Halloween events happening in Mobile County
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — As Halloween is quickly approaching, celebratory events are happening all across the nation. Many events are happening now and will last through Halloween in Mobile County.
Here is a list of events:Spooky season events happening in Destin
|Event
|Date/Time
|Location
|Woofstock
|Oct. 15 — 11 a.m.
|Government Street
|October LoDa Artwalk
|Oct. 14 — 6 p.m.
|Downtown Mobile
|Semmes Fall Festival
|Oct. 23 — 12 p.m.
|Mary G. Montgomery High School
|Haunted Trolley Tour of Mobile
|Oct. 31 — 5:30 p.m.
|Downtown Mobile
|HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Costume Contest
|Oct. 16 — 4 p.m.
|City of Semmes Honor Park
|Boo at Bellingrath
|Oct. 29 — 1 p.m.
|Bellingrath Gardens and Home
|Abba Shriners Trunk or Treat
|Oct. 30 — 4 p.m.
|Abba Shrine
|Halloween at the Exploreum
|Oct. 29 — 10 a.m.
|Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
|Bites and Frights – Haunted Food Tour
|Multiple dates
|Downtown Mobile
|Fort Gaines Festival of Frights
|Oct. 22 — 3 p.m.
|Dauphin Island
|Night at the Museum
|Oct. 21 — 5 p.m.
|History Museum of Mobile
|Hound-O-Ween
|Oct. 29 — 6 p.m.
|HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
|Trick or Treat
|Oct. 30 — 10 a.m.
|Mobile Flea Market
