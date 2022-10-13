ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rohnert Park, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Suspected DUI driver crashes into Petaluma home

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected DUI driver crashed into a home Saturday morning, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 9:05 a.m. on the 1000 block of Schuman Lane. A blue Honda Civic crashed and caused “significant damage” to the home, the alert said. Police did not report […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies wound armed suspect in exchange of gunfire

SONOMA -- A suspect was in critical condition early Sunday after he was wounded by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in an exchange of gunfire while trying to elude arrest.According to a post on the Santa Rosa police Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 200-block of West Napa Street at 10:00 p.m. regarding a report of an adult male suspect breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to initially locate the suspect. But then deputies were notified of a suspect with a gun in the 400-block of First Street West.At 10:15...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Photos: Plane flips upside down after crashing in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A plane flips upside down after crashing Saturday afternoon, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Petaluma Municipal Airport. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers and fire crews arrived at the scene and found the uninjured pilot out of […]
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
Local
California Accidents
Healdsburg, CA
Crime & Safety
Rohnert Park, CA
Accidents
City
Healdsburg, CA
Healdsburg, CA
Accidents
Rohnert Park, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa hazmat team responds to chemical spill in delivery truck

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a chemical spill Friday afternoon and successfully cleared the area of hazardous materials. The spill occurred in the back of a delivery truck that was in the parking lot of Auto-Chlor, a company that specializes in personal hygiene and cleaning products, located at […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI

PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident

BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
BURLINGAME, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dui#Subaru#State Farm Drive
ksro.com

Man Stabbed in Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Parking Lot; No Arrests Made

Petaluma police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The man was stabbed in the back late Wednesday night and is expected to survive. Police say he was attacked during an argument in a dimly-lit area of the fairgrounds parking lot. Officers found a knife at the scene, which will be processed for fingerprints. Witnesses say there were at least four other people involved in the argument who all left in different vehicles. Petaluma police add that the victim is not being cooperative with investigators.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa man arrested for possession of meth, rifle ammunition

GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday afternoon for possession of methamphetamine and firearm ammunition, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. After enacting a traffic stop, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a firearm at the feet of the driver, Byron Harris. The deputy then drew his firearm and told Harris […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma

A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Hit and Run Suspect Arrested at Target Parking Lot in Petaluma

Petaluma police have arrested a DUI Hit and Run suspect. It happened Wednesday evening when a crash was reported in the Target parking lot on Kenilworth Drive. A damaged SUV was found but the driver was not. However, a few minutes later, the driver returned and told officers he was drunk and caused the crash. 36-year-old Jeremy Beckman was arrested for DUI and Hit and Run with a .12 percent blood alcohol content. Beckman was also on probation for a prior DUI.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
crimevoice.com

Driver Arrested for DUI, Handgun Recovered from San Francisco Bay

SAN RAFAEL — A driver was arrested after crashing into a curb, abandoning his car, and throwing a handgun into San Francisco Bay. The firearm was recovered by a Marin County Sheriff’s Office dive team assisting San Rafael police. The suspect arrested Richard H. Hickey, 28, of San...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: 8-Year-Old and Adult Female Shot in Pittsburg Friday Night

On Friday, October 14th at 9:06 PM, Pittsburg Police officers responded to the area of Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the City of Pittsburg. When officers arrived they located a mother and her 8-year-old boy that were both suffering from...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Fire crews rescue person who fell off edge of Battery Spencer

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — A person fell over the edge of Battery Spencer on Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Southern Marin Fire District (SMFD). At 5:11 a.m. units with Marin County Fire and SMFD were called to the location of a victim who fell over the edge of Battery Spencer and down about […]
SAUSALITO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in execution-style killing of armored car guard

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – An Oakland man was arrested earlier this week for the death of an armored security guard outside Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center, police said Thursday. Akbar Bey, 27, was arrested at his home and charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with murder. Bey allegedly shot 61-year-old Vallejo resident […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy