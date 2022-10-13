ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Outdoor Amarillo hosts ‘Bloktoberfest’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Outdoor Amarillo (OA) welcomed the community to “Bloktoberfest” from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Berget Drive Between Emil and Anna. According to an OA flyer, donations collected during this event will go towards Outdoor Amarillo which aims to improve parks and outdoor recreational spaces […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Amarillo, TX
Government
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT: Impacted roads open in Hereford after wreck

Update (5:43 p.m.) Officials with TxDOT Amarillo said that as of 5:40 p.m., the accident is cleared in Hereford and the impacted roads are back open. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information on a wreck in Hereford Thursday afternoon. According to a […]
HEREFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
98.7 The Bomb

Is Vaping in Amarillo a Problem for Our Kids?

I got a phone call the other night from a friend. After we caught up with everything going on in our lives she got to why she really called. Vaping. I will be the first to admit I have never had a problem with smoking. I never enjoyed it. I tried but not really for me. Plus the smell. Yuck.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police Department proposes Police Reserve Force

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department could soon have a Police Reserve Force pending city council approval. This week APD submitted a proposal to the city council for a Police Reserve Force. The force will create a small pool of volunteers who can serve as backups, and help with...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
644K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy