For the last two years, the driving force behind the Greenwich market, and nationally, has been huge shrinkage in inventory. With low inventory has come lower sales. In fact, what is remarkable is that sales have been as high as they have been given how low our inventory is. We are seeing this in every neighborhood. Nowhere do we have enough inventory to meet demand, and this is particularly true in our family-oriented neighborhoods.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO