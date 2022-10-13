Prime minister Liz Truss is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her premiership has not got off to the smoothest of starts, with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets, ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury after just 40 days and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. A little over a month into the job, we look at some of the abrupt changes that Ms Truss, a former Liberal Democrat, has...

