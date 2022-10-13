ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 8

Tennessee rattled the college football world Saturday after outlasting Alabama, 52-49, in a battle of top 10 unbeatens at Neyland Stadium, taking out the Crimson Tide for the first time in Nick Saban's tenure. The win will push the Vols into the top 3 of Sunday's Week 8 Top 25 rankings according to our projection and could push Alabama outside of the top 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football coaching search news: Nebraska likes Kansas' Lance Leipold, latest on Deion Sanders; report

Five Power 5 college football head coaching vacancies — Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona State and Georgia Tech — are already vacant at the midpoint of the 2022 college football season and FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman has the latest intel involving all five schools. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders are all sitting head coaches that could be or already are targeted in searches, Feldman reports. Several Power 5 coordinators are also linked to vacancies, per Feldman.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford

Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee surges in Coaches Poll, Georgia becomes new No. 1

Tennessee is the talk of college football this morning after an earth-shaking victory over Alabama in a clash of undefeated SEC teams. But what does it mean for college football rankings as the Week 8 AFCA Coaches Poll reveals its new top 25? Tennessee fans celebrate, and the same goes for top-ranked teams like Georgia, Michigan and Clemson that won impressive conference games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Baylor football: Dave Aranda blunt about Bears' defensive issues in 43-40 loss at West Virginia

Baylor had all sorts of defensive issues in its 43-40 loss at West Virginia on Thursday night, and Bears coach Dave Aranda was very blunt about them postgame. The Bears lost quarterback Blake Shapen to a head injury, with Kyron Drones stepping in for him. Scoring points was not the problem, as the Bears outgained the Mountaineers, 590-500, in total yards. However, four turnovers proved to be the difference-maker.
WACO, TX
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor

West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee takes charge in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama

College football turned the AP Top 25 rankings upside down again thanks to a masterful Saturday for fans. From the Tennessee game-winning field goal against Alabama to double overtime for Oklahoma State vs. TCU to a thriller between Utah and USC, football did not disappoint. As teams like the Vols and Horned Frogs celebrate, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC and Penn State await their new rankings after tough losses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Bold predictions: Alabama at Tennessee

Tennessee is almost to the midway point of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the big win at LSU last week, Tennessee, now ranked sixth in the nation, is back at Neyland Stadium to take on Alabama on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

WATCH: James Franklin's post-Michigan press conference (free)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 10 Penn State absorbed a brutal 41-17 loss to No. 5 Michigan here Saturday. The Nittany Lions led 17-16 early in the third quarter before giving up 25 unanswered points. After the game, PSU coach James Franklin met the media in the visiting team interview area in Michigan Stadium. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Latest on Notre Dame and Four-Star WR Taeshaun Lyons

Notre Dame has three receiver commits in the class of 2023 and they are all locked in with the Fighting Irish and firm in their commitments to play ball for head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and receivers coach Chansi Stuckey. That said, they want to add one more piece to the puzzle.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

