Inside Indiana Business
Endowment gives $8M to support Hispanic Catholic pastoral leaders
Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. is making a $7.9 million grant to the University of Notre Dame for a collaborative initiative to form the country’s next generation of Hispanic Catholic pastoral leaders. The university, in partnership with Boston College, will work to bring together 16 other Catholic institutions to lead the Haciendo Caminos initiative.
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -16 News Now Sunday Morning sat down with a former South Bend mayor for our Sunday Morning Spotlight. Roger Parent spoke with Jack Springgate about his new book coming out called “Getting Things Done”. Parent served the City of South Bend as mayor from...
247Sports
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame torched by media after Stanford loss
Notre Dame trailed by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter before taking a 14-13 lead early in the final frame. After a Stanford field goal however, Notre Dame's final two possessions would end with a fumble and turnover on downs to prove the final tally in South Bend. "We've...
WNDU
Groundbreaking for planned student luxury housing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, people gathered for a groundbreaking celebration for a new luxury student housing project going up near Notre Dame’s campus. This is happening right off State Road 23 on North Turtle Creek Drive. “We feel it’s important to mark this milestone and let...
nd.edu
From the Desks of Patrick and Sofie
It is hard to believe that we’re already six weeks into the school year! We write to you with immense gratitude for making our community a great place to live and work. It is our privilege to continue the effort to make tangible improvements to the student experience, and we couldn’t be happier with the results thus far.
iusbpreface.net
Meet new student Fernanda Lima França Piersanti
You may not know that the school has also been providing its services to our friends across the country and world. One of these is a student named Fernanda, who joined us from Brazil this school year to pursue her Master of Social Work. Staff-Writer. IU South Bend proudly boasts...
nd.edu
ND Energy Week 2022
From right here on campus to as far as Puerto Rico, ND Energy Week promotes sustainability through a variety of community outreach programs. In mid-September, ND Energy sponsored its 16th annual ND Energy Week, which ran for 10 days. Anne Berges Pillai, advisor to the energy studies minor and coordinator of ND Energy’s community outreach programs, helped to organize the week’s events. “ND Energy tries to bring together a community of people interested in energy. Our natural focus is campus, but there are events that we feel the public might be interested in, and if possible, we like them to attend too,” said Berges Pillai.
WNDU
Guns down, ball up; basketball game promotes a violence-free South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game to rally the community to combat gun violence. Happening in South Bend at the O’Brien Center, Majorvisions Promotions founder and event organizer Xavier Pittman used Indiana’s favorite pastime to bring people together. Children were encouraged...
buildingindiana.com
$40 Million Awarded in South Bend – Elkhart Region READI Funds
The South Bend – Elkhart Regional Development Authority (RDA) awarded $40 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grant funds to 19 of Quality of Place projects and set aside $7 million for programmatic funding during its meeting at the Beacon Health Elkhart Health and Aquatics Center. The $40 million in READI grant funding will be leveraged to infuse $465 million of total regional investments across the Quality of Place projects.
247Sports
Notre Dame football players bemoan 'lack of execution' in loss to Stanford
Notre Dame football suffered a 16-14 loss to rival Stanford Saturday evening. It was a disappointing result for the Fighting Irish, as it snapped a three-game winning streak and also gave Stanford its first win against an FBS opponent this season. The Irish's offense regressed after making progress during the...
WNDU
Groundbreaking for new luxury housing by Notre Dame’s campus
Sophomore Jayden Thomas had a big game for the Irish last week against BYU, catching three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Medical Moment: New compound targets triple negative breast cancer. Updated: 5 hours ago. A new compound is showing promise in knocking down triple negative and other breast...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight- Former South Bend Mayor Roger Parent
574 Stop the Violence held a basketball game Saturday to rally the community and combat gun violence. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries.
WNDU
Honoring Hannah Turgeon 3 years after the fatal hit and run
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 13th marks three years since a 27-year-old woman lost her life after a hit-and-run accident outside the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend. That was the last night Hannah Turgeon and her father Paul would spend enjoying their alma mater together. The hit-and-run has yet...
WNDU
Howard Park welcomes statue of Harriet Tubman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Venues Parks and Arts held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new statue of Harriet Tubman. The statue at Howard Park was honored with a brief history of Tubman’s fearless dedication to the underground railroad and leading escaped slaves to freedom. There was...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
NBC Sports Signs Notre Dame Running Back To NIL Deal
In April, NBC Sports announced its foray into the name, image, and likeness space with a marketplace for athletes at Temple, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt. Now, the program, called NBC Athlete Direct, is expanding into the fan-powered NIL sector — with the help of Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree.
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT: 'The St. Joe Special'
SOUTH BEND — In 'The Holy War' between Marian and SB Saint Joseph, Indians QB Alex Ortiz hands off to Hayden Miller, but Miller throws to Ortiz wide open to tie the game at 14. St. Joe would win 'The Holy War' in overtime. It's the first time the...
nwi.life
Four Winds South Bend Tour of Progress
Four Winds Casino in South Bend, Indiana is undergoing a major expansion, turning the casino into a casino resort. The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Wind Casinos held a private tour of progress on October 12, 2022. Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos, conducted...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
(Michigan City, IN) - On Friday evening Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry made a major announcement via a press release. Dion Campbell is being relieved of his duties as Chief of Police. He has served in that role since October 2019. Parry cited increasing gun violence coupled with too many...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
