FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Braves-Phillies Series Has Hallmarks of 1993 Postseason MatchupIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Fraud Alert: Health Insurance Scam on GoogleTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Bills, Chiefs believe another rematch coming in rivalry
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills were certain of a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs because of the way the NFL schedule worked out. The Chiefs believe they’ll get another crack at Buffalo because of their talent. The latest showdown in a burgeoning rivalry between AFC titans went to the Bills on Sunday, when Josh Allen rallied his team for a 24-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the fifth meeting of the teams in less than two years, and came nine months after Kansas City ended Buffalo’s season for the second consecutive year in the same building. “In my opinion, these are the best two teams in football right now,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “When it comes down to the playoffs, we’re going to end up seeing each other again. The next time we see them, we are going to have a chip on our shoulder. We’re going to need to bring that with us the whole game.”
3 Los Angeles Rams left tackle options following Joseph Noteboom injury news
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked just one time on Sunday as the defending champs returned to the
NFL・
First Look: Penn State Vs. Minnesota
Quarterbacks, and their potential injuries, take center stage in Penn State's White Out game.
GamingToday
Bookmaker Spotlight: Westgate SuperBook’s Casey Degnon Talks Industry Misconceptions And More
Westgate SuperBook Senior Risk Supervisor Casey Degnon is a relative newcomer to the sports betting industry. But he must know what he’s doing. He won the first-quarter mini-contest of Bookies Battle 2022 and heads into the second quarter with a tie for the season lead. After studying criminology at...
Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick to a two-way contract.
UVA Volleyball Starts Strong, Falters Late in 3-1 Loss to Miami
The Cavaliers took the first set, but were unable to win their second ACC match in a row
