Apartment Therapy

Overstock’s Having a Massive Sale on Furniture and Decor — Here Are 10 Deals You Should Snag Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is when we go all-in on coziness. And although the season is already here, there are still great deals on cozy essentials (and more!) that will enhance your space and make you want to spend a little more time at home out of the cold.
Apartment Therapy

Parachute’s Sleek New Living Room Furniture Is a Minimalist’s Dream Come True

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Over here at AT, we’ve long been huge fans of Parachute, one of our absolute favorite brands for comfy, luxe bedding. Well now, Parachute is leaving the bedroom and setting its sights on the living room with a new 15-piece furniture collection that the company touts as a “distinctly California take on mid-century Danish design.” The new line is simply stunning — emphasis on the simple. Each sofa, chair, lamp, and table comes from a minimalist mindset, with clean lines, elegant curves, and uncomplicated details. Even better, the collection is all about sustainability; it’s built using 100 percent sustainably sourced, FSC-certified hardwood and premium fabrics that are free of PFAs (aka chemicals that can harm human and environmental health). Ever since we laid eyes on these new living room staples, we’ve been kinda obsessed — and I have a hunch you will be, too. Keep reading for our top picks, and check out the entire line at Parachute.
findingfarina.com

A Complete Guide to Interior Design Trends in 2022

Is a makeover or remodeling on your home’s plan for this year?. One of the best ways to up your interior style game is by choosing the right interior design trends. Trending styles can help you create a look that’s more up-to-date, modern, and ahead of the curve. Interior design trends are the ideal way to bring a cohesive look to your home with a modern twist.
SFGate

SFGATE shopping newsletter 10-12-22: The best Prime Early Access Sale deals

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially arrived! From Oct. 11 through Oct. 12, Prime members can score discounts across the site on tech, clothing, home goods, beauty and more. Right now, you can score a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) for less than $90, save over $200 on the cult-favorite Peloton exercise bike, and even replace your old mattress with a Casper Sleep Element at a fraction of the cost. From discounted coffee makers to hair dryers, now is the time to load up your digital shopping cart.  There are thousands of deals to sift through, but we’ve rounded up the best ones so you don’t have to. Check out the best of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale before the event ends.   
SFGate

SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city.

