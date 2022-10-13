ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

Trump said former President George H.W. Bush kept secret government documents in a combination bowling alley and Chinese restaurant and should be investigated. Bush died in 2018.

Donald Trump was at a GOP campaign rally in Arizona to support gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake. Trump defended keeping classified documents by accusing past presidents of doing the same. He claimed George H.W. Bush stored documents at a former bowling alley turned Chinese restaurant. At a GOP campaign rally on...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy