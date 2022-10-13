From right here on campus to as far as Puerto Rico, ND Energy Week promotes sustainability through a variety of community outreach programs. In mid-September, ND Energy sponsored its 16th annual ND Energy Week, which ran for 10 days. Anne Berges Pillai, advisor to the energy studies minor and coordinator of ND Energy’s community outreach programs, helped to organize the week’s events. “ND Energy tries to bring together a community of people interested in energy. Our natural focus is campus, but there are events that we feel the public might be interested in, and if possible, we like them to attend too,” said Berges Pillai.

