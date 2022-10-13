Read full article on original website
Bianca Andreescu wins opener in Guadalajara over Teichmann
Bianca Andreescu proved pretty solid in her first match in Guadalajara taking down Jil Teichmann in two sets 6-2 6-4. The Swiss player has been playing a poor season outside of clay and it's showing some very bad results lately. Andreescu looked rather sharp in San Diego last week getting barely beaten by Coco Gauff and she showed a pretty solid level in this one as well.
Bouchard receives main draw wildcard for WTA Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard to play in the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara as the Canadian received a main draw wild card. Bouchard was having a mini resurgence before her injury but her shoulder betrayed her and left her without tennis for over a year. She made her return recently playing some super solid tennis and winning a couple of matches.
Race to WTA Finals set for conclusion in Guadalajara: Who is qualified and who is in the running?
The Race to the WTA Finals will be concluded this week at the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara as players battle it out for a place in the Finals. The event will be played next week in Forth Worth and we know which three players will surely play at the event. The WTA Finals last year were held in Guadalajara and we'll see the conclusion of this year's Race on the same courts.
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
2022 Guadalajara Open Akron Prize Money with $2,527,250 on offer
For the second year in a row Guadalajara will stage a prmier WTA event and this year it's a WTA 1000 event with a $2,527,250 prize pool. The WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara will start on Monday and it will feature some of the best players in the world minus Iga Swiatek who is skipping it over and preparing for the WTA Finals instead. The complex hosted the WTA Finals last year proving a huge success so it returned with another chance to stage a big event.
¸Nadal's doctor provides health update ahead of his return
Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return at the Paris Masters and his doctor provided an update on his condition. Rafael Nadal's last singles match came at the US Open where he lost to Tiafoe. His next event was the Laver Cup where he teamed up with Roger Federer for his farewell match and since then he's been at home with his wife who recently gave birth.
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula celebrate WTA Finals qualification with another final
Coco Gauff and Jessica will play at the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles and they added another final to their tally. The Americans played a really strong doubles event from the start and were heavily favoured in the final against the very solid Schuurs and Krawczyk. They proved they were truly better in the final by winning in two sets and securing the trophy.
VIDEO: Swiatek apologies to Vekic after distracting tactics during San Diego Open Final
Iga Swiatek apologized to Donna Vekic for waving her hand at the net again which was criticised again by tennis fans. Swiatek recently made headlines by flailing her hands while at the net in Cincinnati which many fans thought was too much. The Polish player used it as a distracting tactic which is not unusual in tennis as players have had tricks like that for a long time.
"We never were fighting" - Kyrgios on him and Tsitsipas
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas were somewhat close a few years ago but the relationship seemed to grow sour recently. It all culminated at Wimbledon this year when the players clashed on the court with several questionable moves by both. Kyrgios downplayed it during the on-court interview explaining it's just tennis rivalry like no other but Tsitsipas reignited it with some harsh comments on the Greek.
Iga Swiatek wins 2022 San Diego Open
World number one Iga Swiatek added another trophy to her tally as she defeated Donna Vekic 6-3 3-6 6-0 in San Diego. A week of good tennis by the Polish player concluded with another strong performance to defeat a very strong Vekic who came out of nowhere this week. She has been steadily improving over the past few weeks but nobody really expected her to do this well in this spot, and she did rather well.
"Really tight and pretty long" - Swiatek shares thoughts after San Diego Open triumph
Iga Swiatek battled Donna Vekic in the San Diego Open final and she was able to win the match with a furious 3rd-set finish. Swiatek was on top early in the opening set and cruised to a comfortable finish. The opposite happened in the second set as she struggled to handle the serve of Vekic who pushed the Croatian to a 6-3 finish as well. The start of the world promised very exciting tennis but it was a superb display from the world number one who cruised to a 6-0 finish:
Millman berates ATP European Indoor Hard Courts: "Can the hardcourts get any slower?"
The indoor hard courts have been slowing down over the years and it's hit a point where they play exceptionally slow. Not many players are really fans of that but it's an effort to make the matches more interesting as indoor tennis became quite boring with the rise of powerful servers in the game. Pretty much any top player now has a great serve and matches were mostly settled in tiebreaks with very few longer rallies.
"Would be amazing" - Rublev after making a huge step towards ATP Finals in Turin with Gijon victory
Andrey Rublev defeated Sebastian Korda in the Gijon final to lift the trophy and position himself for the ATP Finals. He has not yet officially qualified for the event but winning this trophy was very important, especially with Auger-Aliassime triumphing in Firenze. It was a very solid final for him as he cruised to the trophy without many issues overpowering Korda without much trouble.
Anna Blinkova wins maiden WTA trophy in Cluj-Napoca
Anna Blinkova needed to play the qualifiers in order to enter the main draw and she won all of those matches emerging as the championship winner on Sunday. She took on Jasmine Paolini, a player that smashed her this year on clay easily and it was very sweet revenge for her. It was a final and her maiden WTA trophy. Three sets were played and Blinkova continued shining as she did all week long.
Stephens sweeps past Fruhvirtova to begin Guadalajara campaign
American tennis star Sloane Stephens kicked off her quest to capture a second title in Guadalajara on Monday, making quick work of Linda Fruhvirtova to advance to the second round. Stephens required just 53 minutes to complete the 6-0 6-2 victory, completely dominating her Czech opponent from the start of...
Biggest Ranking Drops due to Indian Wells including Badosa, Azarenka, Kerber and Basilashvili
Several players experienced a huge drop in ranking today as points from the 2021 Indian Wells got removed today. The 2021 Indian Wells Masters was a specific one as it was played much later in the year as opposed to March when it's usually played. Due to that, we had several players losing quite a bit of points and dropping down in the rankings.
"The plan right now is to play every week" - Auger-Aliassime on his bid to qualify for the ATP Finals
Felix Auger-Aliassime has confirmed he is doing everything in his power to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. And as the Canadian claimed his second title of the season at the UniCredit Firenze Open last week he strengthened those chances. The 22-year-old defeated JJ Wolf 6-4 6-4 in the final of the ATP 250 event. In doing so he moved ahead of Taylor Fritz to seventh in the points race to qualify for the Finals.
2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Draw including Carreno-Busta, Berrettini and Musetti
The 2022 Tennis Napoli Cup is the first time the event will be held as it was added this year to fill out the calendar. The event is an ATP 250 event and it's going to cover for the hole left by the Chinese tennis events that have been cancelled this year as well. The event drew a pretty strong field despite Rublev pulling out after winning the Gijon Open on Sunday.
Jack Draper demolishes Jenson Brooksby in Antwerp
Jack Draper made a winning return to tennis in Antwerp by smashing Jenson Brooksby in two sets 6-1 6-2 to move on. Draper has not played in a while as his final even before this one came at the US Open where an injury stopped his run. Upon return, Draper looked as sharp as he looked at the US Open completely smashing Brooksby who did not play too terribly.
