knowtechie.com

Twitter could soon let you control who mentions you in tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature that gives users control over who can and can’t mention them in posts. The new test even shows an option to block everyone from mentioning you in new tweets. The test was recently discovered by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. Additionally, a post...
INTERNET
AFP

Over a barrel, Biden faces tough options with Saudis

Joe Biden has vowed consequences for Saudi Arabia over its explosive slash in oil output but, like previous US presidents irked by the kingdom, he may find constraints as he assesses options. - Oil bonds - But previous attempts to distance the United States from Saudi Arabia -- including after mostly Saudi citizens carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks -- have hit a major roadblock: oil.
POTUS
knowtechie.com

Is the Pixel Watch worth buying? Here’s what the reviews say

After years of teases, Google released the Pixel Watch earlier this month. It’s the first smartwatch Google has made on its own, and it was positioned directly to compete with the king of the category — the Apple Watch. For $350 for a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth version and $400 for...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Google knows Incognito Mode is deceptive for its users

If you’ve been thinking Incognito Mode in Google Chrome keeps your browsing safe, prepare for a shock. It doesn’t, and Google knows it. The feature does keep your browsing history safe from other people who use your physical device. That means your browsing history and on-device cookies from the Incognito session don’t exist once you close the browser.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

PSA: The Instagram website is good, actually

Instagram was a simple concept. The best ideas always are. It let people upload pictures into a chronological feed, free of the clutter found in rival social networks. It was a beautifully barebones experience. And then it wasn’t. Facebook bought Instagram for a cool $1 billion in 2012. Over time,...
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

The Meta Quest Pro will track your eyeballs when it serves ads

Meta revealed its new $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality headset earlier this week. And with that comes a new update to the company’s privacy policy that suggests Meta will track your eyes when you use its product. Spotted by Gizmodo, the new privacy policy update includes one addition called...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

How to secure your WhatsApp account with a fingerprint lock

WhatsApp allows you to secure your account with a fingerprint lock. This way, your account can only be accessed by, you guessed it, your fingerprint. Not only is passwordless sign-in convenient, but it also helps protect your accounts. All you have to do is simply scan your biometrics and boom, you’re in.
INTERNET
AFP

Key moments from Xi's address to China's Communist Party Congress

President Xi Jinping kicked off China's five-yearly Communist Party Congress on Sunday with a wide-ranging speech defending Beijing's zero-Covid approach, hailing its anti-graft efforts and reasserting its ambition to absorb Taiwan by force if necessary. But Xi on Sunday hailed the end of what he described as the "chaos" in Hong Kong, while condemning "external forces" interfering in self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
CHINA

