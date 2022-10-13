Cowboy Chicken to Make its Florida Debut￼

The quickly-growing roasted chicken chain, Cowboy Chicken , will soon be expanding to its first Florida location, accordion to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The newest store will be opening at 3290 Margaritaville Boulevard in Kissimmee at the Sunset Walk Promenade, part of the Margaritaville Resort. The store will be run by franchisee Paul Bellanca through his company FFF Fins Up LLC .

Mr. Bellanca tells What Now Orlando that while there are no set dates established, he believes that the restaurant will see an opening by the end of November .

When asked why he began to franchise with Cowboy Chicken, Mr. Bellanca says, “I’ve been in the industry for 25 years now—I came across this brand and got involved with them because of the quality of the food. Their attention to detail impressed me.”

Founded in 1981 by Phil Sanders, Cowboy Chicken has become a prominent brand in the southern United States for rotisserie-style chicken plates. Among its main plates, Cowboy Chicken sells enchiladas, chicken wings, brisket, turkey, and a sweet-potato based vegetarian meal. The brand also sells salad bowls, sandwiches, and an assortment of sides and desserts from the southern US culinary tradition.

Until Cowboy Chicken opens its doors, curious foodies must travel all the way to the nearest location in McDonough, Georgia to try the brand’s famous roasted chicken.

Photo: Official

