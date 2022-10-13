Read full article on original website
Related
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Tomball ISD Position 3
Three candidates are running for Tomball ISD Position 3. (Community Impact staff) Three candidates are campaigning for Tomball ISD school board Position 3 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates include human resources officer Brandon Batchelor, incumbent John McStravick and stay-at-home mom Jennifer Kratky. Candidates were asked to keep responses...
virtualbx.com
New Instructional Center Opens in Houston Providing No-Cost Training in Construction Skills
Feature Photo: CEO and President of Home Builders Institute Ed Brady during the grand opening of the Build Strong Academy of Houston. Image: HBI/Facebook. Houston (Harris County) – As recession and joblessness loom, new skills training for workers is crucial, said the head of the Home Builders Institute (HBI), the nation’s leading provider of construction trades training and education, at the grand opening ceremony of its new facility in Houston.
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Conroe ISD board of trustees Position 1
What is the main challenge in the district, and what is your plan to address it?. Outside of recent politics hindering our children’s education and growth, the biggest challenge is teacher retention. Teacher retention impacts the entire educational experience and has a compound effect when considering the growth and student-to-teacher ratio. I would address this by reviewing ways to appropriately recognize and pay our teachers. I believe pay should be based on years of service—this will help us retain and support our veteran teachers.
League City, Clear Creek ISD find owner of missing 1959 purse
Photos of Andrea "Beverly" Williams from her teenage years, the owner of the purse located at the renovated League City Community Center. (Courtesy Clear Creek ISD) A purse from 1959 found while renovating the League City Community Center was successfully reconnected with the family of its former owner. The owner,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri City entities deny construction bids as costs soar
A widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway in Missouri City was one project affected by rising costs and high bids. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) When Shashi Kumar, the Missouri City public works director and city engineer, came before the Missouri City City Council on Sept. 19, he had recommendations to reject bids for two separate construction projects: a widening and improvement project on Sienna Parkway and a construction project looking to demolish and replace the city’s parks and maintenance facility.
Q&A: Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District candidates speak on groundwater, subsidence
The Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District will call a general and special election for Nov. 8 to fill five positions on the entity’s board of directors. (Community Impact staff) Four candidates will face off for two director positions on the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District board of directors with...
Covenant House to demolish 40-year-old Montrose campus in preparation for new development
Covenant House, a Houston-area nonprofit that works to help homeless youth, will begin demolition of its 40-year-old campus Oct. 14 in preparation for a new facility officials said will help them better serve their mission. Officials with the nonprofit describe the existing buildings, found at the intersection of Lovett and...
Click2Houston.com
Minority business owners take claims of not being treated fairly on contracts to city hall
HOUSTON – Outside of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office on the steps of Houston City Hall, two dozen individuals stood with a clear message on shirts across their chests, “End Corruption in Houston.”. “This is a problem. This is a widespread problem,” said Towana Bryant, a shipping business...
Public charter school International Leadership of Texas to open campus for grades K-8 in Pearland
A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023. (Courtesy Pixabay) A new International Leadership of Texas campus will open in Pearland in August 2023 around the area of 3500 Liberty Drive, Pearland, according to a news release. The public charter school focuses on global perspectives in its education curriculum and teaches its students English, Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. www.iltexas.org.
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraud
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A Fulshear man and a Sugar Land man will serve 10-year sentences for committing health care fraud. Francis Ekene, 71, of Sugar Land, was sentenced this week, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Alfred Olotin Alatan, 63, of Fulshear, was sentenced earlier. Alatan was considered the scheme leader.
Pearland ISD seeks new personnel member for Challenger Elementary
Pearland ISD plans to add a new behavior support intervention aide to Challenger Elementary School. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Pearland ISD board of trustees plans to add a behavior support intervention aide to Challenger Elementary School’s Behavior Support Intervention special education program. During the regular Oct. 11 board meeting,...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners say contractors are causing issues in NW Harris County
HOUSTON – Residents in the Westfield Village Community are frustrated after dealing with several gas leaks, power outages, and a boil water notice over the past week. “Unfortunately, we’ve had some trouble with the contractors that AT&T brought out to do our fiber optics,” said resident Rabea Boubenider.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AND THE HARRIS COUNTY CIRCUS CONTINUES-Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting
Subject: PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ramsey Rescinds Proposal & Will Not Be Attending Monday’s Meeting. Commissioner Tom Ramsey Rescinds Counter Proposal Amid Concerns for Upcoming Meeting. Harris County, TX – The chaos and mass confusion continues around Harris County’s budget and tax vote issue. Commissioner Tom Ramsey released a counter...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Health care clinic and home health owners sentenced for fraud
HOUSTON, TX -- Two individuals have been ordered to federal prison following their convictions of conspiracy to commit and committing health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. A federal jury convicted Francis Ekene, 71, Sugar Land, on all counts following a three-day trial. Today, U.S. District Judge Sim...
Q&A: North Harris County Regional Water Authority board candidates share top priorities
Election Day is Nov. 8 with early voting kicking off Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Eight candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for the North Harris County Regional Water Authority’s board of directors. David Barker, Melissa L. Rowell, Mark Ramsey and Roy Burroughs are facing incumbents Len Sigler, Jim Pulliam, Al Rendl and Kelly Fessler to represent Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, respectively. The incumbents have served the water authority for more than 20 years.
Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia counters colleague’s tax rate plan
Commissioner Garcia outlines his tax rate plan at a news conference on Oct. 14. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia proposed a tax rate plan that would generate $66.8 million less in revenue than in the plan he backed at previous commissioners court meetings during a news conference on Oct. 14.
Humble City Council approves reduced tax rate for fiscal year 2022-23
At its Oct. 13 meeting, Humble City Council honored nearly 20 members of the Humble-Kingwood chapter of Jack and Jill of America, a national organization aimed at developing future leaders. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Humble City Council unanimously approved a tax rate of $0.25158 per $100 valuation for fiscal year 2022-23...
Tomball City Council updates boards and commissions handbook, appoints liaisons
During its Oct. 3 meeting, the council appointed new people to serve on several of the boards and commissions. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Tomball City Council approved changes Sept. 6 to both the boards’ and commissions’ application and handbook while also appointing council members to serve as liaisons at various board and commission meetings—moves city officials said bring the documents up to date with best practices and increases communication.
League City residents will see slight garbage collection fee increase
League City residents’ garbage collection fees will increase slightly starting in April, but the jump in cost is not as high as it would have been had the city gone with another provider, city leaders said. (Courtesy city of League City) League City residents’ garbage collection fees will increase...
Hwy. 242 projects near FM 1314 continuing through 2023
Here is the latest on two projects on Hwy. 242 that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in the Conroe area. (Courtesy Pexels) Here is the latest on two projects on Hwy. 242 that the Texas Department of Transportation is working on in the Conroe area. 1. A...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0