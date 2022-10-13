Read full article on original website
Billings residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Billings Biggest Clean Up Project of the Year is Finally Here
The Billings Parks and Rec Department partnered with Montana State University- Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program to bring us the 10th annual Refresh the Rims Project making it the biggest clean up even of the year!. 160 awesome people will be cleaning the Rims from 9:30am-11:30am this Saturday October 15.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today
I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings
From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building. At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.
A seasonable rest of the weekend
Tomorrow will be a nice day with temperatures around seasonal values. Another high pressure ridge will move into the area bringing warm, dry, and mainly sunny conditions for most of the week.
Billings, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Great Falls High School football team will have a game with Billings Senior High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
406mtsports.com
Injuries forcing No. 2 Billings West to become 'different good team' as Golden Bears top No. 3 Great Falls CMR
BILLINGS — Billings West volleyball coach Kelly Grossman wanted to remind her team what it could be, not to dwell on what it was. So, trailing Great Falls CMR by 10 points in the first set of Saturday’s match between two top-3 teams, Grossman called a timeout to deliver that message to her Golden Bears.
A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings
If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
First snow of season hits Red Lodge Mountain
Red Lodge Mountain saw its first snow of the season Tuesday morning, and that means ski season is just around the corner.
VIDEO: See this Albino Muley Spotted Near Billings!
VIDEO: See this Albino Muley Spotted Near Billings! Video Wildlife ...
yourbigsky.com
Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!
Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Sweet and Shy With a Face You’ll Love! Bonsai Visits For Wet Nose
Today, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stopped up to the Townsquare Tower with Bonsai! A 7-year-young "border collie" that is shy and the absolute sweetest. After a few minutes of hiding, and plenty of pets, Bonsai was hopping around our studio enjoying his visit!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KULR8
Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary announces passing of one of their wolves
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary (YWS) has announced the passing of one of their two wolves, Ginny. According to the wildlife sanctuary, Ginny and Dakota were born in 2009 to a mother who was a part of a wolf breeding program. They were transferred to YWS in 2019...
Red Lodge Man Honored by Montana Guard for Flood Relief Support
Shortly after the historic flooding hit Southcentral and Southwestern Montana this summer, I attended a press conference with numerous state, local and federal officials in Red Lodge. While there, I caught up with Lt. Colonel Noah Genger who was travelling with Major General Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General in charge...
Moose still on the loose in Billings
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
