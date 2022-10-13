ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Vail Mountain turns on the first snow guns of the season

Vail Resorts is wasting no time preparing for winter. With the peak of leaf-peeping season barely behind us, an Instagram post early Thursday from Vail Mountain’s official account shows the first snow guns of the season firing up in preparation for the resort’s projected Nov. 11 Opening Day.
VAIL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Traffic
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
arkvalleyvoice.com

Hygee: Salida Makes the List of Top Nine Coziest Colorado Small Towns

It’s the time of year when we’re layering on sweaters and blankets, and to celebrate the winter season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the coziest small towns in the USA. The new study that compared 170 of the coziest small towns in the U.S. In the nationwide study, Salida came in #103 of the 170 towns in the survey. But in Colorado, not only did Salida make the list, it ranks in the top nine coziest small towns in Colorado.
SALIDA, CO
nbc11news.com

Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County

DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - A wreck early on Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, left two teenagers dead and two injured in Delta County. State troopers say that four teens were riding in a 2006 Mitsubishi along Highway 133 near Mile Post 2 when the driver crossed the center line, overcorrected, and rolled.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Glenwood Canyon#I 70#Smartphone App#Commercial Vehicle#Traffic Accident#Cdot#Cotrip Org#Cotrip Planner
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Community profile: New Rifle High School band director amplifies the drum line

Bill Ishee keeps a close watch over his three fantasy football leagues, two of which he runs himself. Fellow participants include former students of his. Amid picking his starters, Rifle High School’s newest band director also orchestrates his drum line during Bears varsity football games. “This year, one of...
RIFLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado mountain destination dubbed one of 'best small cities' in America

One Colorado mountain city recently got a nod in the annual Condé Naste Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, ranked as one of the 'best small cities' in the country. Found in the 2nd place spot on the list of 10 destinations around the country was Aspen, Colorado. The publication gave this resort town a shoutout for the great dining, ample outdoor recreation opportunities, and how it's home to plenty of great places to stay.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.

The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy