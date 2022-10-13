Read full article on original website
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. * Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character During WWE SmackDown Return Promo (Video)
This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was wrapped up with Bray Wyatt’s return as the main event. Wyatt seemingly expressed himself out of character. He discussed the end of his career, the decline in his self-confidence, and the separation from two people who had been very important to him. He claimed that he was at a loss for direction and that he believed that everything had been meaningless.
Former WWE Star Teases Return and Joining Bray Wyatt’s Stable
As Triple H begins to bring in more names that were released under the Vince McMahon administration, an increasing number of wrestlers are expressing interest in having one more run with the business. When former WWE star Eva Marie posted a video of herself tossing a Lily doll in the...
Latest Update on Naomi’s WWE Status
The WWE is apparently working on a new deal for Naomi, but there is no word on when she and Sasha Banks will be back. The Wrestling Observer reports that contract negotiations for what is believed to be a new contract are ongoing because Naomi’s original contract was supposed to expire when she and Banks walked out in May, but the talks have not been finalized.
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s Creative Input
Earlier this year, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler apparently created their own storyline segment. Rousey and Natalya feuded earlier this year on a program that also featured Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera team following her around to record her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a piece was filmed on Friday, June 24 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before SmackDown. Natalya dressed up as Rousey for a segment on SmackDown that night to hype their title bout at Money In The Bank on July 2.
WWE SmackDown Results – October 14, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We see an auto accident outside the arena involving Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Drew McIntyre comes out to attack Kross despite Kross being in the accident. Drew sends Kross into the truck and then he tries to slam the door into Kross’ head but Drew is pulled away. Drew says this is just the beginning.
Backstage News on Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch’s WWE Returns
– Charlotte Flair’s WWE return appears to be just around the corner. According to the Wrestling Observer, Flair is set to return to WWE soon. She has been out of action since May 8, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. She has since married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo and undergone a small operation. Flair is currently on the SmackDown roster, but it’s unclear whether the new regime will keep her there.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/14/22)
The post-Extreme Rules episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX tonight will be broadcast live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Bray Wyatt will make his first blue brand appearance since defeating Kevin Owens on October 9, 2020, on SmackDown. Tonight’s WWE Events page features Wyatt, Karrion Kross,...
Logan Paul, Title Match and More Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a title match and more for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel bout on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s worth noting that...
Latest on WWE’s Interest in Signing Mia Yim
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is considering signing Mia Yim. Since taking over creative for the main roster, Triple H has successfully reintroduced a number of former superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, and others. It was stated by Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer...
Ronda Rousey Officially Turns Heel, Current Plans for Rousey and Liv Morgan
One of the most prominent stars in WWE is now officially regarded as a villain. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ronda Rousey’s victory against Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules was intended to complete the long-planned heel turn for Rousey. Dave Meltzer mentioned in the past that Rousey...
Backstage Update on Cody Rhodes Following Recovery From Surgery
Cody Rhodes has been billed as a top WWE star since his comeback to the business earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. He had excellent matches with Seth Rollins before being sidelined by a torn pectoral muscle. His most recent match was at Hell in a Cell, where he defeated...
Backstage Latest on WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event
New information has come to light on the upcoming WWE Day 1 premium live event, which will take place in January 2023, as well as what the event’s potential future may include. On January 1, 2022, the very first Day 1 event was held, and it has been widely...
TBS Champion Jade Cargill Calls Out Saraya on Twitter
AEW star and current TBS champion Jade Cargill took to Twitter earlier today to call out the company’s most recent signing, Saraya. The Baddies wrote, “Looks impressive? You know how the saying goes. Looks can kill. Maybe we should get in the ring so i can get you familiar with my wrestling style, hmm @Saraya.”
Melina Opens Up About How WWE Women Were “Punished” During the Divas Era
Former WWE star recently spoke with WrestlePurists.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Melina commented on working for the company during the Divas era:. “We’re blessed to have this contract, this opportunity, and it’s not to say that hey, let me bash the company,...
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
Photo: Jojo Offerman and Samantha Irvin Together at This Week’s WWE SmackDown
Jojo Offerman, who formerly worked for WWE as a ring announcer, was a guest backstage at this week’s WWE SmackDown. Offerman is married to Bray Wyatt, a WWE Superstar who just recently made his return. You can see a photo of WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin posing with Offerman...
Details on Kurt Angle’s Current WWE Contract
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with the Bubba the Love Sponge’s podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Angle commented on his current WWE contract:. “I signed a nostalgia contract, which is basically just a merchandise contract. So they pay...
What Triple H Wants Changed About Baron Corbin’s WWE Character
Since the episode of WWE SmackDown that aired on September 2, 2022, during which Baron Corbin was seen leaving the arena in JBL’s limousine, he has not made an appearance on the show. Corbin discussed his creative direction under the Triple H regime during an appearance on the Johnny Dare Morning Show.
