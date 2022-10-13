Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Episode 9 Recap: Coup de Throne
The king is dead, long live the, um… Queen? King? Who knows? Take your pick! But choose carefully, because Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) isn’t shaking hands (pun intended) with anyone not willing to swear fealty to his grandson, King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) in this week's episode of House of the Dragon. As a matter of fact, depending on how you wish to express your discontentment with the Hightower’s choice of a monarch, you might even end up hanging from one of the Red Keep’s many walls. It’s not that Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) condones her father’s actions, mind you, but she doesn’t have time to preserve the lives of every lord that might question her son’s rise to the Iron Throne, busy as she is trying to further her own power project. Meanwhile, at Dragonstone, a clueless and notably absent Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) is probably putting her kids to sleep and anxiously waiting to return to King’s Landing to finally make up for lost time with her dear childhood friend. In "The Green Council," as in the Game of Thrones universe in general, information is key if you want to get the crown. And, right now, only one side of the Dance of the Dragons knows what’s what. It’s up to Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) to bring her former daughter-in-law up to speed.
Viserys' Loyalty to Rhaenyra Cost Him Everything on 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon. A noble man, but a faulty ruler. House of the Dragon's King Viserys Targaryen (brilliantly portrayed by Paddy Considine) might have stopped countless bloodshed threats during his reign, but it is needless to say that his decisions have incited an uncertain future for the kingdom of Westeros following his passing in Episode 8. The reason is due to the divisive nature between his heir to the throne, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy), and his second wife, Queen Alicent (Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke). Despite the conflict between stepmother and stepdaughter being the driving force of the tumultuous battle ahead, Viserys' loyalty to his eldest child since her coronation was the major factor behind his tragic outcome in the series.
8 Least Trustworthy House of the Dragon Characters, Ranked
If Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon has taught us anything it's that the land of Westeros is not a pleasant place to live. Constantly full of war, political backstabbing's and flying fire-breathing lizards, the Seven Kingdoms are not for the faint of heart. Ruled by the dragon...
'The Rings of Power': How That Sauron Reveal Changes the Entire Season
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. There are times when a plot twist makes the audience see all the events leading up to it in a completely different light, and the season finale of The Rings of Power did just that. All season long, viewers have been speculating where Sauron has been while Adar took over the Southlands. Many thought Adar (Joseph Mawle) himself could have been Sauron in disguise. Others thought that The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) could have turned out to be Sauron since he wasn’t able to remember whether he was good or evil.
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
'Andor': Why Does the Aldhani Operation Matter in Coruscant?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.The sixth episode of Andor, "The Eye" brought the season's second arc to a gorgeous conclusion, in terms of both visuals and story. Although we'll have to wait a whole week to find out what the future holds for Cassian (Diego Luna) and the fledgling Rebellion, there are already a few hints about where the show could be headed next. As the episode came to a close, the Empire was shaken by the news of the attack on the Aldhani base, making the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) call an emergency meeting, politicians leave a session of the Senate, and so on.
Who Is the Stranger, Really, on 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.The time has finally come. "Alloyed," the Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here at last, and it brought us answers to some of the most asked questions up till now. Did you want to know who Sauron is? Now you do. Did you want to see some actual Rings of Power? Now there are three. What about the identity of the Stranger (Daniel Weyman)? We did also find out more about him, and, although the answer may not be that surprising, there is still more to him than meets the eye... or the nose.
Why 'The Winchesters' Should Take Place on Another Earth
The Winchesters, a prequel of the hit CW series Supernatural, follows teenage versions of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam’s (Jared Padalecki) parents John (Drake Rodger) and Mary (Meg Donnelly) in the 1970s. The prequel has already departed from the canon history of the original in many ways, changing various aspects of their lives to make this story work with the pair working alongside Carlos (Jojo Fleites), Latika (Nida Khurshid), and Ada (Demetria McKinney) as a badass hunting team. As John and Mary look for their respective fathers, both of whom went missing while handling supernatural events, they slowly begin to rid the world of the monsters that terrorize it. Meanwhile, they face a cataclysmic threat from monsters that have previously been held off by the now-defunct Men of Letters.
'Andor' Deep Dives Into the Role of Mercenaries in the Rebellion
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.As Andor tells the story of the early rebellion, it shows characters struggling with deep questions about how the rebellion should proceed. One such question, brought up by the presence of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), is: how do mercenaries fit into the rebellion? When the rebels on Aldhani discovered Cassian was being paid to help them, they were unsure about working with a mercenary. They seem to think that because he's fighting for money, Cassian is untrustworthy. The rebels fight on moral grounds, believing the Empire to be intrinsically wrong, and if someone can't see that, what kind of person are they? Despite all their fears, Cassian comes through. With knowledge of the rebellion's future, the audience knows that mercenaries prove themselves to be an integral part of the rebellion, no matter how this group may perceive them.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Anson Mount Compares Season 2 to 'Spinal Tap'
This summer Anson Mount returned to our screens as Captain Christopher Pike in the latest Star Trek spinoff series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Mount first took up the role in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, and by popular demand, Strange New Worlds was ordered with Mount, alongside Ethan Peck as Spock and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. Recently, Collider's own Christina Radish got the chance to catch up with Mount ahead of his upcoming role in Joseph Sorrentino's MK Ultra, which is based on a true story. Naturally, Radish took the opportunity to check in with the actor about the upcoming second season which was filmed back to back with the first.
How 'She-Hulk' Sets Up the Next Big Hulk Story
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) facing off against the cyber-collective of incels known as the Intellegencia — and shattering the fourth wall in the process to rewrite her own ending. In the process, a few other superheroes showed up, including Daredevil (Charlie Cox). But there was a new character whose has ties to Jennifer and her cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and may hint at a certain storyline that Marvel Studios is looking to adapt.
New 'House of the Dragon' Images Show Tensions Rising in King's Landing
Treason is brewing in Kings Landing. After King Viserys’ painful death in the final moments of the last episode of House of the Dragon and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) misunderstanding his final words, the dance of the dragon has begun and new images revealed by the series' official Twitter account confirm it.
‘The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Patrick McKay Teases Cirdan's Arrival in Season 2
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has aired its season finale, and it did not come without intrigue in its own right. The season finale came with tension-packed storytelling and a big reveal. For the first time, we get to see how some of the titular rings of power — Narya, Nenya, and Vilya – the three elven rings — were forged. But the episode’s biggest reveal, and the one most had been waiting for, was that of the identity of Sauron – our chief villain. Not to spoil anything here, but Sauron's reveal helps set up the series for Season 2.
The 10 Greatest Bank Heist Scenes in Film History
Nothing beats a great bank robbery scene. The heist film is one of the most reliable sub-genres within the broader crime genre, as seeing the setup, execution, and fallout of a large-scale robbery is always satisfying. And banks are perhaps the most common targets within such heist films, as traditionally (maybe not so much nowadays), they were places that stored huge amounts of money and/or other valuables.
Harrison Ford Cast as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the MCU
Harrison Ford is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in what might be one of the biggest casting coups for the franchise so far. The Hot Mic and /Film is reporting that the iconic star of Indiana Jones and Star Wars has been tapped by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige to take over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, which was played by William Hurt before the death of the actor earlier this year.
Does Laurie Strode Die in 'Halloween Ends'?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. The original so-called “final girl,” who has been put through one horrifying scenario after another for several decades of various films across multiple timelines, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode has now arrived at what may be her last on-screen fight in Halloween Ends. She has faced down the terrifying Michael Myers many times before, though never quite like this. The biggest question facing this concluding chapter is whether she will be able to survive or, as she has once before, perish at the hands of The Boogeyman. If you hadn’t already figured this out, this piece is going to spoil all of what happens to Laurie in this newest film. You can either go check it out for yourself then come back or prepare for us to dig into everything.
10 Best Horror Movies of the 2010s, According to IMDb
The 2010s were a spine-chillingly good decade for horror. James Wan's The Conjuring established one of the genre's most popular franchises ever. It smashed box office records. Most significantly, a wave of more thoughtful horrors like Hereditary, Raw, and The Witch found both commercial success and critical acclaim. The genre...
From ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ to ‘Hocus Pocus’: 10 Witchy Movies and TV Shows to Watch this Halloween
Undoubtedly, whether portrayed as effortlessly charming and elegant or completely monstrous and hideous, witches have always been a big part of Halloween. And although legend says those who practice witchcraft ride brooms, that doesn't seem to be always the case. All these pieces of media approach the depiction of a witch differently — sometimes she is friendly, sometimes not so much.
What Are the Three Rings That Celebrimbor Made in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of The Rings of Power.They are here at last. "Alloyed," the first season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, finally gave us some actual Rings of Power. In a superbly done sequence, the three Elven Rings are forged by Elvensmith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) with the meddling help of Sauron himself, disguised as Halbrand (Charlie Vickers). From now on, they will likely become an integral part of the show's story. To be a Ringbearer is to be alone, as Cate Blanchett's Galadriel says in The Fellowship of the Ring, and soon the Elves will discover this in the hardest of ways.
