A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
Selling Your Old Handbags? Check Out These Quick Tips Before You Begin
If your home is overrun with handbags you swore you'd never part with but can't bear to look at anymore, it might be time to sell. Luckily, there's a lot of potential business out there -- especially...
Overstock’s Having a Massive Sale on Furniture and Decor — Here Are 10 Deals You Should Snag Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is when we go all-in on coziness. And although the season is already here, there are still great deals on cozy essentials (and more!) that will enhance your space and make you want to spend a little more time at home out of the cold.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
Parachute’s Sleek New Living Room Furniture Is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Over here at AT, we’ve long been huge fans of Parachute, one of our absolute favorite brands for comfy, luxe bedding. Well now, Parachute is leaving the bedroom and setting its sights on the living room with a new 15-piece furniture collection that the company touts as a “distinctly California take on mid-century Danish design.” The new line is simply stunning — emphasis on the simple. Each sofa, chair, lamp, and table comes from a minimalist mindset, with clean lines, elegant curves, and uncomplicated details. Even better, the collection is all about sustainability; it’s built using 100 percent sustainably sourced, FSC-certified hardwood and premium fabrics that are free of PFAs (aka chemicals that can harm human and environmental health). Ever since we laid eyes on these new living room staples, we’ve been kinda obsessed — and I have a hunch you will be, too. Keep reading for our top picks, and check out the entire line at Parachute.
findingfarina.com
A Complete Guide to Interior Design Trends in 2022
Is a makeover or remodeling on your home’s plan for this year?. One of the best ways to up your interior style game is by choosing the right interior design trends. Trending styles can help you create a look that’s more up-to-date, modern, and ahead of the curve. Interior design trends are the ideal way to bring a cohesive look to your home with a modern twist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
