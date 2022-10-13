ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

New Britain Herald

Symphony celebrates joyous return to home stage for 74th season

NEW BRITAIN – It was a joyous and momentous Sunday for the New Britain Symphony Orchestra and its supporters, upon returning to their home stage at Central Connecticut State University’s Welte Auditorium. The NBSO was joined on stage by the Polonia Paderewski Chorus out of Plainville to perform...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Roland Leopold Leclerc

Roland Leclerc, 95, of the Villages, FL, (formerly of New Britain), passed away on Oct. 9, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, with his family by his side. Roland was born in Bristol on June 18, 1927, the son of the late Francois and Azilda Leclerc. He was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of 67 years, Terry, and also earlier by a daughter, Rita Pavlovich Cox, a son, Roger Leclerc, a son-in-law, Rick Moisan, and a brother and sister.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Kevin Lee Heurtas, 27, 87 Belden St. Apt. 2, New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure grant right of way – intersection. Yomarie Alvarado, 49, 174 Maple St. Flr. 3, New Britain, third-degree assault. Omar Antonio Cruz, 32, 18 Francis St. Apt. 610, Flr. 6, Brsitol, use of drug paraphernalia,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Scott William Morin

Scott William Morin, 55, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at home. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Scott was born on Dec. 8, 1966 in New Britain to Gilman Morin and Marie-Louise Andros. Scott graduated from New Britain High School in 1984 then started his career, initially working for the City of New Britain Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper, and went on to work as a Custodian at UCONN Storrs Campus for many years. Scott had a kind heart, filled with a love of animals, his nieces and nephews and friends, and a love of history and music; he would often play guitar with friends on a regular basis.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Rachael Rogus, 18, of 38 Edward St., New Haven, was charged Oct. 3 with disorderly conduct. Aimee Rugh, 30, of 222 Willis St., Bristol, was charged Oct. 3 with second degree breach of peace. Christopher A. Fusco, 31, of 62 Wickford Place, Madison, was charged Oct. 6 with two counts...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Giuseppe Vitarella, 45, of 95 New Britain Ave., was charged Oct. 6 with disorderly conduct. Bret G. Lech, 25, of 22 Pershing Dr., was charged Oct. 8 with second degree assault with a motor vehicle. Zachary Keyworth, 19, of 100 Hilltop Road, was charged Oct. 8 with two counts of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

White beats Blue in CCSU's basketball scrimmage

A second half surge by the white team turned a competitive game into a 20-point wipeout as White defeated Blue 69-49 in the Central Connecticut State men’s basketball blue and white game on Saturday morning from Detrick Gymnasium. “I wanted defense,” said head coach Patrick Sellers. “We’ve been working...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

