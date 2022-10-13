Petaluma police are on the hunt for suspects after a man was stabbed in the parking lot of the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds. The man was stabbed in the back late Wednesday night and is expected to survive. Police say he was attacked during an argument in a dimly-lit area of the fairgrounds parking lot. Officers found a knife at the scene, which will be processed for fingerprints. Witnesses say there were at least four other people involved in the argument who all left in different vehicles. Petaluma police add that the victim is not being cooperative with investigators.

PETALUMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO