Gas Prices Dropping in Sonoma County
Good news for you at the pump: gas prices are going down. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is down 24-cents in the past week. Today it’s $6.24, which is three cents less than Thursday. The statewide average went down a nickel overnight and now sits at $6.15 per gallon. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Costco in Rohnert Park, where a gallon of unleaded is $5.75.
Man Stabbed in Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds Parking Lot; No Arrests Made
Petaluma police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The man was stabbed in the back late Wednesday night and is expected to survive. Police say he was attacked during an argument in a dimly-lit area of the fairgrounds parking lot. Officers found a knife at the scene, which will be processed for fingerprints. Witnesses say there were at least four other people involved in the argument who all left in different vehicles. Petaluma police add that the victim is not being cooperative with investigators.
Santa Rosa Couple Dead After Possible Murder-Suicide
Santa Rosa police investigators are looking into a possible a murder-suicide. Police say the husband and wife were found dead inside a home on Meadowgreen Drive Wednesday morning. They have been identified as 84-year-old Robert Zemore and 79-year-old Judith Zemore. Police believe the husband was the suspect in the crime. The department’s Violent Crime Team has taken over the lead in the investigation. It is the 10th homicide so far this year in Santa Rosa with six of them involving gun violence.
Serial Burglar Arrested After Crashing Off Highway 101 in Petaluma
A serial burglar of Santa Rosa businesses has been arrested. About 30 commercial burglaries happened from the beginning of August through October 7th. Cops figured out that the suspect was 37-year-old Justin Garwood. He stole various items but usually money and cash boxes and registers. On October 7th, a deputy noticed a stolen pickup driven by Garwood on Highway 101 near Petaluma. Garwood saw the deputy and veered across the highway, hitting another motorist before going down a dirt embankment and crashing into a fence. He tried to get out with the vehicle, almost hitting a deputy, before fleeing on foot. Garwood was arrested and handed over to Santa Rosa Police for questioning.
Hit and Run Suspect Arrested at Target Parking Lot in Petaluma
Petaluma police have arrested a DUI Hit and Run suspect. It happened Wednesday evening when a crash was reported in the Target parking lot on Kenilworth Drive. A damaged SUV was found but the driver was not. However, a few minutes later, the driver returned and told officers he was drunk and caused the crash. 36-year-old Jeremy Beckman was arrested for DUI and Hit and Run with a .12 percent blood alcohol content. Beckman was also on probation for a prior DUI.
