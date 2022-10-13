Read full article on original website
Related
Is There an End in Sight for the Trashy Mess in Amarillo?
It's been a while since our dumpsters started getting emptied just once a week. An employee shortage caused this mess in the first place. Since the announcement came out in July that we were going to one time a week dumpster emptying it's been a literal mess. I knew that...
Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
KFDA
Good News: Amarillo resident brings a needed uplift with Halloween decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In southwest Amarillo, there is a yard absolutely packed full of Halloween decorations. The festive creation results from an endeavor brought by some new neighbors in Amarillo. “It’s been a labor of love for many years and we just want to share it with the city...
KFDA
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame. Now, the city of Amarillo Public Works Department says it is moving closer to hiring more drivers. “We have some positions that have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stealing from Amarillo’s Market Street? Not on Their Watch
Market Street is where I do all of my grocery shopping. So when I go in and they change something I tend to notice. The change that I noticed when I went in to do my shopping yesterday was noticed right away. Every cart in the store had a new...
Leonard Farms is Ready to Scare the Heck Out of You in Amarillo
The Halloween season is all about being scared. Well, that and candy of course. We watch a ton of horror movies. We decorate our homes for trick-or-treaters. We, of course, make sure we have plenty of candy for them as well. We look for fun family activities to keep us...
Did You Know Amarillo Once Called Itself “The Friendly City”?
Amarillo goes by, and has gone by, several nicknames. Depending on how old you are, what part of town you grew up in, whether you were born here or not; it all influences how you see Amarillo. That being said, once in a while one of these nicknames will surprise me.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
‘This belongs to everybody’: Hidden Cross Bar Ranch could soon see public access
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - North of Amarillo is the hidden Cross Bar Ranch that is a 12 thousand acre of federally owned land and it is being preserved for recreational use. Cross Bar Ranch is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, which is very uncommon in Texas. This land...
TxDOT: Impacted roads open in Hereford after wreck
Update (5:43 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT Amarillo said that as of 5:40 p.m., the accident is cleared in Hereford and the impacted roads are back open. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon. According to a […]
Pics: The Beautiful Art You Find Along Polk In Downtown Amarillo
It's no secret that Amarillo has a fascination with murals. There's a ton of them all over the city. From pizza joints to corporate offices, it seems like everyone is itching to get one at some point. Have you taken time to notice all of the art along Polk Street...
Lights, Camera, Action? Amarillo Sports Fields Getting Upgraded.
As Kids Inc. continues to conjure up funds to build out the Rockrose sports complex, the current fields of Amarillo still continue to host events and games. Unfortunately, many of the city sports facilities are in MAJOR need of an upgrade. Playing every week on the baseball fields around the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
Storming The Capitol A Family Affair For Borger Residents
January 6th was a dark day in America, no matter how you look at it. Whether you agreed or disagreed with what was happening at the Capitol the day people stormed it, you have to admit it was a moment in United States history that was unparalleled. We had never...
Is Vaping in Amarillo a Problem for Our Kids?
I got a phone call the other night from a friend. After we caught up with everything going on in our lives she got to why she really called. Vaping. I will be the first to admit I have never had a problem with smoking. I never enjoyed it. I tried but not really for me. Plus the smell. Yuck.
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
Here Are Two Reasons Why Amarillo Is Really Bad At Keeping Secrets
Amarillo is a fascinating place when you first arrive. There's half-buried cars, murals everywhere, and more than a few urban legends. There's even some "secrets" for you to uncover. Except, Amarillo is really bad at keeping secrets and here are two good examples. It Defeats The Purpose If Everyone Knows...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department could soon have a Police Reserve Force pending city council approval. This week APD submitted a proposal to the city council for a Police Reserve Force. The force will create a small pool of volunteers who can serve as backups, and help with...
KFDA
40 gallons of gas spills after car drives off with gas pump at Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said about 40 gallons of gasoline spilled after a car drove off with the nozzle still in the fuel tank at a Toot’n Totum in south Amarillo. Thursday evening about 6:22 pm., a person was filling up their car at the Toot’n Totum on...
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 1