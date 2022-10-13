We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Over here at AT, we’ve long been huge fans of Parachute, one of our absolute favorite brands for comfy, luxe bedding. Well now, Parachute is leaving the bedroom and setting its sights on the living room with a new 15-piece furniture collection that the company touts as a “distinctly California take on mid-century Danish design.” The new line is simply stunning — emphasis on the simple. Each sofa, chair, lamp, and table comes from a minimalist mindset, with clean lines, elegant curves, and uncomplicated details. Even better, the collection is all about sustainability; it’s built using 100 percent sustainably sourced, FSC-certified hardwood and premium fabrics that are free of PFAs (aka chemicals that can harm human and environmental health). Ever since we laid eyes on these new living room staples, we’ve been kinda obsessed — and I have a hunch you will be, too. Keep reading for our top picks, and check out the entire line at Parachute.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO