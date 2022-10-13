ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Families protest prison conditions at Alabama Capitol rally

MONTGOMERY (AP) — People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own...
ALABAMA STATE
Wildfire in southwest Washington prompts evacuation orders

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the...
CAMAS, WA
Pacific Northwest Ballet names first Black principal dancer

SEATTLE (AP) — While celebrating 50 years as a ballet company, the Pacific Northwest Ballet is making history. “This is a moment for us,” dancer Jonathan Batista told KUOW while describing how he felt about becoming the first Black principal dancer in the history of the Pacific Northwest Ballet.
SEATTLE, WA

