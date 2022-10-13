Patrick Mouratoglou announced that he will be helping out Holger Rune until the end of the year as Halep recovers from surgery. Simona Halep called time on her season early due to a nose surgery to allow her to breathe more easily. It's something she has been advised to do and she opted to do it this year and recover in time for next year. Due to no commitments as a coach Mouratoglou opted to help out Rune who came up as part of his Academy in the South of France.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO