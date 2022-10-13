Amvets Post 59 holds flag retirement ceremony at Plymouth American Legion

Shown are the Amvets Post 59 volunteers who respectfully retired more than 1,000 flags.

Amvets Post 59, Hanover Township, recently held a flag retirement ceremony at Plymouth American Legion. The flag retirement started with a blessing of the flags followed by burning them and burying their ashes. Amvets had more than 1,000 flags to retire. Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage and strength.

The volunteers, consisting of Veterans, Sons and Ladies Auxiliary, enjoyed a delicious meal donated by Texas Roadhouse.

The Amvetsa are now holding an aluminum can drive at 578 Fellows Ave., Hanover Township. You may drop off your cans any time during the month of October.