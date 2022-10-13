Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
King Charles ‘won’t move into Buckingham Palace for five years due to £369m refurbishment’
King Charles will reportedly be stopped from moving into Buckingham Palace for five years due to its £369 million renovation. His Majesty, 73, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are instead set to be based 400 yards away at Clarence House for three days a week and Windsor Castle for two – with weekends spent at Sandringham, Norfolk, according to The Sun.
U.K.・
WFMZ-TV Online
Katy Perry risks becoming 'fat Elvis' during Las Vegas downtime
Katy Perry has to be careful not to become “fat Elvis” in Las Vegas. The 'Roar' hitmaker started her Sin City residency 'Play' at the new Resorts World hotel on the strip at the very end of December 2021, and she has created a performing schedule which gives her plenty of downtime she has to be careful not to give into the indulgences on offer in Vegas just like rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley did when he had a residency in the 1970s.
People Who've Waited On Celebs At Restaurants, How Much Did They Tip?
I bet Harry Styles always tips, like, 200%.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘From Scratch’: 3 Reasons to Binge Zoe Saldaña Life-Affirming Series
Dreamy, heartbreaking, and life-affirming: From Scratch, inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir about her multicultural relationship with late Sicilian chef husband Saro, is a full meal for anyone hungry for an epic love story. Here’s why you’ll be rapt with the Zoe Saldaña drama, premiering Friday, October 21 on Netflix....
RELATED PEOPLE
14 Behind-The-Scenes Costuming Facts From Iconic Horror Movies
The only thing scarier than professional clown makeup is amateur clown makeup.
WFMZ-TV Online
Queen Elizabeth tribute Paddingtons to be donated to charity
More than 1,000 Paddington Bear toys left in tribute to Queen Elizabeth have been donated to charity. Many mourners who paid tribute to the late monarch following her death in September aged 96 left the cuddly tributes outside royal residences along with cards and flowers and now Buckingham Palace have announced the bears will be handed over to Barnardo's children's service.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pete Doherty recalls having 'vocabulary battles' at 4am
Pete Doherty and Carl Barat used to have drunken "vocabulary battles" at 4am. The 43-year-old singer and Carl, 44, founded The Libertines in 1997, and Pete has recalled the early years of their successful partnership. He shared: "Carl used to go out on these drinking missions, who could get the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko reveal they're having a baby boy
Big Sean and Jhene Aiko are having a baby boy. The loved-up couple - who have been dating on and off since 2016 - revealed the news during a joint performance at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. During a performance of the song 'Moments', Sean rubbed his partner's growing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Elon Musk isn't sure Grimes is real
Elon Musk has a "theory" that Grimes "isn't real". The 51-year-old billionaire has dated the 'Genesis' singer on and off since 2018 and has two children, son X Æ A-12, two, and 10-month-old daughter Exa with the pop star - whose real name is Claire Boucher - but he said to have told people that he believes he has created a "simulation" to serve as his "perfect companion".
WFMZ-TV Online
Bravo Confirms ‘RHONY’ Spinoff ‘Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’
Former countess Luann de Lesseps and her favorite “Sonja-rita,” The Real Housewives of New York City costar Sonja Morgan, are going from the Big Apple to a small town for the Bravo reality show Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. Bravo officially announced the show at its...
WFMZ-TV Online
‘SNL’: Megan Thee Stallion Pitches Herself for Shondaland Shows (VIDEO)
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion could be the next Shondaland superstar, if her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, October 15, was any indication! In her monologue on the NBC sketch-comedy show, Megan made a convincing argument for a role in the Shonda Rhimes-produced Bridgerton. And later in the show, she joined SNL cast members Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson in a faux trailer for the unfortunately-fake Shondaland show, Hot Girl Hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Challenge’ Vet Johnny Bananas on What ‘USA’ Version Was Lacking & All Those Quitters
Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio knows The Challenge. He has, after all, been in eight of them (between the regular seasons and Champs vs. Stars). And now, he’s back in the newest season of MTV‘s Ride or Dies, entering as a twist following the first elimination alongside his partner Nany Gonzalez. The trailer for the season (below) shows host TJ Lavin’s famous “take care, hope to see you never,” which he’s said to previous quitters. And given how many people quit the final of The Challenge: USA — everyone but the two winners — we couldn’t help but wonder what Devenanzio thought of the CBS edition of the show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
James Denton on Chance of More ‘Good Witch’: ‘I Think the Odds Are Decent’
If you’re hoping that there’s more Good Witch to come in some form, whether another movie or another season, it seems like that’s at least a possibility. “I think there’s a chance. I know [with] the popularity of the show and the circumstances under which it ended sort of abruptly that it would not surprise me if we revisit it,” James Denton, who played Dr. Sam Radford alongside Catherine Bell’s Cassie Nightingale in the Hallmark franchise, told TV Insider recently while discussing Perfect Harmony, which premieres October 16.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘The Peripheral’ Co-Creator on the Show’s Line Between Reality & Virtual Reality
Gaming expert Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) is experiencing a timeless kind of terror in Prime Video‘s The Peripheral. While trying out a cutting-edge virtual reality headset that sends her to London in the future, she comes to realize the scene of danger she’s playing a part in isn’t virtual; it’s quite real. And her participation in a crime has put her in grave danger.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Halloween Ends' wins box office, but renews streaming debate
No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget, which has been reported to be between $20 and $30 million. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million.
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
Comments / 0