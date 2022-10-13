Apple Maps currently facing outage, Apple Card unusable for some

Apple is facing a problematic Thursday with its services as Apple Maps is currently facing an outage and some Apple Card users are seeing a message saying that they can’t use the card at the moment. Here’s what you need to know.

Apple System Status Page says Apple Maps services are facing four different outages starting at 1 PM PT. Here are them

Maps Display: Users are experiencing a problem with this service;

Users are experiencing a problem with this service; Maps Routing & Navigation: Users are experiencing a problem with this service;

Users are experiencing a problem with this service; Maps Search: Users are experiencing a problem with this service;

Users are experiencing a problem with this service; Maps Traffic: Apple Maps is not able to display traffic information at this time.

Apple says it’s currently investigating these issues. In addition to that, some Apple Card users are experiencing an issue that started at 8 AM PT. The company explains:

Some users may see a message in their Wallet that Apple Card can not be used

To start using the Apple Card again, users need to remove the card, re-add it to the Wallet, and follow the steps on the screen. Then, their transaction history will reappear after re-adding the Apple Card.

Apple bringing more features to Apple Card users

Image source: Apple Inc.

While these issues have been affecting US users for the day, Apple just announced that Apple Card is bringing new Savings to account for Daily Cash.

In the coming months, Apple Card users will be able to open this new high-yield Savings account and have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into it. The company says there are no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Users can spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly from Wallet.