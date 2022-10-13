ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New film offices and tech flex building break ground at Carrie Blast Furnaces

By Ryan Deto
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Officials on Thursday announced that two, 60,000-square-foot buildings will be built on the historic Carrie Blast Furnaces site in Rankin.

The first is being marketed as a tech flex space and the other will be a film sound stage and production facility.

Roads and other infrastructure for the 55-acre site are starting construction this year. Carrie Blast Furnaces is a preserved brownfield site that was part of the Homestead Steel Works.

The site is being developed by the Regional Industrial Development Corp. Its president, Don Smith, said at a news conference the film building will be the first purpose-built soundstage in the Pittsburgh area. He said the two buildings are part of eight total plots that RIDC expects will eventually bring hundreds of jobs to Carrie Furnaces.

“This site represents economic progress for our region,” Smith said. “A site for jobs that will sustain families.”

Smith recognized U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, for helping to secure millions of dollars in funding for the site, including the initial federal dollars for a flyover bridge that made the site accessible.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Doyle, who added that his grandfather worked at Carrie Blast Furnace after immigrating from Ireland. “We have been working hard to put abandoned properties like this back into use again.”

The initial tech-flex building and its infrastructure will cost nearly $20 million, which includes a combination of federal budget appropriations and private grants and loans and equity provided by RIDC.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald called the site “hallowed ground” because of the steel industry’s’ role in building the country and winning wars.

“As the Mon Valley used to be used for the production of steel, now it will be for the growth of tech, life sciences and other industries,” Fitzgerald said.

He said the site is situated well for access, as it is located near the East Busway and will soon be getting a bike-and-pedestrian trail extension thanks to a $9.2 million allocation from Allegheny County.

Pittsburgh Film Office Director Dawn Keezer said the development would be a boon for the local film industry. She said film clients really needed a new space.

Smith also expects the buildings will help boost the film industry, as two repurposed sound stages in the area have recently been taken offline.

“This will tie the history of our past with where we are going into the future,” Keezer said.

Deer management season under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross

The deer management season is under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross townships, according to Mike Clinebell, an owner and operator of Suburban Whitetail Management.
Part of I-79 in county closing for nighttime work

A section of I-79 north between exits 83 and 88 in the county will close from 8 p.m. Oct. 22 to 6 a.m. Oct. 23 for a sign replacement project, according to the state Department of Transportation.
1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.
Pittsburgh touts successes of year-old Move PGH program

As Pittsburgh's Move PGH pilot program marks its one-year anniversary, city officials touted the use of e-scooters and other transportation methods. The Move PGH pilot program was announced in July 2021 as a two-year pilot.
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
Pittsburgh's 2022 Harambee Festival

Pittsburgh's annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty.
17 New Restaurants in Pittsburgh to Try This Fall

From a chef-driven café and market to a (very) long-awaited dim sum restaurant, there's a lot of new restaurants that have opened in the last few months in Pittsburgh. Local Provisions, an artisan market and café, has officially soft-opened in Fox Chapel.
