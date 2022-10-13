Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz
Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $11,000 for violating NFL rules by kicking opponent during Week 5 win over Falcons
Tom Brady's bank account is going to be taking a hit this week and that's because the NFL has decided to fine the Buccaneers quarterback for his actions during Tampa Bay's 21-15 win over Atlanta in Week 5. Over the past few days, the NFL was trying to determine whether...
CBS Sports
Steelers vs. Buccaneers: Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett as rookie QB gets evaluated for concussion
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Steelers following an injury to Kenny Pickett. Pickett exited Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after sustaining a hit by Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Pickett is questionable to return as he gets evaluated for a concussion.
CBS Sports
Panthers have been a lost cause since owner David Tepper arrived on the scene in 2018
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is very likely to endeavor in his second head coach search in just four-plus years of ownership. Panthers fans should hope the search goes better than his Monday press conference. Tepper spent the first 20 minutes of his half-hour presser navigating well the questions of...
CBS Sports
Ranking nine NFL teams on panic meter: Here's who should worry most among Broncos, Colts, Rams and more
We're nearly a third of the way through the NFL season. It won't be much longer before the playoff picture and tiers of contenders begin to solidify themselves a bit. There are plenty of teams exceeding expectations so far this year, but there are also plenty of teams that are off to starts that could be described as disappointing to varying degrees. We're here to talk about some of those teams.
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
CBS Sports
Jets' Sauce Gardner: Undergoing evaluation
Gardner exited Sunday's game against the Packers to be evaluated for a head injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Gardner jogged to the locker room after a collision with one of Green Bay's wide receivers during the second half, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With the Jets currently up 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, expect cornerback Michael Carter to likely finish out the remainder of this contest.
CBS Sports
Saints' Adam Trautman: Suffers foot injury Sunday
Trautman exited Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a foot injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Trautman was rolled up on in the second quarter and needed assistance to get to the sideline. After visiting the blue medical tent, he emerged without a shoe on his left foot and was carted to the locker room. It's unclear if Trautman will be able to return, but if he doesn't he'll end Week 6 with one catch (on one target) for eight yards.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch
Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
CBS Sports
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore
The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
CBS Sports
Colts' Sam Ehlinger: Will be primary backup in Week 6
Ehlinger will be active for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars and will serve as the primary backup to Matt Ryan, Mike Chappell of FOX 59 reports. Nick Foles has been operating as the backup to Ryan through the first five weeks of the season, but Foles will be inactive Sunday, paving the way for Ehlinger to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan. Per Chappell, this isn't seen as a threat to Ryan's starting gig, but it does indicate that the Colts won't hesitate to see what Ehlinger can do if the team's offense continues to struggle.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Kendrick Bourne: Exits Sunday's game
Bourne was forced out of Sunday's game against the Browns with a toe injury. Prior to his exit, Bourne caught his only target for 17 yards. In his absence, Tyquan Thornton is in line to see added wideout snaps alongside Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker.
CBS Sports
49ers' Willie Snead: Suiting up Sunday
Snead is active Sunday against the Falcons, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports. Snead was elevated from the practice squad Saturday. He was active for the team's Week 4 contest against the Rams, but he never played a down.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Out ahead of Sunday's matchup
Jones (hamstring) has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Colts, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports. It appears as if Jones' late-week injury will ultimately keep him out of the divisional matchup after all. The veteran has fluctuated between critical target hog and complete non entity in recent weeks so it's unclear exactly who benefits with Jones sidelined. Expect Jamal Agnew and possibly Tim Jones to see additional playing time as a result.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Damien Harris: Listed as questionable for Sunday
Harris (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports. Per Zack Cox of NESN.com, previous reports indicated that Harris was expected to miss time, but the running back's official designation...
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Bills score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, streaming for Week 6 AFC showdown
If you're looking for a potential AFC Championship preview, look no further than Bills versus Chiefs, the most anticipated matchup in the entire Week 6 slate. Not only are these two teams the heavyweight contenders of their conference, boasting oddsmakers' top two favorites to win 2022 NFL MVP and ranking atop the league as projected Super Bowl champions, but they've got a colorful recent history. A year ago, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes squared off in the best shootout of the playoffs, when Kansas City edged Buffalo with an overtime victory; and two years ago, they met in the AFC title game, a Super Bowl trip on the line.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
CBS Sports
49ers' Willie Snead: Bumped up from practice squad
The 49ers elevated Snead from the practice squad Saturday, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports. Snead will be included on the 49ers' gameday roster for the first time this season, but he's not a lock to be active for Sunday's game in Atlanta. The 49ers already have five healthy receivers (Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray) and may not need Snead as a depth option.
CBS Sports
Panthers' P.J. Walker: Ruled out with neck injury
Walker cleared the concussion protocol but has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Rams due to a neck injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards and rushed once for minus-1 yard prior to being...
