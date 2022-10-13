Read full article on original website
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Petaluma home
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected DUI driver crashed into a home Saturday morning, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 9:05 a.m. on the 1000 block of Schuman Lane. A blue Honda Civic crashed and caused “significant damage” to the home, the alert said. Police did not report […]
mendofever.com
‘We Could Have Been Killed’: Ukiah Family Left Reeling After Vehicle Evading Police Strikes Their Business
Last Thursday afternoon, Yasmín Mendoza, her husband, and their two children were at their family-owned business on Ukiah’s South State Street taking it slow before a number of clients were scheduled to arrive. Around 3:33 p.m., the Ukiah Police attempted to pull Malique West-Colvin over in his 2016...
Sonoma County sheriff's deputies wound armed suspect in exchange of gunfire
SONOMA -- A suspect was in critical condition early Sunday after he was wounded by Sonoma County sheriff's deputies in an exchange of gunfire while trying to elude arrest.According to a post on the Santa Rosa police Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to the 200-block of West Napa Street at 10:00 p.m. regarding a report of an adult male suspect breaking vehicle windows in the parking lot. When deputies arrived on scene, they were unable to initially locate the suspect. But then deputies were notified of a suspect with a gun in the 400-block of First Street West.At 10:15...
Photos: Plane flips upside down after crashing in Petaluma
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A plane flips upside down after crashing Saturday afternoon, the Petaluma Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The incident happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Petaluma Municipal Airport. KRON On is streaming news live now Officers and fire crews arrived at the scene and found the uninjured pilot out of […]
Santa Rosa hazmat team responds to chemical spill in delivery truck
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — The Santa Rosa Fire Department responded to a chemical spill Friday afternoon and successfully cleared the area of hazardous materials. The spill occurred in the back of a delivery truck that was in the parking lot of Auto-Chlor, a company that specializes in personal hygiene and cleaning products, located at […]
‘Heartbroken:’ Community reacts to Pittsburg shooting that injured a mother, boy
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A mother and her eight-year-old boy are in stable condition after the two were chased down and shot Friday night in Pittsburg. It happened near the police station and city hall. Investigators say this was the result of domestic violence. Bassam Ahmed was behind the register at Parkside Parket in Pittsburg […]
Suspect arrested in connection with Petaluma hit-and-run, DUI
PETALUMA (BCN) — Police in Petaluma have arrested a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run collision that occurred Wednesday. Jeremy Beckman, 36, of Cotati, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Wednesday at 6:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 400 […]
KTVU FOX 2
Peninsula educator badly injured in Tahoe mountain biking accident
BURLINGAME, Calif. - A Burlingame High School assistant principal was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident near Lake Tahoe a few weeks ago. Dominic Bigue suffered a ‘life-altering’ injury while out riding on Oct. 1, according to a GoFundMe post created by Nick and Beth Rogers. He was airlifted to a trauma center in Reno after the crash, they said.
ksro.com
Man Stabbed in Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Parking Lot; No Arrests Made
Petaluma police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The man was stabbed in the back late Wednesday night and is expected to survive. Police say he was attacked during an argument in a dimly-lit area of the fairgrounds parking lot. Officers found a knife at the scene, which will be processed for fingerprints. Witnesses say there were at least four other people involved in the argument who all left in different vehicles. Petaluma police add that the victim is not being cooperative with investigators.
Santa Rosa man arrested for possession of meth, rifle ammunition
GEYSERVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A Santa Rosa man was arrested Saturday afternoon for possession of methamphetamine and firearm ammunition, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. After enacting a traffic stop, a Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a firearm at the feet of the driver, Byron Harris. The deputy then drew his firearm and told Harris […]
ksro.com
Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma
A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
ksro.com
Hit and Run Suspect Arrested at Target Parking Lot in Petaluma
Petaluma police have arrested a DUI Hit and Run suspect. It happened Wednesday evening when a crash was reported in the Target parking lot on Kenilworth Drive. A damaged SUV was found but the driver was not. However, a few minutes later, the driver returned and told officers he was drunk and caused the crash. 36-year-old Jeremy Beckman was arrested for DUI and Hit and Run with a .12 percent blood alcohol content. Beckman was also on probation for a prior DUI.
crimevoice.com
Driver Arrested for DUI, Handgun Recovered from San Francisco Bay
SAN RAFAEL — A driver was arrested after crashing into a curb, abandoning his car, and throwing a handgun into San Francisco Bay. The firearm was recovered by a Marin County Sheriff’s Office dive team assisting San Rafael police. The suspect arrested Richard H. Hickey, 28, of San...
eastcountytoday.net
Update: 8-Year-Old and Adult Female Shot in Pittsburg Friday Night
On Friday, October 14th at 9:06 PM, Pittsburg Police officers responded to the area of Davi Avenue and Civic Avenue for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the City of Pittsburg. When officers arrived they located a mother and her 8-year-old boy that were both suffering from...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rohnert Park (Rohnert Park, CA)
The officials reported a motor vehicle accident in Rohnert Park on Tuesday night. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on State Farm Drive between Commerced Boulevard and [..]
Fire crews rescue person who fell off edge of Battery Spencer
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KRON) — A person fell over the edge of Battery Spencer on Saturday morning, according to a tweet from Southern Marin Fire District (SMFD). At 5:11 a.m. units with Marin County Fire and SMFD were called to the location of a victim who fell over the edge of Battery Spencer and down about […]
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa man evidently called police to warn of murder-suicide plan
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police said they received a call Wednesday from a man telling of plans to kill his wife and himself. The call was made at 9:18 a.m., according to officials, warning of the murder-suicide about to take place. The caller provided an address in the 400-block of Meadowgreen Drive and then hung up the phone, police said.
Suspect arrested in execution-style killing of armored car guard
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – An Oakland man was arrested earlier this week for the death of an armored security guard outside Kaiser Permanente’s San Leandro Medical Center, police said Thursday. Akbar Bey, 27, was arrested at his home and charged by the Alameda County District Attorney with murder. Bey allegedly shot 61-year-old Vallejo resident […]
mendofever.com
Two Months After Disappearing, the Search for Lake County’s Goldie Lee Morse Has Gone Cold
Just over two months ago, 38-year-old Middletown woman Goldie Lee Morse picked blackberries with a roommate in the Lake County town of Cobb. For an unexplained reason, Morse left her friend behind, walking towards an unknown destination without a wallet, cell phone, and or shoes. Other than a series of...
Vallejo police: Year’s supply of meth discovered in stolen car, according to Thursday Facebook post
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – One pound of methamphetamine was discovered in a stolen car, along with a firearm and a weight scale, according to the Vallejo Police Department. The discovery was made after an officer “observed a stolen vehicle traveling past his patrol unit,” a Facebook post from Vallejo police stated. The suspect driving the […]
