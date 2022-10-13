Read full article on original website
Why 'The Winchesters' Should Take Place on Another Earth
The Winchesters, a prequel of the hit CW series Supernatural, follows teenage versions of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) parents John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) in the 1970s. The prequel has already departed from the canon history of the original in many ways, changing various aspects of their lives to make this story work with the pair working alongside Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid), and Ada (Demetria McKinney) as a badass hunting team. As John and Mary look for their respective fathers, both of whom went missing while handling supernatural events, they slowly begin to rid the world of the monsters that terrorize it. Meanwhile, they face a cataclysmic threat from monsters that have previously been held off by the now-defunct Men of Letters.
‘The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Patrick McKay Teases Cirdan's Arrival in Season 2
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has aired its season finale, and it did not come without intrigue in its own right. The season finale came with tension-packed storytelling and a big reveal. For the first time, we get to see how some of the titular rings of power — Narya, Nenya, and Vilya – the three elven rings — were forged. But the episode’s biggest reveal, and the one most had been waiting for, was that of the identity of Sauron – our chief villain. Not to spoil anything here, but Sauron's reveal helps set up the series for Season 2.
Viserys' Loyalty to Rhaenyra Cost Him Everything on 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon. A noble man, but a faulty ruler. House of the Dragon's King Viserys Targaryen (brilliantly portrayed by Paddy Considine) might have stopped countless bloodshed threats during his reign, but it is needless to say that his decisions have incited an uncertain future for the kingdom of Westeros following his passing in Episode 8. The reason is due to the divisive nature between his heir to the throne, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy), and his second wife, Queen Alicent (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke). Despite the conflict between stepmother and stepdaughter being the driving force of the tumultuous battle ahead, Viserys' loyalty to his eldest child since her coronation was the major factor behind his tragic outcome in the series.
What You Need to Know About Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier
Netflix is always looking for new ways to reach its audience and its latest update will do just that. Netflix is adding a new ad-supported plan, allowing subscribers to have a cheaper streaming option than the previous model. With a new tier in the Netflix payment plan, it might be confusing which prices will change, as well as which one provides the best value. This is the guide to the latest Netflix update and everything you need to know about the ad-supported tier.
8 Least Trustworthy House of the Dragon Characters, Ranked
If Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon has taught us anything it's that the land of Westeros is not a pleasant place to live. Constantly full of war, political backstabbing's and flying fire-breathing lizards, the Seven Kingdoms are not for the faint of heart. Ruled by the dragon...
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Explores That Serena/June Confrontation
This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, viewers find out what happened to June and Luke after they were captured just before crossing back into Canada. Serena continues to face some friction with the Wheelers as her situation begins to feel like déjà vu. In Gilead, Commander Putnam finds himself on the wrong end of retribution.
New 'House of the Dragon' Images Show Tensions Rising in King's Landing
Treason is brewing in Kings Landing. After King Viserys’ painful death in the final moments of the last episode of House of the Dragon and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding his final words, the dance of the dragon has begun and new images revealed by the series' official Twitter account confirm it.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' Bumped Out of Top Spot at Netflix
After nearly a month on Netflix’s daily chart of most watched TV series, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Storywas knocked out of the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list, and slipped to the #2 spot on Friday. It was replaced by The Watcher, another true-crime limited series. Both shows are written and produced by Ryan Murphy, who signed a large deal five-year deal with Netflix in 2018.
'On the Line' Trailer: Mel Gibson Is a Radio Host Facing a Mysterious Threat
Mel Gibson plays a radio host facing a threat to his family’s safety live on-air in the upcoming thriller On The Line. Being French filmmaker Romuald Boulanger's second feature since 2020's Connectés, the film will premiere in theaters as well as digitally on November 4. The trailer for...
The Horror of Culture Shock in 'Watcher'
While most horror films portray a plot centered around ghosts and ghouls, masked murderers, or otherworldly creatures straight out of nightmares, Watcher, starring Maika Monroe, opts for a very real terror. Directed by Chloe Okuno, the film follows a young couple as they move to Bucharest for her husband’s (Karl Glusman) new job. It is quickly established that the female lead, Julia (Monroe), does not speak Romanian nor does she know much about the culture. The audience, along with Julia, is thrown into a state of culture shock.
The Good, the Bad, and the Hungry: A History of Cannibal Horror
There’s something about cannibalism that just fits so well in the horror genre. Perhaps it’s because it taps into so many pieces of the genre. It can be gory and shocking, but it can also carry a number of psychological elements depending on the story it’s in. As a plot device, it can be used to ask so many questions about human nature, morality, and survival, and there have been a number of creative uses of cannibalism in horror. And some really, really not great uses. But we’ll get there.
‘Troll’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far
Norse mythology and its characters have occupied a special place in modern pop culture, making them popular among fans. From shows like Vikings to movies like Valhalla Rising, Marvel’s Thor, or the latest, The Northman, Norse legends are being revived into powerful, inspiring stories. Netflix’s upcoming horror movie, Troll is about to follow suit. The movie follows the awakening of an ancient beast, and how an oddball group of heroes with knowledge of folk history must get together and stop the deadly troll from wreaking havoc, as it slowly moves from the remote mountains toward Oslo.
