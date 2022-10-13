Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began HereFrank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Related
greenwichsentinel.com
The Cottage Brings New Life to Greenwich Avenue
The Cottage has brought new life to Greenwich Avenue through its inventive and interesting food. So often when new restaurants come to Greenwich I feel a little twinge of dread. Is this going to be the same thing I can eat and five other restaurants on The Ave? My expectations were blown out of the water by Chef Brian Lewis.
greenwichsentinel.com
At Home in Greenwich Celebrates 15th Anniversary with a Tea
On Friday, September 30 there were 18 of the original founding members of At Home in Greenwich gathered for a tea at the home of Frank and Sue Millard. These same people had gathered 15 years ago at the Millard’s to discuss the formation of the organization. The celebratory tea was a time to reflect on the success of the non-profit.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Greenwich Neighborhood Sales Pre-, Post- and Covid Era
For the last two years, the driving force behind the Greenwich market, and nationally, has been huge shrinkage in inventory. With low inventory has come lower sales. In fact, what is remarkable is that sales have been as high as they have been given how low our inventory is. We are seeing this in every neighborhood. Nowhere do we have enough inventory to meet demand, and this is particularly true in our family-oriented neighborhoods.
greenwichsentinel.com
Obituary: Philip Potter, Jr.
Philip Childs Potter, Jr. passed away peacefully at age 95 on September 29, 2022 in Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City, a block from his childhood home, and his elementary school. Son of the late Dr. Philip Childs Potter and Zaidee Tillinghast Potter, he was married to his beloved wife Letitia McClure Potter for 60 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: October 14
The Police Officer of the Month was announced earlier this week. Officer Alen Arrington has been named for his excellent police work identifying suspects in a violent robbery investigation from June of this year in which one of the victims was run over by a vehicle and had a firearm pointed at them. Through Arrington’s investigative expertise, he identified the suspects involved in the crime, tied them to the robbery, and identified their locations. Fully extraditable arrest warrants were obtained for both subjects, primarily due to the information that Officer Arrington was able to develop.
greenwichsentinel.com
Star-studded CSI Greenwich event a crown jewel of show jumping
Last weekend was, by all accounts, an affair to remember as dozens of premier Olympic, World and U.S. equestrians convened at the Greenwich Polo Club to face off against one another at the 2nd annual CSI Greenwich event that featured prize money totaling nearly three hundred sixty-six thousand dollars. Centered...
Comments / 0