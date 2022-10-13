ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Amvets Post 59 holds flag retirement ceremony at Plymouth American Legion

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Shown are the Amvets Post 59 volunteers who respectfully retired more than 1,000 flags.

Amvets Post 59, Hanover Township, recently held a flag retirement ceremony at Plymouth American Legion. The flag retirement started with a blessing of the flags followed by burning them and burying their ashes. Amvets had more than 1,000 flags to retire. Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage and strength.

The volunteers, consisting of Veterans, Sons and Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed a delicious meal donated by Texas Roadhouse.

The Amvetsa are now holding an aluminum can drive at 578 Fellows Ave., Hanover Township. You may drop off your cans any time during the month of October.

Luzerne County Manager Randy Robertson said he has temporarily advanced two election department workers because the administration won't be making a decision on a permanent election director until after the Nov. 8 general election. Deputy Election Director Beth McBride is...
MOUNTAIN TOP — It's been a roller coaster ride for The Art Party Place, but after a name change, location changes and ultimately a closure, the business has triumphantly returned to 44 North Mountain Boulevard, and held a grand-reopening celebration all weekend. Owner Lauren Smith explained that the...
A Luzerne County man was killed Friday in a single-vehicle crash after he drove off the roadway and hit a tree in Schuylkill County, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police. John Vanderhoff, 74, of Glen Lyon was pronounced...
"I don't know if you can see this, but right there is Monsignor (David) Tressler," the Rev. Daniel Issing said, pointing to a photo that showed some of the 3,000 bishops who had gathered in Rome for the Second Vatican Council 60 years ago.
WILKES-BARRE — Edwardsville police withdrew five counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image and harassment against Anthony William Jones, 26, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court. Jones, of Beverly Drive, Edwardsville, was charged in August after his ex-girlfriend reported he posted multiple nude photos of her...
Isaiah Rodriguez threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, and Elijah Jules rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns as Wilkes defeated Misericordia 28-10 on Saturday in a MAC college football game. Jones put Wilkes up 7-0 at the 10:17 mark...
Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

