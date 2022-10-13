ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile County, AL

Halloween events happening in Mobile County

By Summer Poole
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — As Halloween is quickly approaching, celebratory events are happening all across the nation. Many events are happening now and will last through Halloween in Mobile County.

Here is a list of events:

Event Date/Time Location
Woofstock Oct. 15 — 11 a.m. Government Street
October LoDa Artwalk Oct. 14 — 6 p.m. Downtown Mobile
Semmes Fall Festival Oct. 23 — 12 p.m. Mary G. Montgomery High School
Haunted Trolley Tour of Mobile Oct. 31 — 5:30 p.m. Downtown Mobile
HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Costume Contest Oct. 16 — 4 p.m. City of Semmes Honor Park
Boo at Bellingrath Oct. 29 — 1 p.m. Bellingrath Gardens and Home
Abba Shriners Trunk or Treat Oct. 30 — 4 p.m. Abba Shrine
Halloween at the Exploreum Oct. 29 — 10 a.m. Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center
Bites and Frights – Haunted Food Tour Multiple dates Downtown Mobile
Fort Gaines Festival of Frights Oct. 22 — 3 p.m. Dauphin Island
Night at the Museum Oct. 21 — 5 p.m. History Museum of Mobile
Hound-O-Ween Oct. 29 — 6 p.m. HopHounds Brew Pub & Dog Park
Trick or Treat Oct. 30 — 10 a.m. Mobile Flea Market

