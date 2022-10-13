ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple Maps currently facing outage, Apple Card unusable for some

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

Apple is facing a problematic Thursday with its services as Apple Maps is currently facing an outage and some Apple Card users are seeing a message saying that they can’t use the card at the moment. Here’s what you need to know.

Apple System Status Page says Apple Maps services are facing four different outages starting at 1 PM PT. Here are them

  • Maps Display: Users are experiencing a problem with this service;
  • Maps Routing & Navigation: Users are experiencing a problem with this service;
  • Maps Search: Users are experiencing a problem with this service;
  • Maps Traffic: Apple Maps is not able to display traffic information at this time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsp2S_0iXjXq8G00

Apple says it’s currently investigating these issues. In addition to that, some Apple Card users are experiencing an issue that started at 8 AM PT. The company explains:

Some users may see a message in their Wallet that Apple Card can not be used

To start using the Apple Card again, users need to remove the card, re-add it to the Wallet, and follow the steps on the screen. Then, their transaction history will reappear after re-adding the Apple Card.

Apple bringing more features to Apple Card users

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXax9_0iXjXq8G00
Image source: Apple Inc.

While these issues have been affecting US users for the day, Apple just announced that Apple Card is bringing new Savings to account for Daily Cash.

In the coming months, Apple Card users will be able to open this new high-yield Savings account and have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into it. The company says there are no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Users can spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly from Wallet.

“Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Savings delivers even more value to users’ favorite Apple Card benefit — Daily Cash — while offering another easy-to-use tool designed to help users lead healthier financial lives.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Bailey
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Card#Apple Maps#Apple Wallet#Apple Pay#Apple System Status Page#Maps Routing Navigation
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!

To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

2 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Experts Say

How you charge your phone is one of the most important habits you follow when you own an iPhone. It may seem like a no-brainer activity, but your phone’s lithium-ion battery has needs. And if you aren’t properly charging it or are making some of the most common mistakes, you run the risk of damaging your battery or having it work less efficiently over time. Since there are few things more frustrating than a phone that lags or that experiences battery loss after just a few hours of running, it’s time to get your charging habits in order. Start here: Rajesh Namase, co-founder and professional tech blogger at TechRT, outlines two common charging mistakes that are ruining your phone’s battery.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files

Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy