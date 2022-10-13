Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Dems Bring the Case for Prop. 30 to Santa Barbara
If Prop. 30 were to pass, electric-vehicle charging stations would become as common as gas pumps, said Bill Baker, who manages Local 413 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. And California will need them. In August, the state required that by 2035 all new light cars and trucks sold in California be zero-emission ones, and, if Prop. 30 passes on November 8, it would raise $3 billion or more annually for the next 20 years to help residents pay for new zero-emission vehicles and to help fund the building of charging stations at apartment buildings, homes, and public places. The other proviso in Prop. 30 is that $700 million-$1 billion of the money raised per year would go to fight wildfires.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Win for Housing, Livability, and the Climate
Cities across America have suffered from sprawl, degraded urban design, poor walkability, high housing costs, and economic injustice. Many factors contribute to these urban ills, but UCLA professor Donald Shoup makes a cogent case that parking requirements in zoning ordinances are the main culprit. Per professor Shoup, such mandates subsidize cars, thus leading to more driving and car ownership. Looking at numbers nationwide, there are eight parking spaces for every car.
Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores
Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
Where do candidates for SLO mayor and City Council stand on the issues?
Here’s how the candidates compare on a variety of key concerns.
Santa Barbara Independent
Bernie and Georgia
Bernie is looking for a forever home. He loves people. He is friendly with dogs of all sizes, and he’s currently in a foster home with a medium-size dog. He is not reactive to small animals, does not have any resource guarding, is house-trained, and sleeps through the night.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Three Feet Is a Lot’: Santa Barbara Developments Push City Height Limits
It’s no secret that Santa Barbara is in dire need of housing, but as more three- and four-story housing developments make their way through the city review process, it’s becoming more common for project planners to ask for exemptions on building height, setbacks, and parking requirements. And while...
Santa Barbara Independent
No to Measure B
The City of Goleta forfeits 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of real property taxes to Santa Barbara County every year. Citizens of Goleta should vote no on Measure B on November 8. We must tell the Goleta City Council...
Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaced for its 19th year. This free event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Visitors traveled from all over to get a taste of the sea. “There The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Four candidates vying for San Luis Obispo mayor
Four candidates are running for mayor in San Luis Obispo. Incumbent Erica A. Stewart is running against challengers Jeffery Specht, Welder Donald Hedrick, and Richard Orcutt. The post Four candidates vying for San Luis Obispo mayor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County to pay $28 million to settle lawsuit with Department of Justice
Santa Barbara County on Tuesday announced that it will pay $28 million to settle a lawsuit with the U.S. Department of Justice for reimbursement of specialty mental health services through the state's Medi-Cal program. The post Santa Barbara County to pay $28 million to settle lawsuit with Department of Justice appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County to pay $28 million settlement for billing issues
Santa Barbara County administrators agreed to settle a Department of Justice complaint over improper billing regarding low-income mental health patients, amounting to $28 million, according to an Oct. 11 press release. In its complaint, the Department of Justice accuses Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness administrative staff of pushing...
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County Inferno"
It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
vinography.com
Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles
One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
Where do Grover Beach candidates stand on Oceano Dunes, homelessness? Here’s what they said
Candidates running for Grover Beach mayor and City Council seats discussed key issues facing the South County community at a recent forum.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What were the changes in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Oct. 2?
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the past week to $968. That’s $519 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,114. In the last...
Santa Barbara Independent
Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul
Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices
Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
Santa Barbara Independent
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara’s Racial Justice Fellows Receive Five Years of Funding
This story first appeared in UC Santa Barbara’s The Current. Designed to enhance the recruitment of graduate students committed to teaching, research, and mentorship around racial justice, UC Santa Barbara’s Racial Justice Fellowship has begun its second year, with a second impressive cohort of students. Victoria Diaz (chemical...
syvnews.com
Crumbl Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. The franchise is owned and operated by Kristi Seligman, Katie Bertilacchi, Ted Marsella and Julie Van...
