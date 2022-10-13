Read full article on original website
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng before corporation tax U-turn
Liz Truss has sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as her chancellor and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt ahead of a U-turn on key sections of her disastrous mini-budget, as she launched a desperate attempt to restore her crumbling political authority. In a rapidly moving sequence of events, the prime minister first dismissed...
From nukes to corporation tax: Liz Truss’s history of flip-flopping
After PM’s latest U-turn, we look at other reversals since her days as a Lib Dem activist
Here’s my plan for growth, Liz Truss: rejoin the EU and let its citizens work here
First the dynamic duo, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, were going to “hit the ground running”; then they claimed they hadn’t prepared the ground they were going to hit. What their marriage of culpable ignorance and arrogance in fact achieved was something greeted with astonishment not only by them, but worldwide: they hit the pound running.
Liz Truss clinging to power as new Chancellor prepares to shred economic plan
Liz Truss’s economic vision appeared doomed on Sunday, as she sought to stay in power despite an increasingly shaky-looking premiership.New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and to restore credibility to Downing Street, spent Saturday effectively trashing the mini-budget and the set of policies that brought Ms Truss to power.Amid warnings of “difficult decisions” to come over the next two weeks, Mr Hunt and Ms Truss will meet in her Chequers residence on Sunday as tax rises and spending cuts loom on the horizon.The Chancellor, who spent Saturday also meeting with Treasury officials, insisted that...
Liz Truss news – live: Jeremy Hunt says PM went ‘too far, too fast’ on tax cuts
Liz Truss’s government went “too far, too fast” with its mini-Budget, the new chancellor has said after he was drafted into the role to steady the markets.The prime minister on Friday sacked her now former Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng and reversed sweeping tax cuts after weeks of financial turmoil.In a statement released late on Saturday, chancellor Jeremy Hunt said his focus was “on growth underpinned by stability.”He continued: “The drive on growing the economy is right - it means more people can get good jobs, new businesses can thrive and we can secure world class public services. But we...
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
Liz Truss’ history of U-turns after series of reversals as Prime Minister
Prime minister Liz Truss is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her premiership has not got off to the smoothest of starts, with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets, ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury after just 40 days and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. A little over a month into the job, we look at some of the abrupt changes that Ms Truss, a former Liberal Democrat, has...
Liz Truss accused of ‘betraying’ renters as no-fault eviction ban could be ditched
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of betraying renters over plans that could see a promised ban on no-fault evictions ditched and affordable home requirements dropped.Labour and housing campaigners were quick to hit out at a report detailing Tory plans to drastically reform housing regulations.One of the most eye-catching proposals would see some developers handed an exemption from building affordable homes, as well as plans to scrap some environmental protections, according to The Times.The paper also reported that expected legislation prepared by former levelling up secretary Michael Gove to ban no-fault evictions could be shelved.Matthew Pennycook, Labour’s shadow housing minister,...
Kwasi Kwarteng ‘thinks Liz Truss will be gone in a few weeks’ after she sacks him as chancellor
Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly thinks that Liz Truss has only weeks left as prime minister after she sacked him as chancellor and reversed key parts of their mini-Budget. Mr Kwarteng believes that Ms Truss only bought herself “a few weeks” left in the job by forcing him out, according to a source quoted in The Times. The chancellor learnt he was being sacked after reading about in The Times, the paper reported. He had flown back early from the talks at the International Monetary Fund in America to be told by Ms Truss that he would have to step aside....
Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng as economists warn of ‘black hole’ in UK finances
Economists have warned that there is a £20 billion black hole in Britain’s finances. British Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and reversed parts of the disastrous ‘mini budget’ which has spooked markets and created chaos over the past two weeks. Kwarteng resigned...
Truss could be gone ‘within days or weeks’, say Tory MPs after PM ditches chancellor
Liz Truss could be removed as prime minister within “days or weeks” after a botched attempt to shore up her tottering premiership by sacking her chancellor and U-turning on one of her flagship policies, Conservative MPs believe.Expectation in Westminster was that a group of Tory grandees will visit the PM, possibly as early as next week, to inform her that crumbling support on the backbenches means “the game is up” and she should consider her position.In dramatic scenes, Ms Truss fired her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng, installing Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in his place in a bid to calm...
So who exactly is in charge of the country? Having thrown Kwasi Kwarteng overboard and ditched much of the mini-Budget, Liz Truss has effectively delegated control to her new Chancellor, writes DANIEL JOHNSON
After the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
'Shelf-life of a lettuce': Truss's nightmare on Downing Street
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has had the shortest of political honeymoons since taking over from Boris Johnson. Taking out the 10 days of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, Truss had only a week in control of events before her political programme imploded, leading to the sacking of her finance minister.
New chancellor Jeremy Hunt says some tax rates will have to go up
Tough decisions will have to be made on spending and tax, including increasing some taxes, Jeremy Hunt has said.The former health secretary spoke to Sky News on Saturday, 15 October, a day after he was appointed as chancellor just one hour after his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked from the job.“Spending will not go up as much as people want... We won’t have the speed of tax cuts we’re hoping for and some taxes will have to go up,” Mr Hunt said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Liz Truss is still in charge, insists new Chancellor
Jeremy Hunt insisted on Sunday that Liz Truss is still in charge of her Government, as he signalled plans to effectively scrap the economic vision that brought her to power.The new Chancellor, brought in to replace the sacked Kwasi Kwarteng and restore credibility to Downing Street, is now widely seen as the most powerful figure in Government as he attempts to reshape the Prime Minister’s own economic plans to reassure the markets.He told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that Ms Truss remains “in charge” and insisted voters can still put their faith in her.“She’s listened. She’s changed. She’s...
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.The choice of Mr Hunt, a prominent backer of her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, will be seen as an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.Earlier, Mr Kwarteng was summoned back early from the annual gathering of the International Monetary Fund in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister in Number 10.In further changes, Mr Kwarteng’s deputy, Treasury...
If Jeremy Hunt is to be Truss’s saviour, he needs more than austerity 2.0
Jeremy Hunt is unlikely to give his name to a new economic model or ground-breaking method of boosting growth. Trussonomics is dead and all the new chancellor can do in the midst of the current crisis, and given the constraints he has immediately placed upon himself, is replace it with an orthodox mix of public spending cuts and tax rises to win favour with the financial markets.
