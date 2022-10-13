Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Senior center calendar of events Oct. 17-21
MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 17 and beyond. Christmas gifts for the...
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
Manistee couple heads to Ukraine for a second time in six months
MANISTEE — Cynthia and Phillip Knapp, a couple in Manistee that traveled to Ukraine in May are planning to fly out again on Oct. 18. Plans have changed slightly since Russia bombed Lviv on October 10 but they'll be going to the Romanian/Ukrainian border along with the original orphanage they went to in Jaroslaw, Poland.
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground
EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
PHOTOS: Manistee Township Fire Department holds open house in honor of fire prevention month
MANISTEE TWP — October is Fire Prevention Month. Saturday was also the last day of Fire Prevention Week which started on Oct. 9. In honor of that, the Manistee Township Fire Department held an open house that gave educational demonstrations to children and adults alike. Among those who received a tour of the firehouse plus the Manistee Township Fire truck and the hook and ladder truck was 9-year-old Payton Chick who is the niece of Jayde Bray, an Emergency Service responder for the Manistee Township Fire department.
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
