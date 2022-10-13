Read full article on original website
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
247Sports
HBCU Highlights: The Southern Jaguars are the surprise of the SWAC and Travis Hunter nears a return
On Saturday, Southern University and Alcorn State had a showdown that could change the complexion of the SWAC. Meanwhile, one of the biggest names in college football, Travis Hunter, is inching towards a return to the field for Jackson State. During this week's installment of HBCU Highlights, 247Sports will give...
Browns embarrassed by third string rookie quarterback in 38-15 loss to Patriots
CLEVELAND -- The Browns were mastered by former coach Bill Belichick as Belichick won his 324th career game to tie George Halas for most wins as an NFL coach with a 38-15 win over the Browns. Belichick did so with a rookie quarterback, Bailey Zappe, who clearly outplayed Jacoby Brissett in just his second NFL start.
3 Los Angeles Rams left tackle options following Joseph Noteboom injury news
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was sacked just one time on Sunday as the defending champs returned to the
NFL・
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8
Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
247Sports
College football coaching search news: Nebraska likes Kansas' Lance Leipold, latest on Deion Sanders; report
Five Power 5 college football head coaching vacancies — Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech — are already vacant at the midpoint of the 2022 college football season and FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman has the latest intel involving all five schools. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders are all sitting head coaches that could be or already are targeted in searches, Feldman reports. Several Power 5 coordinators are also linked to vacancies, per Feldman.
NFL・
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's loss at Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Third-ranked Alabama lost to No. 6 Tennessee, 52-49, Saturday at Neyland Field. Shortly after the loss to the Volunteers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 6-1 on the year. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1
Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia
Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor
West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
247Sports
College football rankings: Tennessee takes charge in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama
College football turned the AP Top 25 rankings upside down again thanks to a masterful Saturday for fans. From the Tennessee game-winning field goal against Alabama to double overtime for Oklahoma State vs. TCU to a thriller between Utah and USC, football did not disappoint. As teams like the Vols and Horned Frogs celebrate, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC and Penn State await their new rankings after tough losses.
Everything Mike Norvell had to say after FSU's 34-28 loss to Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State fell to Clemson by a score of 34-28 on Saturday night in Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles (4-3, 2-3 ACC) have dropped three straight games after the loss to the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC). FSU jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but Clemson scored 27 straight...
247Sports
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Tuli Tuipulotu
USC head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media after No. 7 USC's heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He talks about the struggles on defense, the officiating and USC moving forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams also speaks on his emotions following the loss along with Tuli Tuipulotu. Riley started...
Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee
Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Michigan press conference (free)
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 10 Penn State absorbed a brutal 41-17 loss to No. 5 Michigan here Saturday. The Nittany Lions led 17-16 early in the third quarter before giving up 25 unanswered points. After the game, PSU coach James Franklin met the media in the visiting team interview area in Michigan Stadium. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
Brian Kelly praises LSU, QB Jayden Daniels after beating Florida
LSU football coach Brian Kelly touted his team's resiliency following the Tigers' 45-35 victory at Florida, the program's third SEC win of 2022. Jayden Daniels accounted for a season-high six total touchdowns as LSU torched the Gators on the road with precision offensively. “Proud of my coaches and certainly the...
'Lots of things that we can do better': Napier visibly disappointed following LSU loss
For much of Billy Napier’s brief tenure thus far with the Florida program, he’s been largely stoic when discussing his team, preferring to focus on the process rather than the immediate results in what is considered to largely be a development year for a team coming off not only a 6-7 season but much upheaval.
Latest on Notre Dame and Four-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons
Notre Dame has three receiver commits in the class of 2023 and they are all locked in with the Fighting Irish and firm in their commitments to play ball for head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. That said, they want to add one more piece to the puzzle.
Twitter reaction: No. 6 Vols edge No. 3 Alabama for wild 52-49 win
Tennessee ended its 15-game losing streak to rival Alabama in an instant classic Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired in a back-and-forth shootout, giving the sixth-ranked Vols a 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide before a raucous, sellout crowd. Alabama erased an...
247Sports
