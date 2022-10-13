Read full article on original website
COVID-19 booster rates in nursing homes lag, especially among staff
COVID-19 booster rates lag in both nursing home residents and staff, but especially among the staff. A Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found that while over 85% of nursing home residents and staff were “fully vaccinated” last month, only 74% of residents and 51% of staff had received at least one booster shot or an additional dose.
