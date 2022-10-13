Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Joins Tom Hanks In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax and Sony
EXCLUSIVE: While fans can’t wait to see what awaits the Duttons in the upcoming season of Yellowstone, one of the shows stars looks to have around found her next project to film in between seasons. Sources tell Deadline that Kelly Reilly is set to join the all-star ensemble of Miramax and Sony’s Here. The film currently stars Tom Hanks, Paul Bettany and Robin Wright with Robert Zemeckis directing.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Miles Teller in Skydance's Action Romance 'The Gorge'
With Apple Original Films now officially distributing the project produced by Skydance, Anya Talor-Joy is set to star opposite Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) in the upcoming action film The Gorge. Specific plot details about the film remain a mystery, but it will be an action-packed love story. More information about the film will likely be revealed as production begins to hear up.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’: ‘Game Of Thrones’ & ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Indira Varma Joins HBO Max’s Prequel Series
“Dune: Part Two” doesn’t hit theaters until November 3, 2023, but thanks to the box-office success of “Dune” last year, Legendary Pictures knows they have a hit on their hands. And that makes them confident enough to move ahead with their “Dune” series on the small screen with HBO Max. First announced in 2019, “Dune: The Sisterhood” started its casting process earlier this month with Emily Watson and Emily Henderson. Now, Deadline reports, a third actress joins the cast: “Game Of Thrones” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Indira Varma.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series
Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
‘Dune: Part Two’ is getting an earlier release than expected, and you can thank the MCU
The epic space saga that is Dune will be returning to theatre screens just a little earlier than expected thanks to a complete shift around over at Marvel Studios. Dune: Part Two will arrive two weeks earlier than originally planned, going from Nov. 17 to Nov. 3 in 2023. The...
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
IFC Films Buys North American Rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s ‘Life Upside Down’ Starring Bob Odenkirk (EXCLUSIVE)
IFC Films has acquired North American rights to Cecilia Miniucchi’s “Life Upside Down” which stars Emmy-award winning actor Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Radha Mitchell (“Pitch Black) and Danny Huston (“21 Grams”). The movie world premiered at Venice in the Giornate degli Autori sidebar.
First look at Sydney Sweeney in Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web
A first look at Sydney Sweeney in the Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web has been unveiled. Madame Web follows Dakota Johnson as the title character, a clairvoyant who possesses psychic powers that allow her to see within the spider world. New set photos show Johnson and Sweeney filming together, along with...
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi & Josh Hutcherson Join Jason Statham In David Ayer Action Pic ‘Beekeeper’, Filming Underway In UK
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Bobby Naderi (Under the Shadow) and Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) have joined Jason Statham (The Expendables) in action-thriller The Beekeeper, we can reveal. Filming is underway in the UK on the movie which David Ayer (Suicide Squad) is directing from a script by Kurt Wimmer (Salt). The film will chart the story of how one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as the ‘Beekeepers’. As we previously reported, MGM acquired the Miramax film for U.S distribution following its debut...
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Titans Producer Addresses HBO Max Cancellation Rumors
The showrunner and executive producer of Titans is in a "wait and see mode" regarding the show's status on HBO Max. Fans have wondered about the fate of DC shows such as Titans, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice ever since Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shelve the live-action Batgirl movie. That move, along with several others, is seen as a cost-cutting measure by the newly merged company. New seasons of Titans and Doom Patrol should arrive on HBO Max before the end of the year, but for the time being, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has responded to questions concerning a potential cancellation.
