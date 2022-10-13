ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue

The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
At Home in Greenwich Celebrates 15th Anniversary with a Tea

On Friday, September 30 there were 18 of the original founding members of At Home in Greenwich gathered for a tea at the home of Frank and Sue Millard. These same people had gathered 15 years ago at the Millard’s to discuss the formation of the organization. The celebratory tea was a time to reflect on the success of the non-profit.
Column: Greenwich Neighborhood Sales Pre-, Post- and Covid Era

For the last two years, the driving force behind the Greenwich market, and nationally, has been huge shrinkage in inventory. With low inventory has come lower sales. In fact, what is remarkable is that sales have been as high as they have been given how low our inventory is. We are seeing this in every neighborhood. Nowhere do we have enough inventory to meet demand, and this is particularly true in our family-oriented neighborhoods.
Obituary: Philip Potter, Jr.

Philip Childs Potter, Jr. passed away peacefully at age 95 on September 29, 2022 in Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, a block from his childhood home, and his elementary school. Son of the late Dr. Philip Childs Potter and Zaidee Tillinghast Potter, he was married to his beloved wife Letitia McClure Potter for 60 years.
News Briefs: October 14

The Police Officer of the Month was announced earlier this week. Officer Alen Arrington has been named for his excellent police work identifying suspects in a violent robbery investigation from June of this year in which one of the victims was run over by a vehicle and had a firearm pointed at them. Through Arrington’s investigative expertise, he identified the suspects involved in the crime, tied them to the robbery, and identified their locations. Fully extraditable arrest warrants were obtained for both subjects, primarily due to the information that Officer Arrington was able to develop.
Star-studded CSI Greenwich event a crown jewel of show jumping

Last weekend was, by all accounts, an affair to remember as dozens of premier Olympic, World and U.S. equestrians convened at the Greenwich Polo Club to face off against one another at the 2nd annual CSI Greenwich event that featured prize money totaling nearly three hundred sixty-six thousand dollars. Centered...
