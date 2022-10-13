ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Dems Bring the Case for Prop. 30 to Santa Barbara

If Prop. 30 were to pass, electric-vehicle charging stations would become as common as gas pumps, said Bill Baker, who manages Local 413 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. And California will need them. In August, the state required that by 2035 all new light cars and trucks sold in California be zero-emission ones, and, if Prop. 30 passes on November 8, it would raise $3 billion or more annually for the next 20 years to help residents pay for new zero-emission vehicles and to help fund the building of charging stations at apartment buildings, homes, and public places. The other proviso in Prop. 30 is that $700 million-$1 billion of the money raised per year would go to fight wildfires.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

A Win for Housing, Livability, and the Climate

Cities across America have suffered from sprawl, degraded urban design, poor walkability, high housing costs, and economic injustice. Many factors contribute to these urban ills, but UCLA professor Donald Shoup makes a cogent case that parking requirements in zoning ordinances are the main culprit. Per professor Shoup, such mandates subsidize cars, thus leading to more driving and car ownership. Looking at numbers nationwide, there are eight parking spaces for every car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: City needs to oppose new cannabis stores

Seneca famously said “…nothing happens to the wise person contrary to their expectations”. And so most Paso Roblans know that the city council is pursuing an ill-advised plan to permit Paso pot shops. (retail cannabis stores). The city and some local business leaders have joined forces to chase tax revenue at the expense of our unique, small-town Americana atmosphere. It appears the city has been sold a bill of goods by cannabis entrepreneurs like Helios Dayspring, who is now serving prison time for bribing San Luis Obispo County politicians.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Bernie and Georgia

Bernie is looking for a forever home. He loves people. He is friendly with dogs of all sizes, and he’s currently in a foster home with a medium-size dog. He is not reactive to small animals, does not have any resource guarding, is house-trained, and sleeps through the night.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

No to Measure B

The City of Goleta forfeits 30 percent of all sales taxes, 30 percent of all transient occupancy taxes, and 50 percent of real property taxes to Santa Barbara County every year. Citizens of Goleta should vote no on Measure B on November 8. We must tell the Goleta City Council...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaced for its 19th year.  This free event was hosted by the City of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants. Visitors traveled from all over to get a taste of the sea. “There The post Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival resurfaces for its 19th year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County to pay $28 million settlement for billing issues

Santa Barbara County administrators agreed to settle a Department of Justice complaint over improper billing regarding low-income mental health patients, amounting to $28 million, according to an Oct. 11 press release. In its complaint, the Department of Justice accuses Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness administrative staff of pushing...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

"Santa Barbara County Inferno"

It was a massive inferno which started in a mountain range northwest of Santa Barbara, and propelled by 70-mile-an-hour winds, burned a half dozen miles downhill to the Pacific Ocean. The Alisal wildfire charred some 17,000 acres of land, cosed the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vinography.com

Paso Garagiste Festival: November 12, Paso Robles

One of my favorite pastimes involves tasting wines made by small winemakers who either are just beginning their journeys to becoming more established, or those who are deliberately small and will always remain that way. By deliberately small, I mean they make a couple of hundred cases of wine, have...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul

Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Supes Agree to $28 Million Settlement for Billing Practices

Santa Barbara County administrators announced late Tuesday, October 11, that they’d agreed to settle a complaint filed by the Department of Justice amounting to $28 million. The Department of Justice claimed $21 million worth of bills had been improperly filed and collected by the Santa Barbara Department of Behavioral Wellness on behalf of low-income patients seeking treatment for mental health problems. According to the settlement, the county will pay the Department of Justice $21.4 million for billing errors that took place over 10 years, from 2008 to 2018. In addition, the county will pay the whistleblower, Judith Zissa, a former Behavioral Wellness employee, $3 million for being fired in a retaliatory manner and another $3.6 million to cover Zissa’s attorney’s fees.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼

In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

UC Santa Barbara’s Racial Justice Fellows Receive Five Years of Funding

This story first appeared in UC Santa Barbara’s The Current. Designed to enhance the recruitment of graduate students committed to teaching, research, and mentorship around racial justice, UC Santa Barbara’s Racial Justice Fellowship has begun its second year, with a second impressive cohort of students. Victoria Diaz (chemical...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Crumbl Cookies opens in Santa Maria

Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. The franchise is owned and operated by Kristi Seligman, Katie Bertilacchi, Ted Marsella and Julie Van...
SANTA MARIA, CA

