Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury

For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday

Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
Jets' Sauce Gardner: Undergoing evaluation

Gardner exited Sunday's game against the Packers to be evaluated for a head injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Gardner jogged to the locker room after a collision with one of Green Bay's wide receivers during the second half, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With the Jets currently up 27-10 late in the fourth quarter, expect cornerback Michael Carter to likely finish out the remainder of this contest.
Patriots rookie Brenden Schooler hands ball to a confused Bill Belichick after muffed punt recovery

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick received a gift from one of his players on Sunday, but he was not exactly a gracious recipient. Patriots rookie safety and special-teamer Brenden Schooler handed his head coach the football after a muffed punt recovery during the Patriots' 38-15 victory against the Cleveland browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, and Belichick did not know what to do with the present.
Orioles' Mark Kolozsvary: Grabbed off waivers by Orioles

Kolozsvary was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday. Kolozsvary reached the majors for the first time this season but didn't make a big impact, hitting .200/.238/.450 with one homer in 21 trips to the plate. He'll attempt to win a job backing up Adley Rutschman next season.
Jets' Corey Davis: Makes long catch

Davis caught two of four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Davis contributed New York's longest offensive play of the day, making a double move before hauling in a 41-yard pass during the second half. Thanks to that reception, the veteran led the Jets in yards through the air, as quarterback Zach Wilson managed only 110 overall. While the team's passing attack still lacks consistency, Davis at least helps move the chains and has been more impactful lately than purported top wideout Elijah Moore, who boasts merely 11 yards over the last two weeks and wasn't targeted Sunday.
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3

Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, schedule as Padres eliminate Dodgers; Phillies, Astros also move on

It was a stunning Saturday in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Three teams -- the Padres, Astros and Phillies -- punched their tickets to the LCS round, while the Yankees blew a late lead and now have their backs against the wall in the ALDS. The National League's top two teams both were sent packing yesterday, as the Padres ousted the 111-win Dodgers and the Phillies knocked out the defending champion Braves. The NL's two lowest seeds will get together in the NLCS, starting Tuesday in San Diego.
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Suiting up vs. Baltimore

The Giants elevated Johnson from the practice squad to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. It will be the third consecutive week Johnson is active for the Giants and the last time he's eligible to be elevated from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's 53-man roster in order to suit up. The 28-year-old receiver has three receptions for 35 yards on three targets through two games this season.
Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, NLDS Game 3 live stream, odds, starting pitchers

The Atlanta Braves won 101 games in the regular season compared to 87 for the Philadelphia Phillies. They are sitting on relatively even footing heading into Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday, though. The Phillies dispatched of the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series and then stunned the Braves with a Game 1 victory in Atlanta against ace Max Fried. The Braves bounced back for a 3-0 win in a rain-delayed Game 2.
Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot

No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win

Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off

Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logs limited session Thursday

Ojulari (calf) participated in individual drills and was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Though he wasn't able to fully participate in practice, this is a positive development after Ojulari missed the Week 5 win over the Packers due to a calf injury. The second-year pro has started the week with a pair of limited practices, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday in a home game against Baltimore.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week

Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
