Community Impact Houston

New Instructional Center Opens in Houston Providing No-Cost Training in Construction Skills

Feature Photo: CEO and President of Home Builders Institute Ed Brady during the grand opening of the Build Strong Academy of Houston. Image: HBI/Facebook. Houston (Harris County) – As recession and joblessness loom, new skills training for workers is crucial, said the head of the Home Builders Institute (HBI), the nation’s leading provider of construction trades training and education, at the grand opening ceremony of its new facility in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD board of trustees Position 1

What is the main challenge in the district, and what is your plan to address it?. Outside of recent politics hindering our children’s education and growth, the biggest challenge is teacher retention. Teacher retention impacts the entire educational experience and has a compound effect when considering the growth and student-to-teacher ratio. I would address this by reviewing ways to appropriately recognize and pay our teachers. I believe pay should be based on years of service—this will help us retain and support our veteran teachers.
CONROE, TX
Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar

A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Public charter school International Leadership of Texas to open campus for grades K-8 in Pearland

A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023. (Courtesy Pixabay) A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023 around the area of 3500 Liberty Drive, Pearland, according to a news release. The public charter school focuses on global perspectives in its education curriculum and teaches its students English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. www.iltexas.org.
PEARLAND, TX
Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County

HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
HOUSTON, TX
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting

Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Health care clinic and home health owners sentenced for fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- Two individuals have been ordered to federal prison following their convictions of conspiracy to commit and committing health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. A federal jury convicted Francis Ekene, 71, Sugar Land, on all counts following a three-day trial. Today, U.S. District Judge Sim...
HOUSTON, TX
Q&A: North Harris County Regional Water Authority board candidates share top priorities

Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eight candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the North Harris County Regional Water Authority’s board of directors. David Barker, Melissa L. Rowell, Mark Ramsey and Roy Burroughs are facing incumbents Len Sigler, Jim Pulliam, Al Rendl and Kelly Fessler to represent Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, respectively. The incumbents have served the water authority for more than 20 years.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons

During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
TOMBALL, TX
