The king is dead, long live the, um… Queen? King? Who knows? Take your pick! But choose carefully, because Lord Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) isn’t shaking hands (pun intended) with anyone not willing to swear fealty to his grandson, King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) in this week's episode of House of the Dragon. As a matter of fact, depending on how you wish to express your discontentment with the Hightower’s choice of a monarch, you might even end up hanging from one of the Red Keep’s many walls. It’s not that Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) condones her father’s actions, mind you, but she doesn’t have time to preserve the lives of every lord that might question her son’s rise to the Iron Throne, busy as she is trying to further her own power project. Meanwhile, at Dragonstone, a clueless and notably absent Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) is probably putting her kids to sleep and anxiously waiting to return to King’s Landing to finally make up for lost time with her dear childhood friend. In "The Green Council," as in the Game of Thrones universe in general, information is key if you want to get the crown. And, right now, only one side of the Dance of the Dragons knows what’s what. It’s up to Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) to bring her former daughter-in-law up to speed.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO