person was armed with a knife, then, that someone had been injured, the deputies alleged in arrest reports.
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Roadways to be closed for Texas Rose Festival parade Saturday morning
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department will have a few roads closed Saturday morning for the Texas Rose Festival parade. Glenwood Boulevard between Houston Street and Front Street will be closed at 6 a.m. Remaining roads for the parade will be closed at 7:45 a.m., Tyler police said. The...
Who is the Tyler, Texas Car Mechanic People Won’t Stop Talking About?
What is it about this particular mechanic in Tyler, TX that people seem to love so much?. Before I even begin, let it be known that this article was unsolicited. Honestly, I've never had the need (yet) to take my current car to a mechanic. However, I have heard countless friends and family members lament over the concerns they have whenever they've found themselves in a position to need one.
