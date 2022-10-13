Read full article on original website
Related
Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs
Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
BBC
County Lines: Police arrest 27 people in North Yorkshire
Twenty-seven people have been arrested across North Yorkshire in a week-long crackdown on county lines drug dealing. Police also seized two bladed weapons and more than £15,000 in cash during raids between 3 and 9 October, and made 60 welfare visits to vulnerable people. The arrests took place in...
BBC
Lincoln: Man jailed after £22k of heroin found in home
A man caught with £22,000 of heroin and £400 of cocaine has been jailed for four years and 10 months. Police found the drugs together with weapons, including a knife and taser, when they raided Paul Meenaghan's home in Elder Street, Lincoln, on 17 May. One officer involved...
Cannabis plants worth £115,000 seized by police
A cannabis farm worth £115,000 has been seized by police.Nottinghamshire Police raided the illegal drug factory on Wednesday, 12 October after members of the public shared concerns with the police. During the raid officers also found dangerously by-passed electrics at the mid-terraced house in Smith Street, Newark.Officers also found 115 plants across three upstairs bedrooms. Each plant found was worth an estimated £1,000, giving the haul a street value of £115,000.A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and abstracting electricity. He has since been released under investigation.After officers discovered the plants, the cannabis...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old
The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
School releases chilling drugs gang video warning middle class pupils are being blackmailed into becoming dealers by county lines criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating pictures
A school has released a chilling video warning that well-off pupils are at risk of being blackmailed into county lines drug dealing by criminals who trick them into sending intimate or humiliating photographs. The police-backed film by Year 7 and 8 pupils at Trevelyan Middle School in the affluent town...
Terrified families are living in fear of young thugs led by a boy, 11: Business owner was threatened with imitation firearm, a disabled woman is too afraid to leave her home and a police officer has been attacked
Terrified families have told how they are living in fear of a gang of young thugs ‘running riot’ – whose ringleaders include a boy of 11. The youths are said to be ‘out of control’, with locals saying they are responsible for smashing up property, vandalising vehicles and assaults.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police name suspect in Leah Croucher murder investigation at Milton Keynes press conference
Thames Valley Police named their prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation at a press conference in Buckinghamshire this afternoon (October 14). The 19-year-old was last seen on February 15, 2019. A murder investigation was launched this week following the discovery of human remains and a rucksack belonging to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cash machine starts dishing out DOUBLE amounts of money as police are called in to break up crowds
A town erupted in chaos after a faulty ATM machine started malfunctioning and spitting out 'free money'. Crowds quickly gathered around the machine on Charleston Drive in Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday. Police were called and officers broke up a group of people at around 4.29pm. One witness told The Courier...
Boy, 11, is named in Parliament as teen crime gang ringleader who has committed 80 offences including assaulting a female police officer
An 11-year-old boy is the 'ringleader' of a crime spree in Blackpool, MPs have heard. Conservative MP Scott Benton made the claim as he raised concerns about a 'gang of teenagers' committing 'hundreds' of offences in an area of the Lancashire seaside town in recent weeks. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt...
BBC
Girl fought off masked robber who tied up her and her brother
A teenage girl fought off a masked robber who broke into her Glasgow home. The 16-year-old and her brother, 13, were tied up while two men ransacked their parents' home in Baillieston in December last year. The whole ordeal was overheard by a friend of the girl who had been...
Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’
The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
BBC
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
Trucker sentenced for ‘record’ methamphetamine, fentanyl amounts
A trucker who was arrested last year after authorities say he was caught with record-breaking amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl inside his truck while trying to cross into the United States at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison. Carlos Martin Quintana-Arias, a...
BBC
Boy, 16, dies after car hits lamp post in Tameside
A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in a car that hit a lamp post has died, police have said. Two other people were injured following the crash in Droylsden Road, Tameside, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers arrested the 18-year-old driver of a white...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cordon in place at Milton Keynes home after Leah Croucher's rucksack and human remains found
A Milton Keynes house remains cordoned off on Wednesday, October 12, after police discovered human remains at the property. Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to the address on Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, on Monday afternoon. Forensics officers remain at the site after the remains were found - with police...
BBC
Suspected Roman ford unearthed near Evesham during waterworks
Archaeologists say a cobbled ford uncovered near Evesham could be the finest Roman example of its type in Britain. The 10m-stretch, believed to extend to a depth of 3m, was discovered during routine waterworks by Severn Trent. Aidan Smyth, archaeology officer from Wychavon District Council, said the discovery "took his...
BBC
Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot
The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
Victims of Raleigh Mass Shooting Have Been Identified and a 15-Year-Old Boy Is Under Arrest
Authorities in Raleigh, North Carolina on Friday released the names of five people who were killed in a mass shooting there Thursday evening. The victims included Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who was off duty when he was killed, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson. A 15-year-old suspect, a boy identified by Patterson as white, is said to have suffered “severe injuries” and is in police custody. Due to his age, additional details about him were not released, but WRAL reported that the suspect is Austin Thompson and his brother is one of the victims.
Mom Charged After Allowing 10-Year-Old Son to Get Tattoo
A 33-year-old New York mother has been arrested after her 10-year-old son got a large tattoo. The Mid-Hudson News reports that Crystal Thomas, from Highland, N.Y., has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly allowing him to get his name tattooed in block letters about 6-8 inches long across his forearm. Lloyd Police Chief James Janso told the Daily Mail that the boy was staying in a motel with his mom and older sibling when they discovered that a man in another room could give him a tattoo. The police report stated that the tattoo was discovered by a school nurse when the boy asked for Vaseline to put on it and she reported it. Police are still trying to locate the man who gave the 10-year-old the tattoo. Thomas was released but her children were reportedly taken in by child protective services. She will appear in court at a later date.Read it at Mid Hudson News
Comments / 0