Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Stockholm Open Draw including Tsitsipas, Tiafoe, Norrie and Shapovalov
The 2022 Stockholm Open will be the 53rd edition of this event with Tistispas, Tiafoe, Norrie, Shapovalov and many others battling it out for the trophy. This event is coming earlier than last year as it was one of the last events last year with several others following it this time around. It has an improved list due to that with Stefanos Tsitsipas leading a very strong field that includes last year's finalist Denis Shapovalov.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Tennis Napoli Cup Prize Money with $612,000 on offer
The ATP will make a stop in Naples, Italy for the inaugural edition of the Tennis Napoli Cup, which will be held from October 17-23, 2022. An ATP 250 event, the Tennis Napoli Cup will only be held this year as the city of Naples was awarded a single-year license to stage the tournament at the Tennis Club Napoli.
tennisuptodate.com
Boxing legend Mike Tyson heaps praise on 'amazing' Gauff: "Has a lot of time to cultivate her skill to become a lot better"
Coco Gauff was praised by boxing legend Mike Tyson in a recent episode of the 'Advantage Connors' podcast. The tennis phenom was unable to secure a trophy this year and has a 36-18 record overall which is another amazing season for her. Last night she took on Iga Swiatek and did not have a good time as the Polish player smashed her.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA receives criticism after poor scheduling for Swiatek, Gauff and Sabalenka at San Diego Open
The WTA has been heavily criticised for 'unfair scheduling' which is an issue brought up many times in the tennis community. Maximizing profits is a very common goal among tennis events and due to that players sometimes face absurd schedules. Earlier this year Alexander Zverev blasted the ATP for the same reason as he had to play the second semi-final of the Madrid Masters several hours after Alcaraz totally messed up his rhythm with the Spaniard easily winning in the final.
RELATED PEOPLE
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal to play mixed doubles with Gabriela Sabatini during Latin America tour with Ruud
Rafael Nadal will tour South America at the end of November with Casper Ruud and a legend will join him as well. The Spaniard announced some weeks ago that he'll play a few exhibition events in South America together with Casper Ruud visiting the majority of countries on the continent. Another player has now been announced as former player Gabriela Sabatini will play a doubles match when they make their way to her native Argentina.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to Florence Open final over Musetti
Felix Auger-Aliassime played another great match to take down Lorenzo Musetti 6-2 6-3 and move on to the final of the Firenze Open. The Canadian will take on J.J. Wolf in the final tomorrow and that's an excellent chance for him to win another trophy as he lost in far too many finals in his career. Musetti was having an excellent week so far but he didn't do that well in this one as Auger was simply too good.
tennisuptodate.com
Andrey Rublev wins 2022 Gijon Open
Andrey Rublev won his 12th career trophy at the Gijon Open by easily beating Sebastian Korda in the final 6-2 6-3. Rublev has been dominant all week in the Spanish city bulldozing his way past every opponent with ease. He generally does better in slower indoor conditions as it allows him to dictate tempo with his groundstrokes, forehand especially.
tennisuptodate.com
"It's paying off, all my hard work and all the matches I've played this year" - Pegula on qualifying for both singles and doubles at the WTA Finals
For the moment, Jessica Pegula is officially the best multi-tasker among players on the Hologic WTA Tour. When she and Coco Gauff defeated Sofia Kenin and Liudmila Samsonova 6-2 7-6 (3) on Thursday night at the San Diego Open, an unusual double was achieved. Pegula has now qualified for this month’s WTA Finals in Fort Worth in both singles and doubles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou explains coaching partnership with Rune: "Success for me is getting information"
Patrick Mouratoglou announced that he will be helping out Holger Rune until the end of the year as Halep recovers from surgery. Simona Halep called time on her season early due to a nose surgery to allow her to breathe more easily. It's something she has been advised to do and she opted to do it this year and recover in time for next year. Due to no commitments as a coach Mouratoglou opted to help out Rune who came up as part of his Academy in the South of France.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 European Open Antwerp Draw including Hurkacz, Auger-Aliassime, Murray and Thiem
The 2022 edition of the Antwerp Open will be the 7th edition of the ATP 250 event headlined by Hurkacu and Auger-Aliassime. This event usually draws a very good list of players and this year's list is quite impressive. The top seed is expected to be Hubert Hurkacz who has not played that well this indoor season but he can turn it around here.
tennisuptodate.com
Millman berates ATP European Indoor Hard Courts: "Can the hardcourts get any slower?"
The indoor hard courts have been slowing down over the years and it's hit a point where they play exceptionally slow. Not many players are really fans of that but it's an effort to make the matches more interesting as indoor tennis became quite boring with the rise of powerful servers in the game. Pretty much any top player now has a great serve and matches were mostly settled in tiebreaks with very few longer rallies.
tennisuptodate.com
Sebastian Korda to face Rublev in Gijon Final on Sunday
Sebastian Korda will face Andrey Rublev in the Gijon Open final after battling past Arthur Rinderknech 7-6(2) 6-3. The American has quietly put together a really solid week in Gijon after some poor results recently. Korda has played a lot of indoor tennis in his career so his familiarity with indoor tennis helped him this week. He was also a bit lucky to face a solid but not great Rinderknech who used up all his luck against Carreno Busta the previous day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek first player to reach nine finals in a single season since Serena Williams in 2013
Iga Swiatek will contest the 9th final this year later today and she became the first one to do that since Williams in 2013. The Polish player has had an incredible season, one of the best in recent years and the many achievements speak loudly about that. She won several trophies including two grand slam trophies (Roland Garros, US Open).
tennisuptodate.com
Anna Blinkova wins maiden WTA trophy in Cluj-Napoca
Anna Blinkova needed to play the qualifiers in order to enter the main draw and she won all of those matches emerging as the championship winner on Sunday. She took on Jasmine Paolini, a player that smashed her this year on clay easily and it was very sweet revenge for her. It was a final and her maiden WTA trophy. Three sets were played and Blinkova continued shining as she did all week long.
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Guadalajara Open Akron Draw including Badosa, Sabalenka, Sakkari and Gauff
The 2022 event in Guadalajara will be the second year in a row the city is hosting a premier event from the calendar and Paula Badosa. Last year the city hosted the WTA Finals which saw Muguruza defeat Badosa in the final. Muguruza won't be back this year which is a shame as she was by far the most popular player last year. Badosa is back and she will lead the field as the top seed and a first-round BYE. Zhang or Azarenka wait in round two so it's anything but an easy match.
tennisuptodate.com
Paire aims for career revival after starting training at Rafael Nadal Academy
Benoit Paire travelled to Mallorca for some training as he aims to revive his career after struggling for two years. Benoit Paire has been in the news many times yet it's been rarely for anything good. The French player created multiple headlines with his lacklustre efforts on the court and poor play. It's been over two years since Paire played any kind of strong tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Nadal voted as ideal boss in recent survey, valuing his humility, honesty and dependability
Rafael Nadal was voted the ideal 'boss' in a survey done by InfoJobs by his compatriots with 46 % selecting him. The popularity of Nadal in his native Spain is huge and he is well-regarded both in the country and outside of it. Nadal's combination of humility, honesty and dependability are key things as to why the Spaniard was voted the ideal boss by his countrymen.
tennisuptodate.com
Bouchard receives main draw wildcard for WTA Guadalajara
Eugenie Bouchard to play in the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara as the Canadian received a main draw wild card. Bouchard was having a mini resurgence before her injury but her shoulder betrayed her and left her without tennis for over a year. She made her return recently playing some super solid tennis and winning a couple of matches.
Comments / 0