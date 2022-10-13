Read full article on original website
seattlepi.com
Families protest prison conditions at Alabama Capitol rally
MONTGOMERY (AP) — People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own...
Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the...
Pacific Northwest Ballet names first Black principal dancer
SEATTLE (AP) — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history. “This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
