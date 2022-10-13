Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Cardboard Challenge to be held by Friends of Feeney and Elmwood Makerspace
WEST HARTFORD – The fourth annual community day of play will be celebrated with a Global Cardboard Challenge on Saturday. The day of play, hosted by Friends of Feeney and Elmwood Makerspace, will provide families and children of all ages with an opportunity to get creative using cardboard and duct tape.
New Britain Herald
Symphony celebrates joyous return to home stage for 74th season
NEW BRITAIN – It was a joyous and momentous Sunday for the New Britain Symphony Orchestra and its supporters, upon returning to their home stage at Central Connecticut State University’s Welte Auditorium. The NBSO was joined on stage by the Polonia Paderewski Chorus out of Plainville to perform...
New Britain Herald
Vigil recognizes killed and wounded officers' sacrifices and community service
BRISTOL – Rain pattered the pavement of Bristol Eastern High School Thursday evening where hundreds gathered to join a vigil in the school auditorium to support the Bristol Police Department and reflect on the sacrifices of its three officers who were shot Thursday evening. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and...
New Britain Herald
Roland Leopold Leclerc
Roland Leclerc, 95, of the Villages, FL, (formerly of New Britain), passed away on Oct. 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, with his family by his side. Roland was born in Bristol on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Francois and Azilda Leclerc. He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of 67 years, Terry, and also earlier by a daughter, Rita Pavlovich Cox, a son, Roger Leclerc, a son-in-law, Rick Moisan, and a brother and sister.
New Britain Herald
Berlin resident took her passion for health and turned it into a new business, Mind, Body & Soul
BERLIN – Melissa Kelly, owner of Mind, Body & Soul and a Berlin resident, took her vision of creating a one stop shop for healing and brought that to the space at 1176 Farming Ave. “I’m amazed by the transformation because this feels nothing like it did before,” said...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Kevin Lee Heurtas, 27, 87 Belden St. Apt. 2, New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure grant right of way – intersection. Yomarie Alvarado, 49, 174 Maple St. Flr. 3, New Britain, third-degree assault. Omar Antonio Cruz, 32, 18 Francis St. Apt. 610, Flr. 6, Brsitol, use of drug paraphernalia,...
New Britain Herald
Scott William Morin
Scott William Morin, 55, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at home. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Scott was born on Dec. 8, 1966 in New Britain to Gilman Morin and Marie-Louise Andros. Scott graduated from New Britain High School in 1984 then started his career, initially working for the City of New Britain Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper, and went on to work as a Custodian at UCONN Storrs Campus for many years. Scott had a kind heart, filled with a love of animals, his nieces and nephews and friends, and a love of history and music; he would often play guitar with friends on a regular basis.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man pleads guilty to firearm charge stemming from New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to a case in which New Britain police say he shot at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, took a plea deal in New Britain Superior Court this week,...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
New Britain Herald
White beats Blue in CCSU's basketball scrimmage
A second half surge by the white team turned a competitive game into a 20-point wipeout as White defeated Blue 69-49 in the Central Connecticut State men’s basketball blue and white game on Saturday morning from Detrick Gymnasium. “I wanted defense,” said head coach Patrick Sellers. “We’ve been working...
