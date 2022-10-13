Read full article on original website
8 New Dallas Restaurants We're Excited About
Dallas continues to open restaurants at what seems like a record pace. This fall is full of new openings, and looking ahead, we're excited about some spots that will open in 2023. Here are the places we're looking forward to the most, some of which are already open and other that will be soon.
These roads are the deadliest in Texas
The state hasn't seen a day free of traffic deaths in 21 years.
Meow Wolf sets town hall meetings in Fort Worth, Grapevine
Meow Wolf's Grapevine Mills location will open at the former location of a Bed Bath & Beyond inside the mall. (Rendering courtesy Meow Wolf) Meow Wolf, which is slated to open in Grapevine Mills next year, has scheduled two town hall sessions to meet with the public. Kelly Schwartz, a...
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
The Essential Hidden Gems of Dallas
Finding off-the-beaten-path restaurants is a hobby of sorts. Perhaps a lifestyle. Wading into new territory with a menu that pushes us out of our comfort zone is something we seek out daily. We've spent a fair amount of time doing such and have gathered together 15 of our best finds to date.
Lewisville rocks Plano with 29-point quarter, stands alone atop 6-6A
PLANO — The Lewisville football team's first few weeks of 6-6A play have vacillated between downright dominant to perhaps a tad fortunate. Unfortunately for Plano, the Farmers showcased the former in Friday's battle for first place in the district. In a page right out of the playbook from the...
The Conclusion of Bitter Elm Thicket Zoning Battle Leaves Dallas With Lessons
The Dallas City Council on Wednesday closed the chapter on a contentious zoning battle that took nearly seven years to settle in the historically Black neighborhood of Elm Thicket/North Park. It was the conclusion of the city’s protracted attempt at controlling the style of home that can exist in this northwest Dallas neighborhood, where old cottage-style bungalows now sit beside modern, flat-roofed, square-shaped new builds that often tower over them.
McKinney National Airport May Be Expanding
DFW and Dallas Love Field may have some competition brewing. A new airline terminal at McKinney National Airport could be in the works in addition to other expansion plans. According to The Dallas Morning News (via Newsbreak), city leaders are in the planning stages for a two to four-gate terminal at the already existing airport. The city hopes to put a bond on the ballot for voters in May to help fund the new terminal at McKinney National Airport. The project would cost around $300 million to expand on the east side of the airport.
Coppell, Lewisville see increase in HOT funds
The cities of Lewisville and Coppell collectively brought in $2.9 million in hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, revenue in fiscal year 2021-22, and the two cities are using the rise in funds over the last few years to promote their respective cities. Coppell has four hotels that are less than...
North Texas Municipal Water District celebrates completion of Bois d’Arc Lake
FANNIN CO., Texas (KXII) - After more than 20 years, the North Texas Municipal Water District finally celebrated the end of construction at Bois d’ Arc Lake, the first major reservoir to be built in Texas in 30 years. “It’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime event for many of us,” said...
Hurst-based business The Golf Station to offer all-inclusive services in Grapevine
The Golf Station offers custom-made golf clubs that fit to each golfer's specifications. The business will open a location in Grapevine in November. (Courtesy The Golf Station) The Golf Station in Hurst will open a second location in Grapevine later this year near Hotel Vin. The 1,885-square-foot location will be...
Fossil Creek Liquor to offer large selection of wine, spirits on Mockingbird Lane in Dallas
Fossil Creek Liquor, a Dallas-Fort Worth liquor store chain, plans to open a location on Mockingbird Lane. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fossil Creek Liquor plans to open by the end of 2022 at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas, according to the tenant. This will be the liquor store chain’s 15th store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The liquor store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The community-based chain features fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections.
Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing on Dallas Street
A local plane was forced to make an emergency on a local Dallas street.RK/Unsplash. A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Dallas road after having engine issues. Police were forced to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation. WFAA reports that a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd two miles away from Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday. The plane was headed to Executive Airport, traveling from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.
Dallas sees progress in housing the homeless & Lewisville focuses on affordable housing solutions
The Dallas Area Partnership to End and Prevent Homelessness Local Government Corporation Board recently presented data showing progress on finding housing for people experiencing homelessness. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In the Oct. 14 episode of the DFW Breakdown, which focuses on the topic of affordable housing, Community Impact reporter Rebecca Heliot...
Popshelf continues expansion with opening of second Lewisville store
Popshelf opened a second location in Lewisville on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Oct. 10, according to a press release. The store is located at 201 N. Summit Ave. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf has another store in Lewisville at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. 469-830-2915.
WeWhiten to provide teeth-whitening services at The Shops at Legacy in Plano
WeWhiten is slated to open its new location at The Shops at Legacy. (Courtesy Gustavo Fring/Pexels) WeWhiten is slated to open in its new location at The Shops at Legacy in December, according to the company's website. This dental studio offers 30-minute, 60-minute and 90-minute teeth-whitening treatments using an organic whitening gel, according to its website. It also offers at-home treatment kits, including phone-powered kits and whitening pens. WeWhiten will be located at 7300 Lone Star Drive, Ste. C118, in Plano. 800-674-8743. https://wewhiten.com.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
